In a matter of a few weeks, Jack Butcher’s Checks V4 NFTs have toppled the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) in trading volumes. The Checks NFT project is a digital endeavor to “capture a moment in time” where the checkmark is a part of a persons identity. The project launched on January 3rd, and within a month has already become a top 10 NFT project. Recently, 21 Check NFTs sold for 76.497 ETH ($125,057.10 USD). So what’s all the buzz about the Check-themed digital assets?

5 HOURS AGO