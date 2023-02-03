Read full article on original website
CycloneBomb
3d ago
How many millions will the taxpayers lose in this five year fiasco and still end up where we started. 12 m Los Gillicos project ring any bells?
northbaybusinessjournal.com
How North Bay construction firms are trying to recruit reluctant younger workers
Garrett Anken enjoys his career and finds it rewarding. But he’s made choices that many of his Gen Z peers didn’t. Anken, 24, works as an apprentice plumber at Sonoma-based Peterson Mechanical, a heating, ventilating, and air conditioning contractor that serves Napa, Marin, Solano and four other Bay Area counties.
Food banks brace for more demand as CalFresh benefits set to expire
(KRON) — During the pandemic, an extra allotment of CalFresh benefits were provided for those in need to buy food, but soon those extra dollars will go away. Food banks across the Bay Area and California are expecting a surge in demand in the coming weeks and months. Those who have been receiving an extra […]
Community helps reunite Sonoma County man with stolen TV
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was reunited with his brand new television after it was stolen from the back of his pickup truck, according to a post from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. A man the sheriff’s office identified as Chuck purchased an 85-inch TV at Costco before he loaded it into the […]
sonomamag.com
Updated 1890s Cottage in Healdsburg Listed for $1.7 Million. Take a Look Inside
An 1890s cottage in Healdsburg has been transformed into a comfortable California-casual home with a modern vibe. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling at 318 Grant St. is currently listed for $1,700,000. The ornate character of the late 19th century home is maintained in the carefully restored exterior woodwork, interior moldings and...
casarevista.com
A Walk in Penngrove
Embedded in Sonoma County, a small town called Penngrove is home to about 2,368 Californians. Penngrove contains many markets, shops, restaurants and more. Many people that work or live in Penngrove are small business owners. I went to visit some of these small businesses in the heart of the town....
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
ksro.com
Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels Members Get Prison Sentences
Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels members have been sentenced to prison time for their involvement in a criminal enterprise. Damien Cesena has been sentenced to 52 months and David Salvatore Diaz III is getting 30 months behind bars after pleading guilty to charges connected with a home invasion robbery and an extortion plot. Three of their co-defendants were convicted of murder last November. The home invasion robbery targeted a marijuana grower in Sonoma County. A dozen members of the Hell’s Angels motorcycle club were indicted on various charges in 2017, but these are the first two to receive prison sentences.
Three teenagers attack student at Santa Rosa school
Two teenage boys were arrested after an attack on a fellow student in Santa Rosa on Thursday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Cloverdale (CA)
Cloverdale is a city with suburban feel in Sonoma County, California, USA. The city has a population of over 8,000 people. Residents of the city are warm and friendly, and everyone knows everyone. The city boasts numerous parks, local shops, restaurants, and good access to Lake Sonoma. There are numerous...
awhspitch.com
Recent storms brings reservoir levels to full capacity
Throughout Jan., storms swept across California, bringing heavy rainfall to locations affected by a multi-year drought. The recent storm caused every operating reservoir in Marin County to reach capacity on Tuesday, Jan 10. While the recent “atmospheric rivers” have caused problems such as flooding, Marin’s wildlife has seen numerous benefits, such as an increase in drinking water, and a decrease in the spread of disease.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Man robs Santa Rosa bank; Police seek public's help
SANTA ROSA -- A masked man robbed a bank Friday afternoon in Santa Rosa and police were seeking help from the public in finding the suspect.Santa Rosa police said it happened at about 12:34 p.m. at The Exchange Bank branch located at 136 Calistoga Road. The bank robber handed a note to a teller demanding money; the note also indicated the suspect had a weapon and threatened violence against the teller if they didn't hand over the money, police said.At one point, the man started to lift his shirt when handing over the note, but police said it is...
OnlyInYourState
Sausalito Is A Small Town With Only 7,000 Residents But Has Some Of The Best Food In Northern California
Perhaps you know Sausalito as one of the most picturesque coastal towns in Northern California. Its pristine waterfront location makes it the perfect place to escape for a day. From shopping to water sports to art galleries and more, you’ll find something to love about this charming town. But what makes Sausalito special is that the city is home to some of the best food in Northern California.
mendofever.com
Husband Refusing To Let Her Inside, Subject Walking Down The Middle Of The Street – Ukiah Police Logs 02.04.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KTVU FOX 2
2 officers broadsided hours apart in Santa Rosa, including 1 by drunk driver
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Two Santa Rosa police officers were broadsided hours apart, including one by a drunk driver, officials said. On Wednesday around 7 p.m. a Santa Rosa police department detective was driving downtown in an SRPD vehicle westbound on Fourth Street and was making a southbound turn onto E Street when a Nissan Titan truck ran a red light and broadsided the car.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Man Dead Due to Smoke and Overdose
A 23-year-old man is dead after a fire at his home in Rohnert Park. Police say he died Tuesday of both a drug overdose and smoke inhalation. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety says the fire is connected with the man’s drug use. Investigators say towels were on fire inside a bathroom, and the man’s body was found on the floor just outside the bathroom. A full toxicology report has not yet been completed.
Napa man arrested for possession 62 grams of fentanyl worth over $5K: authorities
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities arrested a Napa man who had more than 62 grams of fentanyl in his possession, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, 42, was arrested for possessing the narcotic that amounted to over $5,000 in value. He was arrested on Tuesday night, according to Napa County jail […]
mendofever.com
Unknown Suspect Robs Santa Rosa Bank—Detectives Need Assistance in Identifying Suspect
The following is a press release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Friday, Feb 3rd, 2023, at approximately 12:34p.m., a male suspect robbed The Exchange Bank...
SFist
Two More Sonoma County Hells Angels Sentenced to Prison on Racketeering Charges
A five-year-long federal murder investigation into the Sonoma County Hells Angels is also prosecuting several Angels on other lesser charges, like the two just sentenced for a series of beatings and the robbery of a marijuana grow. The Hells Angels have done plenty to clean up their act, with charitable...
Santa Rosa pub closes after 17 years, cites pandemic-related closure
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A longtime pub in Santa Rosa announced this week it will be closing. The Toad in the Hole Pub will close after 17 years, the business announced in a Facebook post. The Toad in the Hole Pub, located at 116 5th St., cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for […]
