Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Parking Lot Crash
A man was injured in a wreck in the Logan’s Roadhouse parking lot Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the driver lost control in the parking lot due to a mechanical issue with the vehicle and hit a tree. The driver was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie...
whopam.com
Details released on I-24 crash
Additional details have been released on a three-vehicle accident from I-24 on Monday morning that injured two people. The collision report from Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 31-year old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois was eastbound near the 87 mile-marker just after 5 a.m. when she swerved to miss a deer, causing her car to spin and then strike the cable median barrier before coming to rest in the left lane.
whopam.com
Three injured in I-24 crash
Three people were injured in an accident involving a tractor-trailer and two other motor vehicles Monday morning on I-24 near Oak Grove in Christian County. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says all three patients were from one of the passenger vehicles. Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says it happened...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Monday night in Clarksville. Police say the crash involving the bike and a motor vehicle happened about 7:20 p.m. on Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street. The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital in Nashville and the...
whopam.com
Woman has medical episode behind wheel, crashes into house
A woman was taken to the hospital after her car hit the rear of a home on Winchester Drive Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police Captain Tony Sierra says a woman had a seizure while pulling out of her driveway and entered Millview Court, with her car eventually accelerating through the dead end and jumping a ditch before going through a fence and striking the rear of a home in the 600 block of Winchester.
whopam.com
Man flown to Skyline hospital after Boulevard accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. It happened about 11:20 p.m. near the Masonville Overpass and the report from Hopkinsville police says 44-year old Kyle Clark of Hopkinsville had been headed north when he went off the roadway and struck a guard rail, causing his car to overturn.
whopam.com
Second minor arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
A second juvenile has sought treatment for a gunshot wound sustained in a Saturday night shooting incident at a Summit Street home. As previously reported, a 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
whvoradio.com
Tennessee Man Charged With DUI In Cadiz
A Paris, Tennessee, man was charged with DUI and possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Cadiz Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say 43-year-old Timothy Davis was stopped on Brown Street for reckless driving after he was seen crossing the center line by law enforcement. During the stop, he reportedly...
whopam.com
Teen allegedly leads CCSO on pursuit in stolen vehicle
A teenager is facing several charges after he allegedly led the Christian County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed pursuit Monday night while driving a stolen vehicle. A deputy investigating suspicious activity and theft of a vehicle from a location in Crofton noticed a car in the parking lot of Gordon Park just before 10 p.m. and turned into the entrance.
whopam.com
Local man injured in downtown accident
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening at East Ninth and South Main Street in Hopkinsville. A collision report from Hopkinsville police says 33-year old Arthur Tandy of Hopkinsville was eastbound on East Ninth and 33-year old KC York of Hopkinsville was westbound and attempting to make a left turn onto South Main.
whopam.com
Man taken to hospital, then to jail following Country Club Lane crash
A man was taken first to the hospital and then to jail following a single-vehicle accident Sunday night on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 40-year old Johnathan Escobar of Hopkinsville had been traveling near The Pines apartments when his pickup went off the roadway and overturned several times.
whopam.com
Teen shot in foot Saturday night in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday night at a home on Summit Street. The 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
whopam.com
HPD investigating theft of motorcycle
Hopkinsville police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from a Cox Mill Road residence. The gold 2008 Yamaha valued at $6,500 was stolen in the 2700 block of Cox Mill about 4:45 p.m. Monday, according to the incident report, which says the unknown suspect was supposed to be test-driving the bike and never returned it.
WKRN
Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Racist message reported on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of...
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man Charged With Assaulting A Woman In Hopkinsville
A Clarksville man was charged with assaulting a woman on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a hotel in reference to a disturbance and found that 58-year-old William Gray had thrown a remote at his girlfriend after they had gotten back from getting food.
whvoradio.com
Passenger Injured In Herndon Rollover Crash
A wreck on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was eastbound when the driver Devlin Gillespie lost control and the vehicle ran off the road and overturned several times. Gillespie’s passenger Tanae Wilkerson was treated on the scene by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Blanchfield Community Hospital for injuries.
whopam.com
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged After Police Pursuit
An Oak Grove man was charged Saturday after he reportedly fled from police in a stolen vehicle in Oak Grove on January 21st. Oak Grove Police say they attempted to stop 24-year-old Rashad Galbreath for speeding and he fled. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Clarksville and it was...
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa pair arrested on drug charges outside Princeton Walmart
A Kuttawa pair was arrested on drug charges Sunday afternoon in Princeton. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office was called to check on two people believed to be asleep in a car in the parking lot of the Princeton Walmart. The two people, 33-year-old Cody Traylor and 26-year-old Courtney Day both of Kuttawa, were awakened by deputies. Through the course of the investigation, the deputies said the two were found to be in possession of an unspecified controlled substance.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Drug Possession
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of cocaine after a search warrant at a home on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were conducting a search warrant at the home when a box containing a glass smoking device along with cocaine was found next to where 44-year-old Phevia Alexander was sleeping.
Comments / 0