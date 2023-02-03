ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Comments / 1

CycloneBomb
3d ago

How many millions will the taxpayers lose in this five year fiasco and still end up where we started. 12 m Los Gillicos project ring any bells?

Reply
2
Related
KRON4 News

Community helps reunite Sonoma County man with stolen TV

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was reunited with his brand new television after it was stolen from the back of his pickup truck, according to a post from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. A man the sheriff’s office identified as Chuck purchased an 85-inch TV at Costco before he loaded it into the […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Updated 1890s Cottage in Healdsburg Listed for $1.7 Million. Take a Look Inside

An 1890s cottage in Healdsburg has been transformed into a comfortable California-casual home with a modern vibe. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling at 318 Grant St. is currently listed for $1,700,000. The ornate character of the late 19th century home is maintained in the carefully restored exterior woodwork, interior moldings and...
HEALDSBURG, CA
casarevista.com

A Walk in Penngrove

Embedded in Sonoma County, a small town called Penngrove is home to about 2,368 Californians. Penngrove contains many markets, shops, restaurants and more. Many people that work or live in Penngrove are small business owners. I went to visit some of these small businesses in the heart of the town....
PENNGROVE, CA
ksro.com

Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels Members Get Prison Sentences

Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels members have been sentenced to prison time for their involvement in a criminal enterprise. Damien Cesena has been sentenced to 52 months and David Salvatore Diaz III is getting 30 months behind bars after pleading guilty to charges connected with a home invasion robbery and an extortion plot. Three of their co-defendants were convicted of murder last November. The home invasion robbery targeted a marijuana grower in Sonoma County. A dozen members of the Hell’s Angels motorcycle club were indicted on various charges in 2017, but these are the first two to receive prison sentences.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Cloverdale (CA)

Cloverdale is a city with suburban feel in Sonoma County, California, USA. The city has a population of over 8,000 people. Residents of the city are warm and friendly, and everyone knows everyone. The city boasts numerous parks, local shops, restaurants, and good access to Lake Sonoma. There are numerous...
CLOVERDALE, CA
awhspitch.com

Recent storms brings reservoir levels to full capacity

Throughout Jan., storms swept across California, bringing heavy rainfall to locations affected by a multi-year drought. The recent storm caused every operating reservoir in Marin County to reach capacity on Tuesday, Jan 10. While the recent “atmospheric rivers” have caused problems such as flooding, Marin’s wildlife has seen numerous benefits, such as an increase in drinking water, and a decrease in the spread of disease.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man robs Santa Rosa bank; Police seek public's help

SANTA ROSA -- A masked man robbed a bank Friday afternoon in Santa Rosa and police were seeking help from the public in finding the suspect.Santa Rosa police said it happened at about 12:34 p.m. at The Exchange Bank branch located at 136 Calistoga Road. The bank robber handed a note to a teller demanding money; the note also indicated the suspect had a weapon and threatened violence against the teller if they didn't hand over the money, police said.At one point, the man started to lift his shirt when handing over the note, but police said it is...
SANTA ROSA, CA
OnlyInYourState

Sausalito Is A Small Town With Only 7,000 Residents But Has Some Of The Best Food In Northern California

Perhaps you know Sausalito as one of the most picturesque coastal towns in Northern California. Its pristine waterfront location makes it the perfect place to escape for a day. From shopping to water sports to art galleries and more, you’ll find something to love about this charming town. But what makes Sausalito special is that the city is home to some of the best food in Northern California.
SAUSALITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 officers broadsided hours apart in Santa Rosa, including 1 by drunk driver

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Two Santa Rosa police officers were broadsided hours apart, including one by a drunk driver, officials said. On Wednesday around 7 p.m. a Santa Rosa police department detective was driving downtown in an SRPD vehicle westbound on Fourth Street and was making a southbound turn onto E Street when a Nissan Titan truck ran a red light and broadsided the car.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Rohnert Park Man Dead Due to Smoke and Overdose

A 23-year-old man is dead after a fire at his home in Rohnert Park. Police say he died Tuesday of both a drug overdose and smoke inhalation. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety says the fire is connected with the man’s drug use. Investigators say towels were on fire inside a bathroom, and the man’s body was found on the floor just outside the bathroom. A full toxicology report has not yet been completed.
ROHNERT PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy