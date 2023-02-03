Read full article on original website
Jack Butcher’s Checks NFT Collection Overtakes BAYC Trading Volume
In a matter of a few weeks, Jack Butcher’s Checks V4 NFTs have toppled the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) in trading volumes. The Checks NFT project is a digital endeavor to “capture a moment in time” where the checkmark is a part of a persons identity. The project launched on January 3rd, and within a month has already become a top 10 NFT project. Recently, 21 Check NFTs sold for 76.497 ETH ($125,057.10 USD). So what’s all the buzz about the Check-themed digital assets?
NFT Market Makes a Comeback with $945 Million in January Sales
The NFT market starts 2023 with a bang, scoring over $945 million in sales and trading volume in January alone! This comeback means great news for collectors and traders after last year’s harsh bear market. What’s more, NFT sales increased by 42% compared to December 2022 – and the numbers keep on rising.
Polygon Outperforms Ethereum NFTs on OpenSea for the Second Month
The popular blockchain solution Polygon is leading the OpenSea NFT sales charts again! This is the second month of Polygon outperforming Ethereum trading volume, with 1.5 million NFTs sold in January alone. In other words, the platform keeps skyrocketing in popularity after scoring over 1 billion transactions in 2022. Polygon...
Proof Collective’s Ex-COO Ryan Carson Accused of Unethical Dealings with Flux Fund Announcement
Proof Collective’s Ex-COO, Ryan Carson has found himself in muddy waters after his Web3 fund, ‘Flux’ was met with criticism. In a tweet (now deleted) on February 3, Carson said that he planned to raise $10 million with the help of 100 investors. However, NFT Twitter, as well as the fund’s investors, were quick to notice many discrepancies.
Are These NFT Twitter Accounts Liking Your Posts? It’s a scam!
A new thread has been created to raise awareness about a potential NFT Twitter scam impacting the Web3 community. According to danney.eth, several profiles have recently emerged and ranked in the top 100 global reach on NFT Inspect. These profiles are believed to be controlled by the same individuals and are engaging in engagement farming or shilling rugs.
Japan Leads The Way in NFTs And DAOs With PM’s Support
This week, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed his support for the NFT and DAO markets development. Surprisingly, the state official put a spotlight on the blockchain sector during a meeting with Japan’s House of Representatives. His important statements come as the Asian Web3 sector is undoubtedly leading the way on a global scale.
