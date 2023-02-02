Read full article on original website
Related
Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’
Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season Starts
With just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report and kick off the 2023 MLB season, a former pitcher has decided to call it a career. According to Major League Baseball, and more specifically Tampa Bay Rays reporter with the Tampa Bay Times, Marc Topkin, star relief pitcher Jake McGee has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a career that spanned 13 seasons.
MLive.com
Jack Morris speaks out on TV split with Detroit Tigers
FLINT – Jack Morris won’t be part of the Detroit Tigers television broadcast team this season but that’s OK with the Hall of Fame pitcher. Morris said Saturday that there are no hard feelings over the split with the Tigers, for whom he spent 14 seasons pitching before joining the TV crew for the first time in 2015.
ESPN Offers ‘Bold Prediction’ For Highly Touted Yankees Prospect
The New York Yankees have five players on the top 100 MLB prospects list that ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel released earlier this week. But one Yankees prospect stands above the rest: Anthony Volpe. Volpe ranked third on McDaniel’s list, trailing only Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles and Corbin Carroll...
3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
Yardbarker
Yankees could lose Luis Severino after 2023 season
The New York Yankees didn’t experience much turnover in the starting rotation this off-season, despite Frankie Montas expecting to miss the first month of the regular season due to shoulder inflammation. Aside from Montas’ temporary loss, only Jameson Taillon took his talents to free agency, signing with the Chicago...
milb.com
Yankees announce Tampa Tarpons 2023 Coaching Staff
TAMPA, Fla. - The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2023 coaching staff, led by second year manager Rachel Balkovec. BORN: 7/5/87 in Omaha, Neb. • RESIDES: Tampa, Fla. COACHING CAREER: Enters her second season as Tarpons manager in 2023…became the first full-time female manager in the...
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen discusses off-season plans
The New York Giants are entering a crucial offseason coming off of their most successful season in the last decade. The goal for second-year general manager Joe Schoen is to build on the team’s newfound success. Schoen recently discussed the Giants’ plans for the offseason, saying the organization is “in much better shape this year.”
Yardbarker
Juan Soto Likes Instagram Comment About Coming to New York Mets
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season, but it looks like he is already thinking about possible landing spots for when he hits the open market. Earlier in the week, Soto posted a picture of himself training on Instagram with the caption:...
chatsports.com
White Sox snag big arm from Boston
On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
Yardbarker
Mets’ Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty getting a head-start to spring training
Report day for New York Mets pitchers and catchers may not be for another week and a half, but two of their best prospects, both of whom are vying for roster spots, are already at Port St. Lucie. Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty have arrived at Mets’ headquarters:. Yesterday, Metsmerized,...
David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training
David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
Yankees Sign Ian Hamilton To Minor League Deal
The Yankees have signed right-hander Ian Hamilton to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. Hamilton will presumably be invited to participate in major league Spring Training. Hamilton, 28 in June, has 15 scattered major league appearances, with 10 of those coming in 2018, four in...
Latest news on the Knicks heading into the NBA trade deadline
NY Sports Reporter Zach Braziller talks about the latest news regarding the NY Knicks
Yardbarker
Giants pitcher shares his response to Aaron Judge choosing Yankees
The San Francisco Giants had a very interesting offseason to say the least. The Giants were finalists to land Aaron Judge, who ended up returning to the New York Yankees on a 9-year, $360M contract. Even though the Giants were serious suitors for Judge, it seemed like the reigning AL...
Yardbarker
Jets rookie recruits two top QBs on Twitter
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner has quickly become a core player and a team leader. If there was any doubt about that, one only needed to see his recent Twitter activity to see the leadership mantle he has taken on. Gardner sent a pair of tweets jokingly recruiting...
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: February 4
Chicago native and Niles prep school product Greg Luzinski, who signed with the White Sox in 1981 and revitalized his career in the DH spot, retired. Luzinski was dumped at the end of Spring Training 1981 by his lifelong franchise, the Philadelphia Phillies — and the White Sox were all too happy to snap him up. “Bull” hit the ground running, clubbing his way through the strike-shortened 1981 campaign well enough to pile up 21 homers, 68 RBIs, an .841 OPS and a 23rd-place finish in MVP voting. He was every bit as good in 1982, and then had his best traditional-stats season for the White Sox in 1983 (32 homers, 95 RBIs, .854 OPS, 17th in MVP voting) and helped push the South Siders to 99 wins.
NFL exec suggests intriguing solution to facilitate Aaron Rodgers trade
Where and if Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023 is still a mystery. However, if Rodgers decides he wants out of Green Bay, there is one giant obstacle in the way. The Packers would have to find a team willing to trade away high-value assets without knowing Rodgers' playing future past next season.
Comments / 0