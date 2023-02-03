Read full article on original website
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
WKRN
Barricaded man at Columbia home
Tennessee's governor announces $193M in new funding. Now-fired La Vergne police chief previously said …. The now-fired chief of the La Vergne Police Department said he didn't know how the sexual misconduct investigation came about, according to recorded interviews conducted by the city’s human resource director, obtained by News 2.
Prince’s Hot Chicken continues to expand after a century of serving up the dish
Prince's Hot Chicken will be expanding its enterprise soon with two new locations in Music City, which would mark a total of six locations for customers to enjoy its famous deliciously spicy dish.
The goddess of Tennessee
Pallas Athene (Athena) is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Greek pantheon. Born fully clothed and armored from Zeus's head, she is the patron goddess of strategic warfare, wisdom, civilization, justice, mathematics, and industry. She had many cults that worshipped her, and has appeared in culturally impactful works such as Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven and Homer's The Odyessey. "As early as 407 BC, Plato mentioned her name and claimed that others followed her due to her wisdom and knowledge. He further claimed that her name came from the Greek word Athenoa, which can mean moon and earth or air." (Greek Gods & Goddesses, 2021.)
WSMV
Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”...
WSMV
Finding Lucy: Obstacles to searching for descendants of slaves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A solemn picture of a 9-year-old girl took WSMV4 on a journey. We wanted to find Lucy Waggoner -- the little girl from the picture. What made our search so difficult is that the picture of Lucy was taken in 1859 as an ambrotype and she was a slave.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Places For Brunch In Nashville TN You Must Try
Are you looking for the best brunch in Nashville? The Music City is overflowing with amazing places to have brunch! When wondering where to brunch in Nashville, you should know that you have many options that provide various atmospheres and menus for you to choose from. You can enjoy lunch...
WKRN
Racist message reported on campus
MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center...
tourcounsel.com
CoolSprings Galleria | Shopping mall in Franklin, Tennessee
CoolSprings Galleria is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in the Cool Springs commercial and residential corridor between Franklin and Brentwood, Tennessee, 15 miles (24 km) south of Nashville. Opened in 1991, it features 150 stores. The anchor stores are JCPenney, 2 Belk stores, H&M, American Girl, Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Forever 21, and Macy's.
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
radio7media.com
Maury County launches "We're Ready" campaign
MAURY COUNTY’S CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND ECONOMIC ALLIANCE HAS LAUNCHED A CAMPAIGN TO WELCOME, HIRE AND SUPPORT NEW RESIDENTS. “WE’RE READY” IS THE NAME OF THE INITIATIVE. IT’S DESIGNED TO ATTRACT WORKERS WHO WILL SUPPORT EMPLOYERS IN COLUMBIA, MOUNT PLEASANT AND SPRING HILL. THE CAMPAIGN WILL BE BASED ON STORYTELLING ABOUT MAURY COUNTY AND ITS PEOPLE AND INCLUDE ADVERTISING, OUTREACH EFFORTS AND A WEBSITE” MAURY IS READY DOT COM. MAURY COUNTY IS ONE OF TENNESSEE’S FASTEST GROWING COUNTIES.
From a trailer park to television, this Athens native is proof positive good things can come from a small city.
ATHENS, Ala. — East Limestone High School welcomed back one of their very own as a part of Black History Month. Chauncy Glover is an Emmy award winning journalist who is back home to speak to students at his alma mater while emphazing the importance of his village. "This...
Racist graffiti found on message board at MTSU student dorm
Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) is turning to the campus community for information after racist graffiti was reportedly discovered on the message board of a student dorm door on Friday night.
WKRN
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Gov. Lee heckled during State of the State. Gov. Lee heckled during...
New 'wind telephone' helps grievers find closure in East Nashville
A new addition in East Nashville is causing a lot of buzz, and it's the first of its kind in Middle Tennessee: a "Wind Telephone." It's something that's been around in Japan for years.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
Maury County barricade situation ends
An incident in Columbia ended after a man shot at officers and barricaded himself inside a home for hours Monday.
WKRN
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect pleads not guilty
The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United States has downed a Chinese balloon...
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
wgnsradio.com
THANK YOU MPD Sgt. Tim Higgins
(MURFREESBORO) Thank you Murfreesboro Police Department Uniformed Division Sergeant Tim Higgins retires after 32 years of dedicated service to the people of Murfreesboro. Sgt. Higgins said, “I will miss my colleagues and being able to help people in our community. I really enjoyed working with the homeless because I felt like it made a difference in a lot of people’s lives. I was also on bicycle patrol for two and a half years, and that was the best job.”
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TN
TENNESSEE - Whether you're new to the city or you've spent years there, you can count on these BBQ joints in Nashville to make your taste buds happy. The best part is, you don't have to drive all over town to get a great meal. These places are all right in your backyard.
