CCPS Local Planning Committee to consider changes to facilities plan Thursday
The Christian County Schools’ Local Planning Committee on Thursday will host its first in a series of meetings to consider changes to the current district facilities plan and review a draft of an updated version. Superintendent Chris Bentzel on Friday announced a proposal to convert Martin Luther King Elementary...
Sova steps down as library director, Luna steps up in interim
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is passing into more-than-capable hands, as DeeAnna Sova steps down as Executive Director and Tiffany Luna steps into her place. Sova has served as the head of the library for nearly five years and recently accepted a position at Ascend Elements—she says things have changed...
Schools lockdown after gun found on HHS campus, student in custody
Public schools were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon in Christian County after a student was found to be armed with a handgun at Hopkinsville High School. Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez says a student reported that another male student on campus had a handgun about 1:25 p.m. The school resource...
Christian County Schools and University Heights Academy Address Game Altercation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (February 6, 2023). Christian County Public Schools along with University Heights Academy has announced that the incident which occurred on February 4, 2023, during the CCHS/UHA Boys Basketball Game has been addressed by KHSAA. The individuals involved received disciplinary action from the KHSAA. Disciplinary action for the 10...
Muhlenberg County day care director charged with abuse
A former Muhlenberg County Public School System daycare director has been charged with criminal child abuse. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint January 30 regarding an incident at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Investigation led to the department charging Amanda Camp with criminal abuse in...
Details released on I-24 crash
Additional details have been released on a three-vehicle accident from I-24 on Monday morning that injured two people. The collision report from Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 31-year old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois was eastbound near the 87 mile-marker just after 5 a.m. when she swerved to miss a deer, causing her car to spin and then strike the cable median barrier before coming to rest in the left lane.
Three injured in I-24 crash
Three people were injured in an accident involving a tractor-trailer and two other motor vehicles Monday morning on I-24 near Oak Grove in Christian County. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says all three patients were from one of the passenger vehicles. Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says it happened...
Woman has medical episode behind wheel, crashes into house
A woman was taken to the hospital after her car hit the rear of a home on Winchester Drive Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police Captain Tony Sierra says a woman had a seizure while pulling out of her driveway and entered Millview Court, with her car eventually accelerating through the dead end and jumping a ditch before going through a fence and striking the rear of a home in the 600 block of Winchester.
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
The Pennyroyal Charity Horse Show
Mark your calendars! You don’t want to miss this…. We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Pennyroyal was so successful it will be an annual event. To double the excitement, we are making it a two-day show!. March 3 & 4, 2023 are the dates for what has become...
Teen allegedly leads CCSO on pursuit in stolen vehicle
A teenager is facing several charges after he allegedly led the Christian County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed pursuit Monday night while driving a stolen vehicle. A deputy investigating suspicious activity and theft of a vehicle from a location in Crofton noticed a car in the parking lot of Gordon Park just before 10 p.m. and turned into the entrance.
HPD investigating theft of motorcycle
Hopkinsville police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from a Cox Mill Road residence. The gold 2008 Yamaha valued at $6,500 was stolen in the 2700 block of Cox Mill about 4:45 p.m. Monday, according to the incident report, which says the unknown suspect was supposed to be test-driving the bike and never returned it.
Man taken to hospital, then to jail following Country Club Lane crash
A man was taken first to the hospital and then to jail following a single-vehicle accident Sunday night on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 40-year old Johnathan Escobar of Hopkinsville had been traveling near The Pines apartments when his pickup went off the roadway and overturned several times.
CCWD issues boil water advisory for roads in the Lacy area
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for residents in the Lacy area. According to a news release, CCWD had a main line break in Lacy area Monday and after isolating with valves to repair the leak, CCWD is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses of 12015 to 13934 North Greenville Rd, 11820 to 12536 Fruit Hill Red Bridge Rd, and from 7445 to 7959 Crofton Fruit Hill Rd.
Second minor arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
A second juvenile has sought treatment for a gunshot wound sustained in a Saturday night shooting incident at a Summit Street home. As previously reported, a 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
Motorcyclist dies after Clarksville accident
The motorcyclist injured in an accident Monday night on Providence Boulevard in Clarksville has died from his injuries. Police say 23-year old Christopher Taylor of Clarksville had been southbound on Providence about 7:20 p.m. when the driver of a passenger vehicle attempted to make a left turn into 502 Providence and drove into his path.
Wallace “Wally” Hall
(64, Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 until 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Man flown to Skyline hospital after Boulevard accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. It happened about 11:20 p.m. near the Masonville Overpass and the report from Hopkinsville police says 44-year old Kyle Clark of Hopkinsville had been headed north when he went off the roadway and struck a guard rail, causing his car to overturn.
Teen shot in foot Saturday night in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday night at a home on Summit Street. The 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
Jane Lee Ramsey Mann
(63, Pembroke) A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge.
