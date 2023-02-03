Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family of man shot and killed in Spartanburg Co. standoff speaks
It’s been less than a week since Spartanburg County deputies responded to a home on South Carolina Avenue for a wanted person.
Investigation underway after Upstate woman found unresponsive, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a woman was found unresponsive. Deputies said they were called to The Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville at 11:43 p.m. Monday. According to deputies, once at the scene, investigators learned of...
Man shot by deputies after stabbing K-9 during standoff
(NewsNation) — A man was fatally shot by South Carolina deputies after he stabbed a K-9 police dog during a standoff, officials said. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they were at Darius L.J. Holcomb’s home to serve an arrest warrant when the situation escalated. Holcomb threatened deputies with a knife and then barricaded himself in a bedroom, officials said.
Suspect arrested for assault on officer, trying to escape in stolen car
Officers with the Greenville Police Department said that they made an arrest over the weekend which led to a man receiving numerous charges.
Suspect arrested after trying to escape in stolen vehicle, hitting police car
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a suspect was arrested after hitting a police car while trying to escape in a stolen vehicle. Police said officers responded to a scene on South Academy Street after a stolen vehicle was spotted in the drive-thru at Burger King.
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Greenville, SC, apartment, officials say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The sheriff's office and coroner in Greenville County are investigating a woman's death after she was found unresponsive at an apartment. Deputies said they were called to the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville at 11:43 p.m. Monday. They said they found...
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
19-year-old woman dies in head-on crash in Greenville County, coroner says
Deputies searching for missing person last seen in January
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Hill, a young man who went missing on January 28. Deputies said Hill was last seen near H H Foster Drive in Iva. Anyone with information regarding Hill is asked to call...
Neighbors raise concerns after deadly Greenville County crash
Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are trying to identify the man. They say he...
Police: Grandmother faces charges after child overdoses on fentanyl
An Upstate grandmother is facing charges after police said a child overdosed on fentanyl.
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co.
Deputies searching for runaway 12-year-old last seen Saturday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a 12-year-old who reportedly ran away over the weekend was found safe on Monday. Deputies said the 12-year-old was last seen on February 4 near Parker Cone Way in Greenville.
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
Caretaker of Murdaugh's mother claims Murdaugh lied about amount of time spent with her night of murders
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Week three in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began with the jury once again out of the courtroom as Judge Clifton Newman heard testimony on alleged financials in Murdaugh's life leading up to June 2021. Prosecutors say Murdaugh killed his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
11-year-old charged following incident near SC school
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in South Carolina
Deputies find missing man in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man last seen on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old John Christopher Bomer was last seen by a family member in the Gladys Drive area in Forest City on Feb. 2.
One injured, three dead in Greenville County crash
