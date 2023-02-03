ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Pandemic Changed New York City's Budget Priorities, Per New State Comptroller Report

New York City is expected to spend more money on education, public health, social services, and public safety in the next fiscal year than what was predicted three years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the city and shifted its budget priorities, according to a new report from State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. But the new spending, including on recurring expenses, is possible in part because the city’s budget has been bolstered by federal pandemic relief, which will run out in the 2026 fiscal year, leading to fiscal cliffs and forcing tough decisions by the city.
No More Baby Steps: Commissioner Rosa Must End the Yeshiva-Gate Scandal

State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s demand for June completion of New York City yeshiva investigations is a step in the right direction. But her order will be hollow unless deficiencies are quickly addressed. Every day that ultra-Orthodox yeshivas fail to provide substantially equivalent secular instruction to their students is a day that those children are deprived of their legally guaranteed educational rights.
To Address Our Mental Health Crisis, Close Rikers Now

Mayor Adams says we cannot look away from New Yorkers who are suffering. Yet, his new preliminary budget suggests that he’ll slash social services now and over the coming years. Yet, he continues to say ‘yes’ to luxury developers and dedicate limited resources to supportive housing. Yet, he questions the mandated closure of the Rikers Island jail complex.

