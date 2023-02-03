The Atwater Little League is off to a tough start this pre-season. The league, as a partner with the City of Atwater, uses the city’s Osborne Park for the local Merced-Atwater Little League Season. This week, a fire started in the portable potties located in the park’s parking lot. The fire spread to the League’s storage unit that housed about $16,000 to $20,000 worth of equipment, including a lawn mower and a Mule-ATV that is used to drag the fields. Fortunately, there was no baseball playing gear inside.

