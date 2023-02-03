ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Man shot by deputies after stabbing K-9 during standoff

(NewsNation) — A man was fatally shot by South Carolina deputies after he stabbed a K-9 police dog during a standoff, officials said. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they were at Darius L.J. Holcomb’s home to serve an arrest warrant when the situation escalated. Holcomb threatened deputies with a knife and then barricaded himself in a bedroom, officials said.
Suspect arrested after trying to escape in stolen vehicle, hitting police car

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a suspect was arrested after hitting a police car while trying to escape in a stolen vehicle. Police said officers responded to a scene on South Academy Street after a stolen vehicle was spotted in the drive-thru at Burger King.
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
Deputies searching for missing person last seen in January

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Hill, a young man who went missing on January 28. Deputies said Hill was last seen near H H Foster Drive in Iva. Anyone with information regarding Hill is asked to call...
Neighbors raise concerns after deadly Greenville County crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a 19-year-old woman died in a crash overnight Monday. The coroner's office says Rachel Emily Redding, 19, died in a head-on crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened Monday at 12:17 a.m. Troopers say two cars hit head-on...
Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are trying to identify the man. They say he...
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co.

1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co. 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville …. 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co. Watch: Bomb squad detonate decaying dynamite in Ashville. Watch: Bomb squad detonate decaying dynamite in Ashville. Converse University supplies free...
Deputies find missing man in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man last seen on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old John Christopher Bomer was last seen by a family member in the Gladys Drive area in Forest City on Feb. 2.
