Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Police Department investigating serious crash involving pedestrian

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a man was attempting to cross University Parkway, when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck. Authorities said the pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport audit finds employee used city resources for personal gain

An audit of the city of Kingsport showed that a school employee had used the city’s account for personal purchases in order to not pay taxes and another employee misappropriated cash funds, which has led to a state investigation. The audit, conducted by independent auditors Brown, Edwards & Company...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Deputies, drug task force arrest two in Big Stone Gap motel raid

BIG STONE GAP — A joint investigation resulted in the arrests of two men at a local motel parking lot Monday. According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the department Sheriff’s Response Team, SWVA Regional Drug Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Big Stone Gap Police Department arrested Justin Wesley Jr. and Roderick Thomas-Kirby, ages unavailable, of Detroit, Michigan, at the Country Inn Motel and RV Park in Big Stone Gap around 1 p.m.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Police investigating body found in Greene County cornfield

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after a body was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department, police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in reference to a body located in […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Bridge repair triggers road closure in Kingsport on Tuesday evening

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said a portion of John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport will be closed off beginning Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. weather permitting. The project involves bridge repair over Shipley Street. Traffic will be detoured onto Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Boulevard during...
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Bristol murder victim identified

Sullivan County, Tennessee authorities have released the name of the victim who died of injuries sustained in an attack from her own son. Jill Sly, 57, was found with severe head and facial injuries following an assault at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday night. She later died at an area hospital.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Two juveniles injured following Monday morning crash in Unicoi County

Two juveniles were injured in a single vehicle crash on Unicoi Drive on Monday morning, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the THP report, a 2011 Saab Turbo ran off the road and struck a guardrail about 7 a.m. after the 16-year-old driver reportedly “blacked out.” As a result, the guardrail intruded into the passenger compartment. A 13-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Johnson City Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle was also admitted to JCMC with injuries following the crash.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New self service recycling drop off being planned in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission's Landfill Committee voted unanimously Monday night for a project to build a new recycling drop off inside the city of Elizabethton at a cost not to exceed $8,000. There has not been a recycling point in the city for the past several months,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Man kills mother in Sullivan County, police say

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed his mother Saturday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Jill Sly, of Bristol, Tennessee. Her son, Benjamin Sly, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Benjamin Sly was arraigned in court Monday...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Infrastructure improvements continue on Ashe Street

A portion of Ashe Street is closed as contractors continue work to to install street light and communications conduit along the street. Crews are also working on the roadway excavation, stone base and curb and gutter along Ashe and Campbell streets. Johnson City officials say work related to the storm...
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton Police seek identity of man in photo

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is seeking the identity of a man in a security camera photo. The man is a suspect in theft and vandalism incidents. Anyone with information about the man may contact Criminal Investigations at the police department or email David Peters at dpeters@elizabethtonpolice.org. or call 423-547-6225. An anonymous tip may also be submitted via text message to TIPEPD and the tip to 847411.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
FOX Carolina

NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
WJHL

Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

