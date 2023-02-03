Read full article on original website
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri's chief justice urges passage of 8.7% increase for 3,000 court employees
(The Center Square) – The chief justice of Missouri's Supreme Court thanked the legislature for increasing compensation for thousands of court employees and urged them to pass another increase during Wednesday’s State of the Judiciary address. Chief Justice Paul Wilson made the annual report during a joint session...
mycouriertribune.com
Bills hindering LGBTQ+ rights has a community ready for war
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s 102nd General Assembly has been in session all of 34 days, but members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to say they think the focus of this legislature has become clear: creating bills hindering their community. In those 34 days, 27...
mycouriertribune.com
Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government
An aerial view of the Jay Nixon Forensic Center, the 300-bed maximum security psychiatric unit that opened in 2019 at Fulton State Hospital. The hospital is 400 employees short of full staffing. (Department of Mental Health photo)
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri Senate approves bill creating program to waive regulations for eligible startups
The Missouri Senate approved a bill Monday that would allow state agencies to waive regulations they believe are hindering certain businesses. The bill, which has raised fears among environmental advocates that it could undermine health and safety regulations, now heads to the Missouri House, which is already working on its own version.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri executes Jennings man convicted of killing woman and three children
BONNE TERRE — Missouri on Tuesday executed 58-year-old Leonard Taylor, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children at their home in Jennings nearly two decades ago. A state executioner delivered a fatal dose of pentobarbital at 6:07 p.m., and Taylor was pronounced dead a short...
mycouriertribune.com
Mother accused of kidnapping children from Liberty being held in Florida jail
The father of two children who went missing from Liberty last year and were recently located in Florida has been reunited with them. Blake Gilley, father of Brooke and Adrian Gilley of Liberty, told NBC News his biggest fear in the world was his children missing.
