Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Verbal sparring reason for benching KC-Wyandotte, Highland Park boys’ basketball game
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trash talking that got out of hand is the reason a KCK school district spokesperson says school officials decided to cancel last Friday’s boys’ basketball game between Wyandotte and Topeka’s Highland Park High School. Edwin Birch, executive director of communications for Kansas City,...
Kansas high school basketball game canceled after alleged exchange of threats
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Highland Park boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Wyandotte County High School last Friday, but never got the chance. The Scots were on the road set to play Wyandotte High School but after the Freshman game, students from both varsity teams allegedly exchanged words, which led to Wyandotte faculty making […]
WIBW
K-State names interim faculty athletics supervisor effective immediately
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has named a new interim faculty athletics supervisor to take effect immediately. Kansas State University announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that Shawna Jordan, assistant dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences, has been named the interim faculty athletics representative effective immediately. She will work with K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference on academic integrity, rules compliance and student-athlete welfare.
Kansas State football unveils new indoor practice facility
Kansas State football formally opened the Shamrock Practice Facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring speakers university president Richard Linton, defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman and athletic director Gene Taylor on February 4, 2023.
‘This is beautiful’: Jacob Pullen blown away by K-State turnaround under Jerome Tang
Jacob Pullen shares his thoughts on Jerome Tang, the K-State basketball team and when his jersey will be retired at Bramlage Coliseum
WIBW
No. 7 Kansas State suffers first home loss, falls to No. 10 Texas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 10 Texas overcomes a 14-point first half deficit to defeat No. 7 Kansas State 69-66. KSU had the chance to tie the game with nine seconds left, but Ismael Massoud’s three-point attempt didn’t fall. Keyontae Johnson led the Cats with 16 pts. Markquis...
WIBW
No. 8 Kansas falls to No. 13 Iowa State
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 8 Kansas men’s basketball suffered a 68-53 loss to No. 13 Iowa State on the road on Saturday afternoon. Jalen Wilson once again led the Jayhawks in scoring with 26 points and 9 boards. He was the only Jayhawk to reach double figures. KU...
WIBW
KU falls to No. 24 Texas at home
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball fell just short against No. 24 Texas at Allen Fieldhouse, suffering a 68-65 loss in a close game all the way through. Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks with 21 points and 13 boards, followed by Zakiyah Franklin’s 20 points. KU is...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS
Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
WIBW
Philadelphia, Kansas food banks make bet ahead of Big Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Food banks in Kansas and Philadelphia have made a bet ahead of Sunday’s Big Game - who can raise the most money for their bank before the winner of the game is announced. Inspired by the excitement of the Big Game between the Kansas...
WIBW
Kansas cities ranked among some of the best to spend Valentine’s Day in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of cities in the region have been analyzed so couples can get the biggest bang for their buck on Valentine’s Day. With just a week left until Valentine’s Day and America’s sweethearts set to spend around $25.9 billion on the holiday in 2023, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that it released its report on 2023′s Best Places for Valentine’s Day.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec puts out “Help Wanted” sign
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’re only a few days into February, but Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation already has turned its attention to summer. They have the “help wanted” sign out for hundreds of summer jobs. Mike McLaughlin and Clay Neal joined Eye on NE Kansas to...
republic-online.com
Osawatomie High School graduate killed in wreck near Rantoul
Sunday, Jan. 29, was supposed to be a special day for the Diediker family. U.S. Marine John Diediker, who graduated from Osawatomie High School in 2017 and most recently was stationed in Hawaii, was back in Kansas to help celebrate his son Cooper’s first birthday.
WIBW
Restaurants coming to the Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center is upgrading its services to bring new offerings to Topekans as 2023 begins. The events center announced on January 13, 2023, that the center will expand its services to include more food and beverage options. On Monday, the venue said it is installing several new restaurants as concessions for visitors attending events.
WIBW
City of Topeka welcomes first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka says it’s focused on building a community where everyone has an opportunity to succeed. That’s why they hired the city’s first-ever Chief Officer of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Ernestor De La Rosa started in mid-January. He joined City Manager...
WIBW
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
RANTOUL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Game Warden was able to save one buck after two had become antler-locked on a Franklin Co. property. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Monday, Feb. 6, that Franklin Co. Game Warden Ryan Twellmann was called to a farm near Rantoul with reports of two antler-locked deer.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. celebrates sharpest population jump in 10 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More people are moving to Shawnee County and that has the Greater Topeka partnership celebrating. The Greater Topeka Partnership says data certified in 2022 by the Kansas Division of the Budget reports Shawnee County recently recorded its largest single-year growth in population in 10 years, adding 2,265 people.
WIBW
Topeka Zoo’s Thomas the Tiger makes debut
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thomas the Tiger made his much-awaited debut this weekend at the Topeka Zoo. The 10-year-old Sumatran male tiger arrived at the Topeka Zoo last Wednesday, and Saturday morning he was ready to meet with zoogoers. Shanna Simpson, the animal curator, said Thomas was a bit “hissy” at first, which is normal for tigers, but his transition went better than they thought.
WIBW
Capper receives four-star ranking in performance for tenth consecutive year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation received a four-star rating for the tenth year from a non-profit website called Charity Navigator which analyzes organizations’ data to calculate its overall performance rating. Now that the Capper Foundation received a four-star rating, the foundation has also been designated a “Give...
WIBW
Controlled burn planned Tuesday at Topeka Regional Airport
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you see smoke coming from South Topeka Tuesday, don’t be alarmed. The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority is planning a controlled burn at Topeka Regional Airport. If preparations go as planned, it’s expected to begin around 9 a.m. Tuesday at Forbes Field. MTAA fire...
Comments / 0