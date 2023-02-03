ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested for a stabbing on Whitefall Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have arrested a woman in connection to a stabbing from Saturday morning on Whitefall Drive. Police said they responded to the 7000 block Whitefall Drive at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a stabbing. Authorities said they discovered a victim with a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrest a man for kidnapping

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man on Saturday afternoon for kidnapping his girlfriend. Police said they responded to Grelot Road at approximately 1:30 p.m. to a reported kidnapping on Saturday. Authorities said they discovered that the victims boyfriend was armed with a firearm and forced her...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman tells terrifying encounter with man impersonating police

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman recounted the jarring moment a man knocked on her door, pretending to be police. Bay Minette Police said he was armed with intense weaponry, including a meat cleaver. “I could be dead right now,” said Brenda Anderson. Saturday night, Anderson said she...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for suspect who robbed Longhorn Steakhouse

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking a suspect involved in a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse Saturday night. Police said they responded to Longhorn Steakhouse at 6201 Airport Boulevard in reference to a robbery at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Saturday night. Authorities said they discovered a male subject...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: 1 person arrested in shooting near Warsaw Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said one man was shot near Warsaw Avenue today and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was transported the hospital and MPD said no arrest has been made yet. We will update this story as more information becomes available. --- Download the FOX10...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police looking for runaway teenager

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their investigators are looking for a runaway/missing teenager. Danasia McArthur, 13, was last seen on Jan. 29, in Mobile. She was last known to be wearing all-black clothing with a black and blonde wig. Officials said they believe she may be in the area […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with manslaughter for fatal 2021 crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 crash that left two dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Zhonterius De’Ontrevan Jones, 23, was charged with three counts of negligent manslaughter. Jones was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Feb. 5, on a $300,000 bond, but […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family files wrongful death lawsuit against Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Trehy Webster has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Mobile for his death, according to court documents. Webster died in February of 2021 when a SWAT team went into his home to arrest him and his brother for witness intimidation, according to police.
MOBILE, AL

