Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels members have been sentenced to prison time for their involvement in a criminal enterprise. Damien Cesena has been sentenced to 52 months and David Salvatore Diaz III is getting 30 months behind bars after pleading guilty to charges connected with a home invasion robbery and an extortion plot. Three of their co-defendants were convicted of murder last November. The home invasion robbery targeted a marijuana grower in Sonoma County. A dozen members of the Hell’s Angels motorcycle club were indicted on various charges in 2017, but these are the first two to receive prison sentences.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO