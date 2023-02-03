Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Man charged with murder after victim of beating in Clovis dies
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The man arrested for the beating death of an elderly man has been formally charged with homicide. Clovis police say 37-year-old Joseph Wright beat the man on Dec. 30th in a parking lot at Clovis and Herndon Avenues while stealing his cell phone. Multiple 911...
KMPH.com
Man, woman charged with attempted murder after shooting breaks out in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects were arrested just before the weekend after a shooting sent one man to the hospital in Kings County. According to the Corcoran Police Department, officers were called on Wednesday, Feb. 1, regarding gunshots that were heard at Orange and Dairy Avenues. When officers...
KMPH.com
Arrest made after officers find guns next to small sleeping child in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man now finds himself behind bars after police say they found two firearms next to a small, sleeping child. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called to a home near Belmont Avenue and Fifth Street regarding a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived,...
KMPH.com
4 people from Fresno sentenced to prison as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Four residents of Fresno have been sentenced to prison terms as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program to reduce violent crime and gun violence, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Monday. Launched in 2001, the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program is a nationwide...
KMPH.com
Armed man wanted after robbing market in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now on the run following an armed robbery Saturday in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the C&F Market in Terra Bella after learning that it was robbed around 7 p.m. Investigators say...
KMPH.com
Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
KMPH.com
Road rage leads to shooting in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is recovering after deputies say he was shot during a road rage incident in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called Sunday around 8:15 p.m. after learning that a shooting had taken place near Gettysburg and Palm in central Fresno.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Rachel Marie Meehan
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Rachel Marie Meehan. Rachel Meehan is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 45-year-old Meehan is 5' 5" tall, 220 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Rachel Meehan is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Man found dead in Fresno River after evading arrest
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A man was found dead in the Fresno River after deputies say he ran from an arrest near Oakhurst Thursday evening. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says they conducting a traffic stop due to a road violation near Highways 41 and 49. During the...
KMPH.com
Teen reported missing out of Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
KMPH.com
Fundraiser being held for fallen Selma Officer's family
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — A fundraiser event is being held in support of the fallen Selma Officer’s family. The Reedley Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up with Starbucks for a fundraiser event to help the family of fallen Selma Police Department Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. who was shot and killed on Jan. 31.
KMPH.com
Fighting Fentanyl: Showing students the impact of fentanyl
FOX26 News brings you continuing coverage of the dangers of fentanyl. We are partnering with the Fresno County Superintendent of schools to bring you this report. It highlights the partnership between schools, law enforcement, and the County of Fresno to educate communities on the dangers of this drug. This segment...
KMPH.com
Sisters reunited 78 years later thanks to DNA test, 'persistent kids'
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — What started as a lunch with her children in Turlock turned into a life-changing event for Esther Vargas of Hanford. “I knew it!” she said, as she spotted her sister, Dolores Staat. “I knew it!”. The two hadn’t seen each other in 78...
KMPH.com
Dirt bike accident leaves 14-year-old paralyzed from the waist down in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Dylan Taddei, a 14-year-old freshman at Madera High School was in a bad dirt biking accident back in November. Now, his family is asking for financial help. On November 6, 2022, Taddei and his older brother were taking their dirt bikes out for a ride...
KMPH.com
House damaged by early morning fire in northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A house was damaged in an early morning fire Monday in northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to a house near Ashlan and Brawley Avenues for reports of a fire. When crews arrived, they say they found heavy flames coming from multiple...
KMPH.com
Gloomy weather brings hail, rain, and lightning to the Central Valley
Hail along with other stormy weather has been spotted all over the Central Valley. FOX26 News viewers have submitted their weather-related videos and photos from Clovis, Madera, and Coarsegold. One FOX26 News viewer caught hail landing in their front yard and pretty much scattering throughout their Clovis neighborhood. A viewer...
KMPH.com
Former Bulldog Ronnie Rivers wins $500k jackpot in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX26) — Former Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers won more than $500,000 gambling in Las Vegas. Rivers, now a running back for the L.A. Rams, was playing 3-card poker and hit the mega jackpot at Caesars Palace. He and his mom were celebrating their birthdays...
KMPH.com
Chukchansi Park is getting a facelift before start of the season
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Calling all baseball fans. As the 2023 Fresno Grizzlies baseball season is around the corner, Chukchansi Park announced they are getting a new field. In a time-lapse video provided, crews can be seen tearing the field apart and preparing it for its new surface. The...
KMPH.com
Watch the Great Day on FOX26 Game Day Special Sunday 6-8 am
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Great Day will be on FOX26 this Sunday for a Game Day Special. It's the biggest televised sports day of the year and we're kicking it off early with special interviews, stories, and giveaways. Tune into FOX26 at 6:00 a.m. to join in on the...
