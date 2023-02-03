ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mililani, HI

Hawaii man accused of running over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
A Hawaii man is accused of intentionally running over a woman who was pushing a 6-month-old child in a stroller across a Walmart parking lot, authorities said.

Desmond Kekahuna, 46, of Waipahu, was charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and criminal contempt of court, the Star-Advertiser newspaper of Honolulu reported.

Kekahuna was injured as officers arrested him, Honolulu Police Department spokesperson Sarah Yoro told the newspaper.

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday in Mililani, according to Hawaii News Now .

Police said the 37-year-old victim was pushing her child across the parking lot when she was hit by a vehicle and dragged about 15 feet, the news outlet reported.

“I was getting ready to park to go into Walmart and shop when I heard a crash and that red car thrusted forward,” Suzanne Young told KHON-TV . “I kind of turned and walked away just slightly and when I turned back again I saw the guy with a crowbar getting ready to hit a woman that was on the ground.”

According to police, Kekahuna exited the vehicle and allegedly beat her with a tire iron or crowbar, leaving her in critical condition, the Star-Advertiser reported. Police said he then allegedly assaulted a 40-year-old bystander who attempted to intervene, according to the newspaper.

An eyewitness told Hawaii News Now that the victim’s legs looked “practically severed.”

“He just wouldn’t, he wouldn’t (stop hitting her). He was crazed,” the witness told the news outlet.

The man who attempted to help the woman was listed in serious condition, the Star-Advertiser reported.

