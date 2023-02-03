Read full article on original website
Man convicted of 1970 mass murder in Minnesota was later strangled to death by apartment roommate
SUNBURG, Minn. — Forty-one-year-old Neil Pladson was found strangled to death with his hands and feet bound June 26, 1988, in a blood-splattered St. Paul apartment. His killer, 24-year-old Douglas Tank, told a Ramsey County court that Pladson had threatened to kill his family and was brandishing a knife.
Cause of death confirmed in killings of rappers who went missing
Three Michigan men found dead in a vacant apartment building last week were shot to death, Michigan State Police said Tuesday, revealing a cause of death and hinting at more developments to come in the mysterious case. The three men, rap artists Armani Kelly, 27, of Oscoda, and Dante Wicker,...
