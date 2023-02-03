The ETSU women's basketball team had its four-game winning streak snapped on the road at Chattanooga, 73-62 was the final. The Bucs rival Mocs also completed the season sweep of ETSU. The Bucs were led in scoring by Jiselle Thomas who had 19 points, one of four ETSU players in...

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO