Sheila C
4d ago

They should of been recognized. The cheering squad competes in many competitions through out the year. They also do quite a bit of gymnastics. Cheerleading has changed a lot since the boomers went to school.

Ida Pearson-bell
4d ago

Cheerleading is a Sport and it's like gymnastics, it's not all Sugar and Spice, it's Grueling and hard to make it into the top Competition and They compete with a lot of others to be able to make it okay, Y'all think it's all Miss Prissy well it's not, they have to work hard against other Squads, I'm guessing that no one Watches the Cheerleading Compositions on.T.V. well you should.

Mike Peaster
3d ago

They should have been recognized. Now, with that being said, they should grow up. Too many entitled whiney babies in the world today. Know your own worth, grow some skin, and move on.

