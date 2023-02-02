Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Myka Doraska
Myka Dean Doraska, son of Adam and Mackenzie Doraska, was born into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, January 31st at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Myka had a rare condition called bilateral renal agenesis. His family was able to love on him and look forward to the joy of heaven with him.
willmarradio.com
Bob Dols, champion of Highway 23, passes away
(Willmar MN-) Tributes are pouring in for Willmar businessman, Highway 23 activist and philanthropist Bob Dols who passed away last Thursday at the age of 73. Dols led Northern States Supply until his retirement in 2017. He also worked hard to get Highway 23 widened to a four-lane from Willmar to St. Cloud, and his efforts have paid off as the final two gaps on either side of Paynesville will be finished within the next 3 years. Representative Dave Baker of Willmar talked about Dols on Legislative Review Saturday...
willmarradio.com
Karen Thorstad
Karen Thorstad, of Sacred Heart, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Avera Granite Falls Hospital at the age of 76. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Anderson – TeBeest Funeral Home in Granite Falls with a prayer service at 7:00 PM.
willmarradio.com
Military coffee gathering in Willmar Monday morning
(Willmar MN-) Monday is another of the twice-a-month coffee gatherings for veterans at the Willmar Community Center. The informal meetings are a chance to talk with others who have served our country both in times of war and peace. Organizer and Vietnam War Vet Ron Mackedanz says sometimes it's good to just talk...
willmarradio.com
Robert Dols
Robert (Bob, Papa) John Dols, 73, small business champion, loving husband, proud father, even prouder Papa, and friend to many (except cats not named Sylvester), passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Willmar, on Thursday, February 2nd at CentraCare Care Center. Yes, Groundhogs Day, probably part of some joke he had planned all along. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Friday, February 24th at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer with visitation starting at 9:00 am at the church. Interment will be in the church columbarium. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Paynesville 6th-grader seriously injured in skiing accident
(Kimball MN-) Donations are pouring in for a Stearns County girl who was seriously injured while skiing this past week. Jo Weis, a 6th-grader at Paynesville Middle School, suffered "significant head trauma" in the accident, which happened Feb. 1 at Powder Ridge in Kimball. According to the GoFundMe page set up on her family's behalf, Jo has since been heavily sedated.
myklgr.com
Clara City residents arrested during Kandiyohi County search for stolen property
Two Clara City residents were arrested during a search for stolen property in Kandiyohi County on Thursday. On Feb. 2, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, along with the West Central SWAT Team, performed a search warrant for stolen property in the 600 block of 1st Street NE in Clara City.
willmarradio.com
Montevideo murder suspect in court Monday
(Olivia MN-) A settlement conference will be held Monday for Renville County Murder suspect Deja Padilla of Montevideo. Padilla, 20, is charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Controlled Substance Drug Sales. Officials believe Padilla sold a Renville County woman drugs that contained a fatal dose of fentanyl November 13th of 2021. Padilla is being held in the Renville County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail. Her settlement conference takes place Monday at 1 p.m. before Judge Laurence Stratton at The Renville County Courthouse in Olivia.
Snowmobiler, 67, killed in crash near New London-Spicer
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 67-year-old man is dead following an snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 3 p.m. in Lake Andrew Township, which is east of New London and Spicer.Deputies found the victim next to a brand-new Ski-Doo sled, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's name will be released at a later time.
willmarradio.com
Three hurt in two crashes in Stearns County Wednesday
(Waite Park MN-) Three people were hurt in two crashes in Stearns County yesterday. The state patrol says at 9:37 a.m. a pickup and a snowplow were both southbound on Highway 15 near 33rd Street in Waite Park when they collided. The driver of the pickup, 38-year-old Nicholas Hanson of Brainerd was hurt but not hospitalized. The plow driver, 51-year-old James Streit of St. Augusta was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Ronald Allen Dilley
Ronald Dilley, 67, of Pennock, died Wednesday, February 1st. Hs funeral will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 8th at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 7th from 5-7:00 pm at the church and continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Funeral arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in New London. www.hafh.or.
willmarradio.com
Judge commits Vossen to memory care facility
(Willmar MN-) Algene Vossen will not stand trial for the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. Vossen, 81 of Sioux Falls, has been ordered committed to a memory care facility for the rest of his life by Judge Stephen Wentzell. In November of 2021, Wentzell ruled that Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial for 2nd Degree Murder, and ordered him released to the custody of his Niece in Des Moines Iowa. The Kandiyohi County Attorney's Office appealed, lost, and then asked that Vossen be civilly committed to a mental health facility until, or if, he is ever able to stand trial. On Thursday, Wentzell ruled Vossen be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life. Vossen suffers from dementia and according to his attorney his mental health has continued to deteriorate over the past two years. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says he had hoped Vossen would be convicted of the murder and give closure to Herman's family...
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Sentenced for 3rd Degree Murder
A Glencoe man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison after being found guilty for providing methamphetamine that led to a Glencoe woman’s overdose death. Forty-two-year-old Casper Reid Casey was found guilty after a 6-day jury trial in November 2022 in the death of Jamie Besch. McLeod...
Snowmobile Crash Kills Driver
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A snowmobile crash resulted in the death of the driver this Wednesday afternoon. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was sent to Lake Andrew Township west of Spicer on reports of a snowmobile crash. Officers found the 67-year-old driver lying on the ground next...
Teen Hurt in Crash on I-94 in Stearns County
AVON (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi and a car were both going east when they collided near Avon. The car went into the median and rolled coming to a rest on the driver's side.
willmarradio.com
Kandiyohi County snowmobile crash victim identified
(Spicer MN-) The man who died in a snowmobile accident near the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Ronald Dilley of rural Pennock. Dilley owned Dilley's Resort on the south end of West Norway Lake. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday they were notified about a snowmobile accident in the 12000 Block of 2nd Street Northeast in Lake Andrew Township, west of Spicer. First responders found Dilley on the ground next to a snowmobile and tried to revive him, but he died at the scene. The case remains under investigation.
willmarradio.com
Winterfest Winding Down
(Spicer, MN) Winterfest activities in Spicer are winding down. Today (Saturday) there will be the Frozen 5K Run/Walk starting at Zorbaz at 9 a.m. And Winter Family Fun Day takes place today from 1 to 4 at the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, with activities like cross country skiing, snow shoeing, fat tire bike rides and kick sledding and the indoor climbing wall will also be open. $5 per person or a maximum of $20 per family. And Spicer Commercial Club officials say the Spicer Ice Castle on Saulsbury Beach will be lit only until this morning. The castle itself will remain standing for as long as it remains safe. But they say once it starts to look frail, it's time to knock it down.
willmarradio.com
Alexandria tops Willmar at the big red gym
Alexandria started slowly on Friday night, but got stronger as the game went along on the way to a 67-33 victory at the big red gym over Willmar. The visiting Cardinals scored the first five points of the game. Willmar stayed close thanks to their pesky defense and the visiting Cardinals shooting struggles, missing 16 shots in the half. Alexandria led at the half 32-17.
OnlyInYourState
These 4 Small Towns Were Once Home To Minnesotans That Changed The World
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
Comments / 0