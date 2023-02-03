Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Man tried to stab deputies at NKY hotel, sheriff’s office says
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released surveillance video shows a man pull a knife on another man at a Northern Kentucky hotel bar in just minutes into the new year. It happened at the Marriot Cincinnati Airport hotel in Hebron. Thomas Lemker is the suspect, according to the Boone...
Fox 19
Man accused of killing brother, mom in murder-suicide responsible for 2020 killing: CPD
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old who allegedly killed his younger brother and their mother last week in an Avondale double murder-suicide is also responsible for a 2020 deadly shooting. Eric Johnson Jr., 19, died by suicide on Feb. 3 after Cincinnati police say he killed his 16-year-old brother Rodrigo Johnson...
Fox 19
Woman accused of stabbing, hitting victim after allegedly taking his ID card in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman is accused of stabbing a man and hitting him multiple times after allegedly taking the victim’s identification card in Roselawn on Thursday, according to a Hamilton County Municipal Court affidavit. Beverly Hamilton, 61, knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the victim by...
Fox 19
Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown. Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed. According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk,...
Fox 19
Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
Fox 19
Evanston man charged with murdering his own father, shooting woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 39-year-old man is accused of gunning down his own father and shooting and wounding another person in Evanston over the weekend, court records show. Gregory Durham Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting death of Gregory Durham Sr., 60, and felonious assault in the shooting of a female who survived, according to an affidavit.
Fox 19
Citizen Complaint Authority meets after finding fault in George Floyd protest arrests
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s Citizen Complaint Authority met Monday evening a week after releasing a report that suggested Cincinnati police erred in arresting protesters during demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death nearly three years ago. More than 400 people were arrested for nonviolent offenses and curfew...
Fox 19
New details released in apparent double murder-suicide in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New details have been released in the Feb. 3 double murder-suicide in Avondale. Cincinnati police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirmed that Eric Johnson Jr., 19, died by suicide after allegedly killing his 16-year-old brother Rodrigo Johnson and their 38-year-old mother Darlene Flores, inside an Avondale home. The...
Fox 19
Road rage incident preceded Evendale officer-involved shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting was involved in a road rage incident where he stuck a rifle out the window of his vehicle prior to the shooting, Evendale police said. Police Chief Tim Holloway says officers were conducting a traffic stop around 11:45 p.m. on...
Fox 19
Suspect hospitalized after SWAT situation in Morrow
MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was taken to the hospital after the SWAT team was called to a home in Morrow early Sunday morning, according to Warren County Sheriff deputies. Deputies say they were called to a home on Tonya Marie Court around 1:17 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
Fox 19
Woman punched by 21-year-old man after confrontation over milk, court docs say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is accused of punching and threatening to kill a woman at the University of Cincinnati, an affidavit said. According to court documents, 21-year-old Reilly Allwerdt was in Scioto Hall on Sunday when he allegedly punched a woman several times after she got upset with him for drinking the rest of her milk.
Fox 19
Heroic Middletown police K-9 Koda dies after battle with cancer
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A K-9 with the Middletown Police Department died early Sunday morning after a short battle with cancer, according to the Middletown Division of Police. Middletown police say, Koda, a 7 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd, served alongside Sgt. Dennis Jordan for the last 6 years. In August 2020,...
Fox 19
Plea or trial setting for Butler County elected official in public corruption case
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official facing seven public corruption charges is due in court for a plea or trial setting at 8:30 a.m. Monday. A grand jury indicted Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel last fall on three felony counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and four misdemeanor charges of using or authorizing the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value.
Fox 19
Police search for surveillance footage of suspect in connection with OTR shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are asking the public if anyone has surveillance footage in connection with a possible shooting that happened in Over-the-Rhine late Friday night. Officers say the shooting occurred around 11:41 p.m. at 13th and Walnut Streets. Police are asking the public for footage in the 1300 block...
Fox 19
Cincinnati leaders to give update on gun range, crime stats
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati leaders will be giving an update on gun safety in the city, including the relocation of the Evendale gun range and crime statistics. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Fox 19
Update: 11-year-old missing in Cincinnati found safe, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police sent out an endangered missing juvenile alert Monday morning for an 11-year-old girl. Azairia Andrews was last seen leaving her grandmother’s residence in the 1900 block of Avonlea Avenue in Bond Hill “after an incident” at about 6 p.m. Sunday, police records show.
Fox 19
Butler County elected official accused of public corruption steps down
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official facing seven public corruption charges abruptly stepped down Monday. Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel announced in a letter to the other two trustees he was retiring from office and vacating his position effective Monday, according to a copy released to FOX19 NOW by the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
Fox 19
2 dead after Middletown shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person was pronounced dead after a shooting that happened in Middletown early Saturday morning, according to the Middletown police chief. Officers say police and fire were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 700 block of 15th Avenue for the report of two people shot. Once...
Fox 19
Edited Snapchat photo depicts Lebanon students in KKK hoods, school says
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Snapchat post started circulating last week of two Lebanon City School students which was edited to look like they are wearing Klu Klux Klan hoods while in the gymnasium, according to school officials. The school district says the boys pictured were unaware that the picture...
Fox 19
