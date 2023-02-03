Wrestling: Bears Take Down Pioneers

KENILWORTH, NJ – The Brearley Bears Varsity Wrestling Team came out strong Wednesday evening defeating New Providence 47-30. The teams current record stands 7-6.

The next big challenge will be tomorrow, Feb 3, at 5 p.m. Brearley competes against Arthur L. Johnson in the final conference match up of the year. Both teams remain undefeated in conference dual meets, so this means the winner tomorrow will take home the conference title.

The big match takes place at home and the coaches said "we would love a big supportive crowd."

Go Bears!

