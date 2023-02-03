ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio 2025 Running Back Marquise Davis Said Getting an Ohio State Offer Was "Exciting" and That the Buckeyes Are in His Top Three, 4-star 2024 RB James Peoples Sets an OSU Visit

The 2025 class is shaped to be loaded with top-tier running backs. Ohio State believes in-state prospect Marquise Davis could one of them. Davis is one of eight running backs the Buckeyes have offered in the 2025 cycle and the second one from Ohio, with Bo Jackson (again, great tailback name) being the other.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Loses Ninth Game Out of 10 With 77-69 Defeat to Michigan in Ann Arbor

The downward spiral continues. Ohio State suffered its fourth straight loss Sunday as part of a 1-9 stretch in the past 10 games. Even worse for the Buckeyes, the defeat came at the hands of their archrival. Michigan won its second straight game in the all-time series against Ohio State with a 77-67 victory in Ann Arbor to pile onto the Buckeyes’ recent woes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Kamryn Babb Thankful for His Five Years at Ohio State, Excited for Next Chapter After Stepping Away from Football

As Kamryn Babb looks back on his five years as an Ohio State football player, the former Buckeye is filled with gratitude and has no regrets. Babb battled through knee injuries throughout his Ohio State career and finished his career with only one catch. But he says that one catch – a touchdown last season against Indiana that brought national recognition to his story of perseverance through four torn ACLs – was worth all the adversity he had to overcome.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Searching For Third Straight Win in Ann Arbor For the First Time Since 1971

Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament hopes are dwindling with each passing game. Michigan (12-10, 6-5 B1G) Crisler Center 1 p.m. CBS. Regardless of what happens in the regular season, the Buckeyes can still earn a bid by winning the Big Ten Tournament. But unless things change in a hurry, they won’t have an easy road given their 12th-place standing in the conference. With an 11-11 record overall, TeamRankings.com gives Ohio State just a 23% chance to receive an at-large bid to the Big Dance.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy