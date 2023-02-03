ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Calendar of Events for Tuesday

Clarksburg Chess Club meeting, 6-8 p.m. All skill levels. Bring own chess board if you have one. Justin Crawford, CrawfordJustin66@gmail.com.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Food Lion Feeds donates to Mustard Seed in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mustard Seed Inc., doing business as The Mustard Seed, has received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The Mustard Seed will use the gift to purchase nonperishable food to stock the pantry, which...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Workforce Housing Group revives 2008 study

GARRETT COUNTY -- Kassy Cosner, vice president of the Garrett Workforce Housing Alliance (GWHA), has been reading reams of dry, plodding reports packed with statistics and graphs about the real estate market to help the recently formed group plan its strategy. Things picked up for Cosner when Garrett County’s Economic...
Alston W. “Al” Tucker

GRAFTON — Alston W. “Al” Tucker, 85, of Grafton, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home. He was born in Grafton on June 24, 1937.
GRAFTON, WV
West Virginia football coach looks back, looks ahead

As he looked back on the 2022 season, West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown didn’t try to put lipstick on a pig. A 5-7 record in his fourth season on the Mountaineer sidelines wasn’t what anybody wanted. “It wasn’t good enough,” Brown admitted. “It’s on me. I...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU Relay Team takes weekly honors; Varsity Sports Update

After setting a program record for the distance medley relay, sophomore Cassandra Williamson, senior Tessa Constantine, redshirt senior Mikaela Lucki and sophomore Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University track and field team have been named the WVU Student-Athletes of the Week, presented by University Apartments. The team competed at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU women continue road swing at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team concludes its two-game road swing in the Sooner State with a matchup at Oklahoma State on Tuesday. Tipoff against the Cowgirls is set for 7:30 p.m. inside Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Tuesday’s contest marks the 25th all-time meeting...
MORGANTOWN, WV
University defeats Bridgeport in final seconds, 47-43

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — After Maddy Amick’s tying 3-pointer with 20.7 seconds left for Bridgeport, just about everything went right for University. Hannah Stemple was fouled on a steal attempt and made both free throws with 20 ticks to go, Bridgeport turned it over, Eden Gibson made one of two at the line, Emily Sharkey secured a precious offensive rebound, was fouled in turn, and converted on a free throw to cement a 47-43 victory for the Hawks on Monday night.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

