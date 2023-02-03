School Counselors Celebrate During National School Counseling Week, Feb. 6–10, 2023

National School Counseling Week 2023, “School Counselors: Helping Students Dream Big,” sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), will be celebrated from February 6–10, 2023, to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do. National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.

The special week honoring school counselors provides recognition for school counselors who “implement comprehensive school counseling programs, a vital part of the educational process for all students as they meet the challenges of the 21st century,” according to Mrs. Jillian Shadis, Director of School Counseling for the New Providence School District.

“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, career options and social/emotional skills,” said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director. “School counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success.”

Parents or community members with specific questions or concerns about school counseling programs may contact any member of the New Providence School District School Counseling Department directly through the district website. More general information can also be found on ASCA’s website, www.schoolcounselor.org.



