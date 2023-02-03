ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Lansing Daily

Oregon woman accused of punching dog for asking her for a walk in the rain

An Oregon woman was busted by cops after she punched her dog, Stitches, in the face — 20 times — while arguing with the dog. Police say she was tired of Stitches asking her to take him for a walk in the rain. The suspect, 38-year-old Melissa Sue Morris, allegedly socked her dog in the
OREGON STATE
YAHOO!

3 New Jersey men in custody after using gun in robbery

Feb. 6—SUNBURY — Three New Jersey men are in police custody after Sunbury Police said they used a handgun in a strong-arm robbery last month in Sunbury. According to Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen police investigating the incident that occurred on Jan. 31 at 4:57 a.m. along the 1000 block of Fort Augusta Avenue.
SUNBURY, PA
CBS Minnesota

Charges: 16-year-old boy took gun to school, posted about it on social media

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged after he allegedly took a loaded handgun to school.According to the juvenile petition, on Jan. 24, the boy posted an Instagram story and Snapchat of himself holding a black handgun with an auto switch and extended magazine. Two days later, he posted another Instagram story with the same gun. The caption reads "Playing crazy buttons in school won't go out like tyjuann." Police say "crazy buttons" refers to firearms with fully automatic switches. Another student from his high school can be seen in the video with another gun, documents say. When interviewed,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

SPPD: 1 arrested, 2 shot following drive-by shooting, stolen vehicle chase

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a drive-by shooting and a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle overnight.According to police, two 22-year-old men were shot just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Snelling Avenue North. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say initial information indicates that the victims were shot by a person in a white Toyota 4Runner. Soon after the shooting, a vehicle matching the description was located near Selby Avenue and Lexington Parkway by a State Trooper. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled and the trooper did not pursue. St. Paul police located the vehicle again and began a pursuit due to the possible involvement in the shooting. Ramsey County deputies also joined the pursuit. The pursuit ended when a deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for pending charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Brooklyn Park. Police are investigating if the stolen vehicle was the same vehicle used in the drive-by shooting. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
KGW

Parents fight to make Oregon's paid caregiver program permanent

SALEM, Ore. — A group of Oregon parents are fighting to keep a pandemic program in place permanently, calling it a lifeline for their children and their families. During the federal public health emergency (PHE) that began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents of children with serious disabilities and medical needs could be their child's caregiver. With the PHE set to expire in May, parents who have benefited from this temporary exception are fighting to create a permanent program within the state.
OREGON STATE
wine-searcher.com

Oregon Uproar over Underage Liquor Drops

More rural, and less populous, states may have greater issues keeping alcohol out of the hands of minors. A recent report from the Portland-based Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC), called Eyes on Oregon, revealed that more than a third of recent deliveries executed in the state were noncompliant. The...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

OSU kicks off statewide seed kit giveaway

The organization behind a statewide seed giveaway hopes to plant some gardening skills in Oregon’s homes and classrooms. The “Grow This!” Oregon Garden Challenge is led by Food Hero, an initiative of the Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s Education project. The program was started by OSU Extension, which provides research-based knowledge to local communities.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Bill would crack down on illegal paramilitary groups in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — According to a recent Secretary of State Audit, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for the highest rate of violent extremist incidents over the past decade. A bill looks to give Oregon law more teeth when it comes to preventing incidents involving paramilitary groups or organized groups that use "dangerous weapons" in acts of civil disobedience.
OREGON STATE
beckersasc.com

Medical groups hope Oregon reverses course on physician negligence statement

The Oregon Medical Association, along with the Litigation Center of the American Medical Association and state medical societies, is seeking to reverse an appellate court decision to no longer inform jurors of a longstanding statement regarding physician outcomes. If the appellate decision stands, jurors would no longer be told in...
OREGON STATE

