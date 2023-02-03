As Kamryn Babb looks back on his five years as an Ohio State football player, the former Buckeye is filled with gratitude and has no regrets. Babb battled through knee injuries throughout his Ohio State career and finished his career with only one catch. But he says that one catch – a touchdown last season against Indiana that brought national recognition to his story of perseverance through four torn ACLs – was worth all the adversity he had to overcome.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO