Vinnie Politan Visits Murdaugh’s Former Law Firm
VIDEO: Vinnie Politan ponders the motive behind the Murdaugh Family Murders and takes a trip to the law firm where Alex Murdaugh was a partner. (2/2/23)
VIDEO: Vinnie Politan ponders the motive behind the Murdaugh Family Murders and takes a trip to the law firm where Alex Murdaugh was a partner. (2/2/23)
Devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials.https://www.courttv.com
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0