wcyb.com
Washington County, TN Spelling Bee returns
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Washington County Spelling Bee was held in Jonesborough Monday night. Vision Quest VR sponsored the event, featuring 5 area schools. These include Jonesborough Middle, Fall Branch Elementary, Ridgeview Elementary, South Central Elementary and Sulphur Springs Elementary. Only 5 schools were chosen due to time...
wcyb.com
Pennington Gap community remembers prominent figure, Jill Carson
PENNINGTON GAP, V.a. (WCYB) — The Pennington Gap, Virginia community celebrates the life of Vice Mayor, Jill Carson Saturday at the Lee Theatre. Carson passed away last Saturday at the age of 77. She was elected to Town Council in 2014 and served as Vice Mayor in 2019. Revered...
wcyb.com
Ballad Health opens new walk-in behavioral crisis center in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ballad Health cut the ribbon on an addition of a new walk-in behavioral crisis center at Woodridge Hospital. The walk-in behavioral crisis center is intended for patients experiencing behavioral health emergencies such as suicidal or homicidal ideation and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
wcyb.com
Construction to impact traffic in part of Sullivan County, TDOT says
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Construction will impact traffic in part of Sullivan County this week, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The construction will be on part of State Route 93 (John B. Dennis Highway). Beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, John B. Dennis Highway will be...
wcyb.com
Body discovered in cornfield in Greene County, police say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A body was found early Tuesday in a cornfield, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road at around 12:21 a.m. That department notified the Greeneville Police Department "due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation."
wcyb.com
Man kills mother in Sullivan County, police say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed his mother Saturday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Jill Sly, of Bristol, Tennessee. Her son, Benjamin Sly, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Benjamin Sly was arraigned in court Monday...
wcyb.com
Body found near trail in Dickenson County identified by police
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Dickenson County on Sunday. The man was identified as 60-year-old David Glenn Bowman, of Grundy. The investigation remains ongoing. --- An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered near a trail...
wcyb.com
Johnson City Police Department investigating serious crash involving pedestrian
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a man was attempting to cross University Parkway, when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck. Authorities said the pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
wcyb.com
Lane closures to impact part of Elizabethton beginning Monday night
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Lane closures will impact part of Elizabethton beginning Monday night. Officials said the nighttime closures will impact each direction on Elk Avenue and Broad Street beginning Monday at 7 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. each morning until Friday. This will result in traffic flow...
wcyb.com
No-kill animal shelter to host pop-up 'cat café' in Blountville
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Are you looking for a hands on experience that’ll do your heart some good ahead of Valentine’s Day?. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is hosting a pop-up “cat café” in their facility in Blountville. The event will be Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
wcyb.com
ETSU women fall on the road at Chattanooga
The ETSU women's basketball team had its four-game winning streak snapped on the road at Chattanooga, 73-62 was the final. The Bucs rival Mocs also completed the season sweep of ETSU. The Bucs were led in scoring by Jiselle Thomas who had 19 points, one of four ETSU players in...
