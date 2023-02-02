Read full article on original website
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?Florence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Shohei Ohtani’s true feelings on losing out on 2022 MVP to Aaron Judge, revealed
Despite another miraculous season, Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani did not win the AL MVP award. Ohtani’s true feelings towards losing out to Judge have now been revealed. Ohtani wasn’t very happy to see Judge win the MVP over him, per Angels’ manager Phil Nevin. Nevin spoke...
Who's the One Team That'll 'Never' Trade With the Knicks?
The NBA trade deadline is a world of possibilities ... except one involving the New York Knicks, apparently.
Knicks, Jazz discussing blockbuster trade involving multiple players, draft picks
The Knicks and Jazz have engaged in some exploratory conversations about a possible trade that would send wing Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt to New York, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. According to Scotto, the proposed deal would see Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and draft capital going to Utah.
Red Sox Reportedly Swing Trade For Right-Hander To Bolster Pitching Depth
The Boston Red Sox traded Franklin German in exchange for Theo Denlinger from the Chicago White Sox.
Mets’ Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty getting a head-start to spring training
Report day for New York Mets pitchers and catchers may not be for another week and a half, but two of their best prospects, both of whom are vying for roster spots, are already at Port St. Lucie. Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty have arrived at Mets’ headquarters:. Yesterday, Metsmerized,...
Yankees could lose Luis Severino after 2023 season
The New York Yankees didn’t experience much turnover in the starting rotation this off-season, despite Frankie Montas expecting to miss the first month of the regular season due to shoulder inflammation. Aside from Montas’ temporary loss, only Jameson Taillon took his talents to free agency, signing with the Chicago...
White Sox snag big arm from Boston
On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
Yankees History: The story of the first ever Yankee winning pitcher
The franchise now known as the Yankees first came to New York in 1903. Some sources will say the team moved from Baltimore, where they were the first major league rendition of the Orioles in 1901 and ‘02. However, they’re really two distinct teams, with the new New York Highlanders franchise picking up many of the players from that Orioles’ team.
The Yankees may be surprised by Anthony Volpe in Spring Training
Not many expect New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to win the starting shortstop job, given his lack of experience at the AAA level. While faith and his ability to translate during spring training may be low, Volpe is ready to put on a clinic, working this off-season diligently to prepare for this opportunity.
David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training
David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
#14. New York Giants
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: San Francisco 49ers 39, New York Giants 38 - Date: Jan. 5, 2003 Leading 38-14 late in the third quarter, it sure looked like the Giants were going to squash the Niners. But QB Jeff Garcia and star receiver Terrell Owens propelled San Francisco to 25 straight points, and a mishandled snap on the final play of the game—when Giants kicker Matt Bryant hoped to nail a 41-yard FG—sealed the deal.
Report: Mets signed Kodai Senga despite questionable physical
The New York Mets infamously couldn't broker a deal with Carlos Correa earlier this winter due to a medical issue, but a similar concern didn't stop them from finalizing an agreement with Japanese starting pitcher Kodai Senga. It's now being reported that the Mets signed the international free agent despite...
Mets hire Carlos Beltran for unspecified front office role
The Mets have hired Carlos Beltran for an unspecified position in their front office, according to Jon Heyman, Joel Sherman, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The news comes a little over three years after Beltran stepped down as the club’s manager in the aftermath of the Astros sign-stealing scandal, as Beltran ended up resigning without ever actually managing the Mets in a regular-season game.
Mets top pitching prospect to miss 2023 season after another major injury
Matt Allan’s wretched run of injuries has continued, with the Mets announcing their pitching prospect underwent UCL revision surgery last month. The recovery typically has a similar timeframe to Tommy John surgery, which Allan was just recovering from, meaning he’ll likely miss the entire 2023 campaign and possibly some of the 2024 season as well.
Yankees sign journeyman bullpen arm to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees could use a bit more diversity in the bullpen, which is why signing right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton to a minor-league contract is quite interesting. The Bombers only have one lefty bullpen piece in Wandy Peralta, which may pose problems for the squad this season unless...
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem
New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
Mets Morning News: Retvrn
For the third time in his life, Carlos Beltrán has signed a contract with the New York Mets, this time not as an all star center fielder or an undefeated manager, but as a special assistant to the general manager. One of the perks of being a very good...
Raad, McCarthy Announced for WCBS Mets Coverage
Audacy has formally announced the additions of Keith Raad and Pat McCarthy to its coverage of New York Mets games on WCBS (880 AM). Raad will team up with Howie Rose to call the games on WCBS, while McCarthy — the son of former Mets announcer Tom McCarthy — will work as the pre-game and post-game host and also serve as a fill-in announcer.
Astros Star Lands on Coveted MLB List
Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez continues to turn heads following his "breakout" campaign during the 2022 MLB season. The slugger finished third in the American League MVP race, posted an incredible 1.019 OPS, and hit 37 home runs. He played an enormous role in the Astros dominant season and eventual World Series championship over the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.
