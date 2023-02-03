ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surveillance video reveals final moments of Officer Carrasco

By Rhett Rodriguez
 4 days ago

SELMA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Dramatic surveillance video captures the suspect involved in the death of officer Gonzalo Carrasco moments before his arrest, as well as the sound of the gunfire that took his life.

We don’t know the alleged motive of the suspect Nathaniel Dixon.

Surveillance video captures the gunshots fired Tuesday after detectives say Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco was shot and killed by 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon at Pine Street near Mitchell in Selma.

Moments after the shooting Dixon could be seen on security footage headed west on Mill Street.

From there the suspect turned onto Sequoia and headed towards an empty lot just a couple hundred yards from Eric White Elementary School.

Security footage from a home near the field then shows sheriff’s deputies arriving.

The suspect can be seen walking backward with his hands behind his head.

“A sheriff’s department deputy located the suspect and was taken into custody, ” said Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz.

The suspect Nathaniel Dixon will have his first appearance in court Friday. He is facing several charges including first-degree murder.

