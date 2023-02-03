Read full article on original website
WVNews
Jane Lew (West Virginia) Volunteer Fire Department hopes for local government support
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Volunteer fire companies across the state are seeking private, as well as local and state government assistance, to finance future operations, and the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department is no different. "We're looking to help fund our operations," Councilman (and firefighter) Derek Harbert...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Tuesday
Clarksburg Chess Club meeting, 6-8 p.m. All skill levels. Bring own chess board if you have one. Justin Crawford, CrawfordJustin66@gmail.com.
WVNews
Lifelong Bobcat Randy Tenney details his decision to step down as WVWC's AD
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Wesleyan Athletics Department suffered a major blow last week as lifelong Bobcat and Buckhannon native Randy Tenney announced that he will step down as the school's Athletic Director of Athletics. He felt the time had come for the college to find...
WVNews
Food Lion Feeds donates to Mustard Seed in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mustard Seed Inc., doing business as The Mustard Seed, has received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The Mustard Seed will use the gift to purchase nonperishable food to stock the pantry, which...
WVNews
West Virginia DOH: One lane of I-79 bridge in Mon County closed for a week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The southbound slow lane of Interstate 79 will be closed at milepost 145.4, Toms Run Bridge, 24 hours per day through next Monday for emergency pothole repairs, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their...
WVNews
Workforce Housing Group revives 2008 study
GARRETT COUNTY -- Kassy Cosner, vice president of the Garrett Workforce Housing Alliance (GWHA), has been reading reams of dry, plodding reports packed with statistics and graphs about the real estate market to help the recently formed group plan its strategy. Things picked up for Cosner when Garrett County’s Economic...
WVNews
Chocolate Wine & Shine coming to Mylan Park in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Chocolate, Wine & Shine Festival is returning to Mylan Park for its third year on Saturday. The event is an opportunity to showcase the best West Virginia has to offer, said Jamie Summerlin, whose company Guidon Creative puts on the festival.
WVNews
Morgantown High School and Suncrest Middle School win West Virginia Regional Science Bowl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Teams from Morgantown took first place in both the high school and middle school categories in the 2023 West Virginia Regional Science Bowl sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and NETL. Morgantown High School Team 1 and Suncrest Middle School Team 1...
WVNews
Alston W. “Al” Tucker
GRAFTON — Alston W. “Al” Tucker, 85, of Grafton, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home. He was born in Grafton on June 24, 1937.
WVNews
West Virginia football coach looks back, looks ahead
As he looked back on the 2022 season, West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown didn’t try to put lipstick on a pig. A 5-7 record in his fourth season on the Mountaineer sidelines wasn’t what anybody wanted. “It wasn’t good enough,” Brown admitted. “It’s on me. I...
WVNews
Buccaneers complete sweep season series against Cougars with 46-41 road win
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyed by an outstanding effort on the defensive end, the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers were able to complete the season sweep of the Lincoln Cougars on Monday night with a 46-41 road win. The Buccaneers forced 29 turnovers, taking advantage of the Cougars’ miscues to the...
WVNews
WVU Relay Team takes weekly honors; Varsity Sports Update
After setting a program record for the distance medley relay, sophomore Cassandra Williamson, senior Tessa Constantine, redshirt senior Mikaela Lucki and sophomore Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University track and field team have been named the WVU Student-Athletes of the Week, presented by University Apartments. The team competed at...
WVNews
WVU women continue road swing at Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team concludes its two-game road swing in the Sooner State with a matchup at Oklahoma State on Tuesday. Tipoff against the Cowgirls is set for 7:30 p.m. inside Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Tuesday’s contest marks the 25th all-time meeting...
WVNews
University defeats Bridgeport in final seconds, 47-43
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — After Maddy Amick’s tying 3-pointer with 20.7 seconds left for Bridgeport, just about everything went right for University. Hannah Stemple was fouled on a steal attempt and made both free throws with 20 ticks to go, Bridgeport turned it over, Eden Gibson made one of two at the line, Emily Sharkey secured a precious offensive rebound, was fouled in turn, and converted on a free throw to cement a 47-43 victory for the Hawks on Monday night.
