When will I get my tax refund?
Tax season is officially open and those filers in line for a refund this year may be wondering when the money will land in their accounts.
Who will receive direct payments soon?
In Georgia, assistance checks of up to $350.00 USD have not yet been claimed after being delivered to low-income individuals in September. Due to problems with client IDs or difficulties accessing the cards, $235 million in funds have not yet been claimed. This is out of a total of $1 billion released.
Tax refund calendar: Here’s when you’ll get your refund
Taxpayers can largely expect their tax refunds to arrive two weeks after they file their federal returns — as long as they file the right way and without errors. That’s according to CPA Practice Advisor, a publication for tax pros, which each year publishes a refund timeline based on averages for IRS refunds over the last 20 years. The outlet said refunds could take longer during peak filing times in April, while refunds that include the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit can't be issued until mid-February by law.
The state is sending out one-time payments up to $1,200 in 2023
There is a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit brought to you by the state of Washington. In this program, recipients will get payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements for number of children, your income level and more. For the most part, this program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source)
If You Have Not Received a Refund Check From Wells Fargo Bank Here is How You Can Submit a Claim
If you are a current Wells Fargo customer, or a former customer Wells Fargo may owe you a refund. To determine if you qualify, If you had a Wells Fargo account between 2011 and 2022, you might be one of the 16 million customers who qualify for damages, says the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
Stimulus update: Direct relief payments worth up to $1,000 to be sent out Wednesday
Essential Connecticut workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic are set to receive a payment worth up to $1,000 on Feb. 1.
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement
AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...
Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account
Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Did you get your $600 one-time payment from the state?
Do you know if you have already received a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon? If you're not totally certain, please keep reading. One-Time Assistance Payments were sent out by the Oregon Department of Revenue to over 230,000 individuals in Oregon. The key is that you had to meet some specific guidelines to receive this payment. This went into effect under House Bill 4157.
One-Time Payment Between $750 and $1,500 Going Out To Americans
Residents of Colorado that have filed their taxes by October 17 will be getting checks worth up to $1,500. These payments are courtesy of the Colorado Cash Back rebate program. Payments have been going out throughout the month and the state plans to have all rebates sent out by end of the month. (source)
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most vulnerable people, those who are disabled or blind and have limited resources. Together, the Social Security Administration (SSA) paid $1 trillion to 65 million monthly beneficiaries in 2021.
Special income tax rebate up to $800 coming to many residents in mid-February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax rebates to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022.
Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes
After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
The refund will be applied after eligible families file their taxes.
Watch out for this email that could steal your money or personal information
Now that the holidays are over, scammers are going after those who got a new laptop, TV, or computer as a gift.
You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why
If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
People may not realize they're eligible for Earned Income Tax Credit on 2022 returns
Hard to imagine anyone walking away from a few hundred dollars or possibly even $5,000 or more, but plenty of working people lose out each year on a valuable tax credit simply because they don't file a tax return. Many aren't required to file because their incomes are so low that they're...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
