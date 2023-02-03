Read full article on original website
Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old DaughterWilliamManchester, NH
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Selling Your Massachusetts Home to an iBuyerKevin VitaliMassachusetts State
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Police: Driver crashes after running red light, lands on MBTA Green Line tracks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver is accused of speeding through a red light, crashing into a traffic pole, and landing on the tracks at the Museum of Fine Arts Green Line stop, according to Transit Police. The crash took place at midnight Monday. Police are now seeing charges against the...
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
Car Hits Tree, Rock in Exeter, New Hampshire, Crash; Driver Charged With DUI
A car was heavily damaged and the driver charged with drunk driving following a crash in Exeter early Monday morning. Exeter police chief Stephan R. Poulin said the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus, Sarah Arseneau, 21, of Stratham, went off Newfields Road around 12:30 a.m., and struck a tree and large boulder. The sedan wound up on its side.
29 years later, Boston Police remember officer slain in Dorchester after stopping wrong-way driver
Boston Police are remembering Boston Police Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson on Sunday, 29 years after he was shot and killed in Dorchester.
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
Shots Fired During Hampton, New Hampshire, Road Rage Incident
Shots were fired during what Hampton Police called a road rage incident Saturday night. A report of shots being fired from a dark-colored pickup truck at another vehicle in the area of Exeter Road and Towle Farm Road came in around 9:40 p.m., according to Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno.
Police investigating fatal car crash next to Hingham Shipyard
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the Hingham Shipyard Sunday afternoon.
Local nonprofit helps homeless at South Station during Boston’s cold emergency
O’Grady said she sold some of her clothing and collected donations to raise money for the supplies. In total, she was able to purchase close to $800 worth of items to give out.
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
‘Evil intent’: Accused drug dealer charged with murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, DA says
An accused drug dealer who was in court on fentanyl distribution charge Monday has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence as he walked along a Mattapan street on a recent Sunday, authorities said.
Methuen Council Flip Flops on “Top Heavy Police Department” ~ PAYING ATTENTION! with TOM DUGGAN
Remember last year – when the Methuen City Council was attacking Police Chief Joe Solomon on a daily basis, feeding information to the Boston media claiming the police department was “too top heavy”?. Remember when they cut millions out of the police budget and laid off patrolmen...
43-Year-Old Driver Killed During Crash in Manchester, NH, Police Say
A 43-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire, was killed Sunday during a crash in the city, according to police. The Manchester Police Department responded at around 5:43 p.m. Sunday to the area of South Willow Street and Perimeter Road for a report of a crash, according to a news release. When officers got to the scene, they found a Volkswagen Jetta and Nissan Rogue had been involved, police said.
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
Milford, N.H. officials consider changing school transgender bathroom, locker room policy
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials in Milford, N.H. are considering reinstating a bathroom rule that would only allow students to use the restroom or locker room according to their biological sex. The previous change was instituted last fall by the school district’s superintendent, allowing students who consistently identify as...
5-year-old boy who fell from Manchester window dies, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 5-year-old boy who fell from a third-story Manchester apartment window last week has died, police said. Firefighters responded Tuesday to an apartment building at 1436 Elm St. for reports of an unconscious child. ** Above: See earlier coverage of this story. **. The boy was...
Did Travel Channel’s Samantha Brown Work at Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire?
I feel that almost every New Englander has gone to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, at least once in their lifetime. I mean isn't going there a summertime New England ritual? Well, it doesn't matter if you've gone with your friends, family, or summer camps. What matters is that you may have run into a celebrity at Canobie Lake Park and not even know it!
12-year-old girl flown to Boston hospital after being struck by vehicle in Concord
A 12-year-old girl was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Concord on Friday morning, officials said.
Wanted man arrested in Highgate
HIGHGATE — A 41-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Highgate today. Authorities say they were contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in regard to a wanted person attempting to cross into the United States from Canada via the Highgate Port of Entry at around 9:40 a.m. The...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ticket sold from Cumberland Farms
To kick off the first full week of February, there were two winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets sold over the weekend — and one was purchased on Sunday from a Massachusetts Cumberland Farms gas station. The Massachusetts State Lottery site stated for the “Mass Cash” drawing on...
