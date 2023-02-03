ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with murder after victim of beating in Clovis dies

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The man arrested for the beating death of an elderly man has been formally charged with homicide. Clovis police say 37-year-old Joseph Wright beat the man on Dec. 30th in a parking lot at Clovis and Herndon Avenues while stealing his cell phone. Multiple 911...
CLOVIS, CA
Arrest made after officers find guns next to small sleeping child in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man now finds himself behind bars after police say they found two firearms next to a small, sleeping child. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called to a home near Belmont Avenue and Fifth Street regarding a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived,...
FRESNO, CA
Armed man wanted after robbing market in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now on the run following an armed robbery Saturday in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the C&F Market in Terra Bella after learning that it was robbed around 7 p.m. Investigators say...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
MADERA, CA
Road rage leads to shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is recovering after deputies say he was shot during a road rage incident in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called Sunday around 8:15 p.m. after learning that a shooting had taken place near Gettysburg and Palm in central Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Rachel Marie Meehan

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Rachel Marie Meehan. Rachel Meehan is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 45-year-old Meehan is 5' 5" tall, 220 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Rachel Meehan is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
Man found dead in Fresno River after evading arrest

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A man was found dead in the Fresno River after deputies say he ran from an arrest near Oakhurst Thursday evening. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says they conducting a traffic stop due to a road violation near Highways 41 and 49. During the...
OAKHURST, CA
Teen reported missing out of Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
TULARE, CA
Fundraiser being held for fallen Selma Officer's family

REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — A fundraiser event is being held in support of the fallen Selma Officer’s family. The Reedley Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up with Starbucks for a fundraiser event to help the family of fallen Selma Police Department Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. who was shot and killed on Jan. 31.
REEDLEY, CA
Fighting Fentanyl: Showing students the impact of fentanyl

FOX26 News brings you continuing coverage of the dangers of fentanyl. We are partnering with the Fresno County Superintendent of schools to bring you this report. It highlights the partnership between schools, law enforcement, and the County of Fresno to educate communities on the dangers of this drug. This segment...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
House damaged by early morning fire in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A house was damaged in an early morning fire Monday in northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to a house near Ashlan and Brawley Avenues for reports of a fire. When crews arrived, they say they found heavy flames coming from multiple...
FRESNO, CA
Gloomy weather brings hail, rain, and lightning to the Central Valley

Hail along with other stormy weather has been spotted all over the Central Valley. FOX26 News viewers have submitted their weather-related videos and photos from Clovis, Madera, and Coarsegold. One FOX26 News viewer caught hail landing in their front yard and pretty much scattering throughout their Clovis neighborhood. A viewer...
COARSEGOLD, CA
Former Bulldog Ronnie Rivers wins $500k jackpot in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX26) — Former Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers won more than $500,000 gambling in Las Vegas. Rivers, now a running back for the L.A. Rams, was playing 3-card poker and hit the mega jackpot at Caesars Palace. He and his mom were celebrating their birthdays...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Chukchansi Park is getting a facelift before start of the season

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Calling all baseball fans. As the 2023 Fresno Grizzlies baseball season is around the corner, Chukchansi Park announced they are getting a new field. In a time-lapse video provided, crews can be seen tearing the field apart and preparing it for its new surface. The...
FRESNO, CA
Watch the Great Day on FOX26 Game Day Special Sunday 6-8 am

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Great Day will be on FOX26 this Sunday for a Game Day Special. It's the biggest televised sports day of the year and we're kicking it off early with special interviews, stories, and giveaways. Tune into FOX26 at 6:00 a.m. to join in on the...
FRESNO, CA

