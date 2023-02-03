Read full article on original website
16-year-old accused of shooting, killing Michael Cowley Jr. in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man in Stockton. The shooting dates back to Feb. 2. Stockton Police Department said it happened on the 6700 block of Plymouth Road. The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital but ultimately died.
Stockton business owners, customers reflect on deadly Waterfront Warehouse shooting Friday night
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department is still looking for the gunmen that took two lives and injured five others. Friday night's shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the La Vaca Restaurant and Bar at the Waterfront Warehouse retail building at 445 W. Weber Avenue. Shots were fired...
Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
Turlock Police officers donate money to replace 7-year-old's stolen wheelchair
TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock family can now purchase a new wheelchair for a 7-year-old girl after officers donated $1,000. According to the Turlock Police Department, a thief stole a wheelchair belonging to 7-year-old Miracle Melgoza. When members of the Turlock Police Officers Association heard about the theft, they decided to come together to help Melgoza's family purchase a new wheelchair.
Turlock police make additional changes to downtown security following January shootings
TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department has increased its efforts to improve safety downtown, the police chief said Friday. On Facebook, police Chief Jason Hedden wrote that in response to two shootings near the Grand Cru last month, the department had changed the requirements of the bar’s conditional use permit. The changes include:
Sisters reunited 78 years later thanks to DNA test, 'persistent kids'
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — What started as a lunch with her children in Turlock turned into a life-changing event for Esther Vargas of Hanford. “I knew it!” she said, as she spotted her sister, Dolores Staat. “I knew it!”. The two hadn’t seen each other in 78...
Meth Dealer Arrested in Chowchilla
“On 02-01-2023, at approximately 0700 hours, officers of the Chowchilla Police Department served a search warrant in the 1200 block of Humboldt Avenue. During the investigation, officers located 23.1 grams of methamphetamines’, a scale, plastic baggies, and paraphernalia used to ingest methamphetamines’. Barry Davis Jr (42) out of...
One dead, two injured in Stockton shooting
(KTXL) — One man died and two other men were injured in a Stockton shooting that occurred late Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. — Video Above: Winter Storm hits the Sierra According to the police department, officers received reports of a shooting at a business in the 400 block of W. Weber […]
Madera Sheriff’s Office Searching for Next of Kin
Originally Published By: Madera County Sheriff’s Office. “Update- The Madera County Coroner’s Office has determined there is no NOK for Ms. Ray, and will be moving forward with making final arrangements for her. We would like to thank the public for the widespread sharing of information and assistance with this case.
Amazon driver saves dog from car fire in Merced
Amazon Driver Ervin Ruhe became a true hero last week when he saved a dog’s life from a car caught on fire. Ruhe has been driving for Amazon for four years in the Central Valley. While he’s on the road, he often comes across unusual situations. However, one evening while he was ending his delivery routes and helping a colleague finish deliveries in Merced, he noticed a car caught on fire on the side of the road near W. 16th Street and Highway 99.
Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
Vandals, fire dampen spirit of Atwater Little League
The Atwater Little League is off to a tough start this pre-season. The league, as a partner with the City of Atwater, uses the city’s Osborne Park for the local Merced-Atwater Little League Season. This week, a fire started in the portable potties located in the park’s parking lot. The fire spread to the League’s storage unit that housed about $16,000 to $20,000 worth of equipment, including a lawn mower and a Mule-ATV that is used to drag the fields. Fortunately, there was no baseball playing gear inside.
Paradise Road in Modesto to Be Upgraded
Walking and Biking Will Be Easier on Paradise Road in Modesto. Pedestrians and bicyclists will be safer around traffic on half a mile of Paradise Road in west Modesto, thanks to a $3.56 million state grant. The City will use the funds to make part of the road more convenient to walk and ride a bicycle. The construction will cover the stretch of road between Sheridan Street and Modesto High School, along with several blocks of side streets.
Deceased Male Found in Fresno River
OAKHURST — Around 5:30 pm on February 2, 2023, a Madera County Sheriff’s Sergeant, on routine patrol, stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 49 in Oakhurst after the driver made an illegal lane change and nearly caused a collision. During the enforcement stop,...
15-Year-Old Arrested After North Merced Shooting
“On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:45 P.M., Merced Police detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy for attempted murder, attempted robbery and shooting at an occupied vehicle. At approximately 3:29 P.M., the Merced Police Department received a call for shots fired in the area of Erie Ave. and Brookdale Dr. in...
Evacuated animals return to Merced's Applegate Park Zoo after storm
Animals are back at Merced's Applegate Park Zoo after a powerful storm forced an emergency evacuation last month.
Suspected Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Atwater
“Merced – On 1-28-23 at approximately 8:03 AM, the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested a man during the service of a search warrant with Fentanyl for sale. The Merced Police Departments Gang Officer Arnulfo Centeno obtained information regarding Seth Ingalsbe (25) possessing Fentanyl for sale. When...
