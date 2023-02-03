ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Asylum-seekers in Tijuana say migrants from other regions get priority at border

By Salvador Rivera
Border Report
Border Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404tfr_0karUMY200

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — Every morning before sunrise, about 200 migrants arrive at the south side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry for their turn to interview and formally request asylum in the U.S.

The asylum-seekers all have appointments that have been arranged via the Department of Homeland Security’s CBP One mobile app.

But some of the migrants tell Border Report they are noticing many in line are coming from the Reynosa, Mexico-McAllen, Texas region and not from Tijuana.

They wonder why the others, who have not been in Tijuana, appear to be getting priority for access to the U.S.

New migrant processing tent facility opens near San Diego

“I tried, tried and tried,” said Juan, one of the migrants in line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39y70t_0karUMY200
Juan is a migrant from Mexico who expressed concerns over the use of the federal government’s CBP One app. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

He stated he’d been in a Tijuana shelter for months and had been trying to get an appointment with the app since the program was announced, but without any luck.

Others shared similar stories.

TPS extended for Haitians but CBP One app still not available in Creole

One man said his family of 12 had issues as well, with some being able to get interviews while others can’t.

“It appears to me this is a very complicated app,” said Soraya Vazquez, director of Al Otro Lado, which provides legal services and support for migrants and refugees.

Border Patrol sees ‘unprecedented numbers’ of migrants during 1st quarter of FY23

She said they, too, have encountered many issues as they’ve tried to help asylum-seekers sign up on the app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIHSc_0karUMY200
Soraya Vazquez is the Deputy Director of Al Otro Lado based in Tijuana. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

“We found it very confusing as we were trying to create a video to show migrants how to navigate the process,” said Vazquez. “There are problems trying to authenticate who you are, the Spanish version is flawed with many words in English, picking a port of entry for an interview is confusing, and many migrants don’t have smartphones to set up profiles and complete applications.”

Migrants also expressed concern over counterparts from Ukraine and Russia “getting priority over migrants from Latin America and people of color.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

We reached out to the Department of Homeland Security about these issues, but our questions have yet to be answered.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 37

Last Man Standing
4d ago

They have been totally coached to say the magic word, “asylum”, at the border. It is ridiculous.

Reply(3)
66
Mario Solis
4d ago

So, Is that true they're letting the Russians come in to the U.S. ? Maybe Putin is mobilizing his army through our border.

Reply
16
Davod Wheaton
4d ago

hard to sign up for someone else to pay the bill for you googby

Reply
23
Related
Border Report

Asylum-seekers with CBP One issues turned back at border

A CBP official told Border Report that every asylum seeker with a valid appointment for 12 p.m. who showed up at the Paso del Norte Bridge on Friday was admitted to the port of entry. However, those who showed up with printouts but failed to complete the process and thus had no confirmed appointment could not be admitted for processing.
EL PASO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

New DHS emails: Migrants overrunning bus drivers, attacking agents and more

Migrants crossing the southern border of the U.S. have been documented seeking to escape Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody, including assaults against agents. The emails revealing the attempts were obtained by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project to share insights into the plight of Border Patrol agents. “Our [Border...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants intercepted by US Coast Guard

A 50ft boat carrying almost 400 Haitian people was intercepted by the US Coast Guard (USCG) near the Bahamas on Saturday, 21 January.Bahamian officials said it was one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region.It comes as thousands of Haitians are fleeing a spike in gang violence and political instability in the country, which has no democratically-elected institutions.The migrants were detained to the Cay Sal island between Florida and Cuba.Immigration officials in the Bahamas said the migrants will be processed on the island of Inagua before being repatriated.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise ‘absolutely deserves’ an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick, says co-star Jennifer ConnellyRussian vessel filmed off Hawaii is ‘intelligence gathering ship’, USCG saysEarth’s inner core has slowed down and could impact days’ length, new study finds
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Illegal crossings at ‘freezing’ Canadian border surge during migrant crisis

Border Patrol agents in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire apprehended more people illegally entering the US from Canada in the past three months than in the previous two years combined. Officials in the federal agency’s eastern “Swanton Sector” saw a 743% increase in apprehensions and encounters between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 compared to the same period in 2021, sector chief, Robert Garcia said last week in a press release. In December, a record 441 people were detained by US Border Patrol and Customs at the Canadian border in the region after flying to Canada from at least 19 countries, according...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told refugee status

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told if they have been granted refugee status, The Independent can reveal. Rishi Sunak has pledged to “abolish” a record backlog of asylum decisions that has left more than 140,000 people waiting to learn their fate, blaming the figure on a rise in small boat crossings and migrants “exploiting our system”.And the home secretary has accused civil servants of assessing asylum claims too slowly, telling a parliamentary committee: “Frankly, their productivity is too low.”But The Independent understands that a significant number of decisions have been made, but not communicated to...
USA Diario

Can I lose my legal permanent residency in the United States?

The U.S. Embassy in Havana has dedicated a recent video to clarify whether it is possible to lose legal permanent residency in that country. As part of their "30 tips in 30 days" they have explained what happens if a person with legal permanent residence has remained for more than a year outside the United States.
Border Report

Border Report

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy