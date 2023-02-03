Additional details have been released on a three-vehicle accident from I-24 on Monday morning that injured two people. The collision report from Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 31-year old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois was eastbound near the 87 mile-marker just after 5 a.m. when she swerved to miss a deer, causing her car to spin and then strike the cable median barrier before coming to rest in the left lane.

LEBANON, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO