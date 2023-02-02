ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees could lose Luis Severino after 2023 season

The New York Yankees didn’t experience much turnover in the starting rotation this off-season, despite Frankie Montas expecting to miss the first month of the regular season due to shoulder inflammation. Aside from Montas’ temporary loss, only Jameson Taillon took his talents to free agency, signing with the Chicago...
BRONX, NY
chatsports.com

White Sox snag big arm from Boston

On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Yankees History: The story of the first ever Yankee winning pitcher

The franchise now known as the Yankees first came to New York in 1903. Some sources will say the team moved from Baltimore, where they were the first major league rendition of the Orioles in 1901 and ‘02. However, they’re really two distinct teams, with the new New York Highlanders franchise picking up many of the players from that Orioles’ team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees may be surprised by Anthony Volpe in Spring Training

Not many expect New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to win the starting shortstop job, given his lack of experience at the AAA level. While faith and his ability to translate during spring training may be low, Volpe is ready to put on a clinic, working this off-season diligently to prepare for this opportunity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training

David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
BRONX, NY
The Connection

#14. New York Giants

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: San Francisco 49ers 39, New York Giants 38 - Date: Jan. 5, 2003 Leading 38-14 late in the third quarter, it sure looked like the Giants were going to squash the Niners. But QB Jeff Garcia and star receiver Terrell Owens propelled San Francisco to 25 straight points, and a mishandled snap on the final play of the game—when Giants kicker Matt Bryant hoped to nail a 41-yard FG—sealed the deal.
NEW YORK STATE
theScore

Report: Mets signed Kodai Senga despite questionable physical

The New York Mets infamously couldn't broker a deal with Carlos Correa earlier this winter due to a medical issue, but a similar concern didn't stop them from finalizing an agreement with Japanese starting pitcher Kodai Senga. It's now being reported that the Mets signed the international free agent despite...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets hire Carlos Beltran for unspecified front office role

The Mets have hired Carlos Beltran for an unspecified position in their front office, according to Jon Heyman, Joel Sherman, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The news comes a little over three years after Beltran stepped down as the club’s manager in the aftermath of the Astros sign-stealing scandal, as Beltran ended up resigning without ever actually managing the Mets in a regular-season game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees sign journeyman bullpen arm to MiLB deal

The New York Yankees could use a bit more diversity in the bullpen, which is why signing right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton to a minor-league contract is quite interesting. The Bombers only have one lefty bullpen piece in Wandy Peralta, which may pose problems for the squad this season unless...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Retvrn

For the third time in his life, Carlos Beltrán has signed a contract with the New York Mets, this time not as an all star center fielder or an undefeated manager, but as a special assistant to the general manager. One of the perks of being a very good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Radio Ink

Raad, McCarthy Announced for WCBS Mets Coverage

Audacy has formally announced the additions of Keith Raad and Pat McCarthy to its coverage of New York Mets games on WCBS (880 AM). Raad will team up with Howie Rose to call the games on WCBS, while McCarthy — the son of former Mets announcer Tom McCarthy — will work as the pre-game and post-game host and also serve as a fill-in announcer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Astros Star Lands on Coveted MLB List

Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez continues to turn heads following his "breakout" campaign during the 2022 MLB season. The slugger finished third in the American League MVP race, posted an incredible 1.019 OPS, and hit 37 home runs. He played an enormous role in the Astros dominant season and eventual World Series championship over the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy