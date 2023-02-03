ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Man tried to stab deputies at NKY hotel, sheriff’s office says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released surveillance video shows a man pull a knife on another man at a Northern Kentucky hotel bar in just minutes into the new year. It happened at the Marriot Cincinnati Airport hotel in Hebron. Thomas Lemker is the suspect, according to the Boone...
HEBRON, KY
Fox 19

Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown. Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed. According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Evanston man charged with murdering his own father, shooting woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 39-year-old man is accused of gunning down his own father and shooting and wounding another person in Evanston over the weekend, court records show. Gregory Durham Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting death of Gregory Durham Sr., 60, and felonious assault in the shooting of a female who survived, according to an affidavit.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

New details released in apparent double murder-suicide in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New details have been released in the Feb. 3 double murder-suicide in Avondale. Cincinnati police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirmed that Eric Johnson Jr., 19, died by suicide after allegedly killing his 16-year-old brother Rodrigo Johnson and their 38-year-old mother Darlene Flores, inside an Avondale home. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Suspect hospitalized after SWAT situation in Morrow

MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was taken to the hospital after the SWAT team was called to a home in Morrow early Sunday morning, according to Warren County Sheriff deputies. Deputies say they were called to a home on Tonya Marie Court around 1:17 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
MORROW, OH
Fox 19

Heroic Middletown police K-9 Koda dies after battle with cancer

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A K-9 with the Middletown Police Department died early Sunday morning after a short battle with cancer, according to the Middletown Division of Police. Middletown police say, Koda, a 7 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd, served alongside Sgt. Dennis Jordan for the last 6 years. In August 2020,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Plea or trial setting for Butler County elected official in public corruption case

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official facing seven public corruption charges is due in court for a plea or trial setting at 8:30 a.m. Monday. A grand jury indicted Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel last fall on three felony counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and four misdemeanor charges of using or authorizing the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati leaders to give update on gun range, crime stats

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati leaders will be giving an update on gun safety in the city, including the relocation of the Evendale gun range and crime statistics. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Update: 11-year-old missing in Cincinnati found safe, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police sent out an endangered missing juvenile alert Monday morning for an 11-year-old girl. Azairia Andrews was last seen leaving her grandmother’s residence in the 1900 block of Avonlea Avenue in Bond Hill “after an incident” at about 6 p.m. Sunday, police records show.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Butler County elected official accused of public corruption steps down

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official facing seven public corruption charges abruptly stepped down Monday. Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel announced in a letter to the other two trustees he was retiring from office and vacating his position effective Monday, according to a copy released to FOX19 NOW by the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

2 dead after Middletown shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person was pronounced dead after a shooting that happened in Middletown early Saturday morning, according to the Middletown police chief. Officers say police and fire were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 700 block of 15th Avenue for the report of two people shot. Once...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Have you seen her? 11-year-old missing in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police sent out an endangered missing juvenile alert Monday morning for an 11-year-old girl. Azairia Andrews was last seen leaving her grandmother’s residence in the 1900 block of Avonlea Avenue in Bond Hill “after an incident” at about 6 p.m. Sunday, police records show.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy