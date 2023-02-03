Read full article on original website
2 wanted for questioning in connection with Blue Angel Pkwy. shooting: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two individuals are wanted for questioning only in connection with a shooting on Blue Angel Pkwy., according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Bryan Anthony Cherry, 47, and Danielle Marie Maulden, 41, are wanted for questioning only in reference to an investigation of a homicide that occurred on Jan. 31, […]
1 arrested for a stabbing on Whitefall Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have arrested a woman in connection to a stabbing from Saturday morning on Whitefall Drive. Police said they responded to the 7000 block Whitefall Drive at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a stabbing. Authorities said they discovered a victim with a...
MPD arrest a man for kidnapping
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man on Saturday afternoon for kidnapping his girlfriend. Police said they responded to Grelot Road at approximately 1:30 p.m. to a reported kidnapping on Saturday. Authorities said they discovered that the victims boyfriend was armed with a firearm and forced her...
1 arrested for alleged shooting on W. Scott Street Sunday, 2 injured: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people on W. Scott Street on Sunday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Marcus Alexander Toler, 27, was charged with battery and two counts of attempted homicide. Deputies said on Feb. 5, they responded to 3415 W. Scott Street […]
Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
Woman tells terrifying encounter with man impersonating police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman recounted the jarring moment a man knocked on her door, pretending to be police. Bay Minette Police said he was armed with intense weaponry, including a meat cleaver. “I could be dead right now,” said Brenda Anderson. Saturday night, Anderson said she...
Gunmen ‘took the life of a completely innocent’ Mobile resident, prosecutors argue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Myles Amari Caples wanted to “show the streets who was boss” and fired multiple times at a Chevrolet Caprice as he and a co-defendant sped by on Raven Drive, a prosecutor told jurors Monday. During the gunfire, Justin Mooney suffered a fatal gunshot to...
Father of 7-month-old shot to death at south Alabama beauty supply shop
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a Friday shooting that left one man charged with murder and a mother seeking help raising money for her son’s funeral. According to the MCSO, the incident took place Friday evening in Semmes, where Semmes police and sheriff’s deputies...
Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
Escambia County woman out $23K after contractor stopped showing up
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 69-year-old Betty Grimsley says her home on Garfield Drive in Escambia County is unlivable. Grimsley says she wired a $23,203 deposit to Robert Stromas IV to begin the remodel on her house. The work began in July of 2022, but Grimsley says Stromas stopped showing up to the job site […]
Jury finds Mobile man not guilty of capital murder in Birdville drive-by shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Monday delivered an across-the-board win to a man accused of a fatal drive-by shooting, finding him not guilty of capital murder and several related charges. Myles Amari Caples, 22, was the second man to go on trial for the death of Justin Mooney...
MPD looking for suspect who robbed Longhorn Steakhouse
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking a suspect involved in a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse Saturday night. Police said they responded to Longhorn Steakhouse at 6201 Airport Boulevard in reference to a robbery at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Saturday night. Authorities said they discovered a male subject...
No criminal charges will be filed against deputies involved in Navy Point officer-involved shooting: State Attorney
UPDATE: Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons sent a statement to WKRG News 5 on Tuesday morning. He said regardless if Colin West fired shots or not, he pointed a gun at deputies after being advised not to. “There were a number of deputies at the scene covering the front door. When he opened the door […]
UPDATE: 1 person arrested in shooting near Warsaw Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said one man was shot near Warsaw Avenue today and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was transported the hospital and MPD said no arrest has been made yet. We will update this story as more information becomes available. --- Download the FOX10...
Mobile police looking for runaway teenager
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their investigators are looking for a runaway/missing teenager. Danasia McArthur, 13, was last seen on Jan. 29, in Mobile. She was last known to be wearing all-black clothing with a black and blonde wig. Officials said they believe she may be in the area […]
Pensacola man charged with manslaughter for fatal 2021 crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 crash that left two dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Zhonterius De’Ontrevan Jones, 23, was charged with three counts of negligent manslaughter. Jones was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Feb. 5, on a $300,000 bond, but […]
"Murdered for only trying to be a good father" Mobile family speaks out after shooting
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — A local family is heartbroken and calling for a change after their loved one was shot and killed Friday night. The victim, 20-year-old Zycorreyan Harris was killed in Semmes after his family says he was trying to get his baby from his child's mother. The...
Firefighter injured after responding to fire at Escambia County apartment complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A firefighter was injured after responding to a fire at the Jasmine Creek Apartments in Escambia County Monday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Units were dispatched to the apartment complex on the 1800 block of E. Nine Mile Road at around 4:43...
Family files wrongful death lawsuit against Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Trehy Webster has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Mobile for his death, according to court documents. Webster died in February of 2021 when a SWAT team went into his home to arrest him and his brother for witness intimidation, according to police.
Victim suffering life-threatening injury after alleged stabbing, 1 arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials said they arrested a woman after she stabbed a person, leaving them with a life-threatening injury. According to officials, officers were called to the 7000 block of Whitefall Drive, near Old Pascagoula Road, for reports of a stabbing. Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim […]
