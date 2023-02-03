ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

muckraker_bob
4d ago

This chap sounds like he was trained in the scientific method. Start with a theory and then test it out to validate. So when’s the first transport leaving?

David Gilbert
4d ago

Not only did they help shape Egypt ; many more Nations have been blessed because of those group of people's , African American ... beautiful continent of Africa will always be our home

