Rush-Henrietta school employee arrested for sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to student
A Rush-Henrietta Central School District substitute employee was arrested in mid-January and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from Rush-Henrietta Interim Superintendent Dr. Pamela Kissel.
owegopennysaver.com
Homelessness in Tioga County, New York
Tioga County just experienced the most comprehensive initiative to identify homelessness. Since 2005, the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is an annual effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and used to estimate the number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness on a specific night in January. Sheltered individuals are accounted for every year, while unsheltered persons are recorded every other year.
NewsChannel 36
Interim Elmira Police Chief to become permanent
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The City of Elmira will soon have a permanent Police Chief. According to a press release, the city announced Interim Chief Kristen Thorne will be appointed Chief of Police at 2 p.m. on Friday at City Hall. The decision comes after the Elmira City Council approved...
owegopennysaver.com
Photos: A community that remembers
The community recently gathered to remember Matt Porcari, who died in the line of duty while fighting a fire in Newark Valley on Jan. 21, 2013. The community will always remember. Pictured, family members and members from the Owego Fire Department and the community gathered at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in...
NewsChannel 36
Local animal rescue hosts drag show fundraiser
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Saturday night, over 100 people came out to the seventh annual Drag Show Fundraiser, hosted by the Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue. The Animal Rescue serves Chemung County and helps find foster dogs their forever homes. "We are raising funds to help the dogs...
NewsChannel 36
New Mental Health Support Guide in Tompkins County
(WENY) -- Starting Monday, residents in Tompkins County have an easier way to access mental health resources available to the community. The Sophie Fund teamed up with community organizations to create a guide for Mental Health Support and Crisis Services in 2023. “We've been working for the past seven years...
Man in New York State Finds Apartment is On Fire as Other Man Wears His Clothes & Eats His Food
Thought you were having a bad day? Imagine coming home to find your place is on fire? Now, imagine the suspect is right there in front of you carrying your belongings as they chow down on the food you purchased with your own hard-earned money. It's definitely a case of...
Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua girl, 15, accused of setting deadly Bronx fire
A 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua has been connected to a deadly arson fire in New York City. Police tell NBC that the fire took place in the Bronx on Jan. 29. Twenty-nine-year-old man, Abdoukarim Sakolly, died in the fire. Police say the girl, described as a “chronic runaway,” knew people...
13 WHAM
Two adults, three children displaced after fire on Lyell Road
Rochester, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District received a call for a house fire on Lyell Road around 7:44 p.m. When the first crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke showing from the structure, and the crews stretched attack lines and conducted searches. Firefighters found one cat during...
Pennsylvania, West Virginia authorities and FBI offer reward in case of missing woman
WEST VIRGINIA/PENNSYLVANIA (WOWK) – State and federal authorities are offering a reward for any information that could help in the case of a woman who has been missing for 11 years. According to the FBI Pittsburgh, Maria Nina Miller, of Towanda, Pennsylvania was last seen Feb. 5, 2011. She was last seen at her workplace, […]
Suspected Qountry Tavern shooter indicted on murder, weapons charges
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man charged with shooting and killing Jeremy Shazer on Elmira’s southside last month has now been accused by a Chemung County Grand Jury. Shamel Swan, 29, was indicted on a 2nd-degree Murder charge, two counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and one count of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of […]
NewsChannel 36
'Music and Movement' is more than just singing and dancing
MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Sunday afternoon, Alicia Mahaney hosted the 'Music and Movement' class at the Montour Falls Fire Department for toddlers and their families. The class was an opportunity for kids to laugh, dance, and play -- but also to improve their cognitive and language skills. "It...
Ithaca Police looking for assault suspect
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department continues to look for a subject in relation to an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning. Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Ithaca Police were called to the parking lot of a business located in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. According to Ithaca Police, […]
NewsChannel 36
Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
WHEC TV-10
Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism
GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
18-year-old fought Police after being arrested with DWI in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenager from Lyons was arrested early this morning after leading Police on a chase to his home, driving while intoxicated and fighting police after being arrested. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Zachary J. Shaffer of Jackson School Road in Lyons for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest […]
Two businesses the latest victims in series of burglaries in Rochester
The Rochester Police Department has not announced that any suspects were taken into custody and ask anyone with information to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
‘No one has come to claim her’: Rochester business owner organizing memorial service for woman who died in fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – 78-year-old Christine Cannon died all alone in a house fire last week, but one Rochester business owner will not let her be buried without a proper memorial. Cannon’s body was pulled from the burning home on Hancock Street last Friday. No family members have come forward....
New York State Police urges to be aware of scam scenarios
Getting a notification from a phone number or email you don't recognize? The New York State Police is warning the public of a recent increase of scams.
