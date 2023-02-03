ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling: Bears Take Down Pioneers

By Telina Cuppari
KENILWORTH, NJ – The Brearley Bears Varsity Wrestling Team came out strong Wednesday evening defeating New Providence 47-30. The teams current record stands 7-6.

The next big challenge will be tomorrow, Feb 3, at 5 p.m. Brearley competes against Arthur L. Johnson in the final conference match up of the year. Both teams remain undefeated in conference dual meets, so this means the winner tomorrow will take home the conference title.

The big match takes place at home and the coaches said "we would love a big supportive crowd."

Go Bears!

Rahway Girls Basketball Advances in Union County Playoffs; Senior Night This Thursday

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway High School girls varsity basketball team defeated Hillside on Monday, 44-39, to advance in the Union County playoffs for the first time since 2016. The win against Hillside was especially noteworthy given that Rahway had already lost twice to the team in the regular season. Head Coach Jorge Gutierrez shared with us that he and the girls had a specific strategy going in to the game and that the team was able to execute it. He said, "Our main goal was to focus on our defense. Hillside has two very shifty guards and the plan was to shut them down...
RAHWAY, NJ
Boys Basketball: Hoboken Beats Kearny, 75-47

KEARNY, NJ -- Joel Lopez scored 25 points and passed for two assists to lift Hoboken to a 75-47 boys basketball victory over Kearny on Monday. Dorien Moorman collected 14 points and seven rebouds for Hoboken (15-7), which outscored Kearny, 32-12, in the third quarter to open a 60-34 lead. Simon Celiberti-Byam finished with 12 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals; and Jasir Lane had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the RedWings.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament Recap from Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg won both the Quarter and Semi final wrestling Monday night at Phillipsburg High School, Phillipsburg NJ during the NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament.   Junior John Wargo began the match with a pin at 285 and host and No. 1 seed Phillipsburg High School racked up seven more falls on the way to a 72-6 rout of No. 4 Bayonne in a NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 semifinal wrestling match Monday night. The Stateliners (13-2) will also host the championship match at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bayonne 6 Phillipsburg 72 Recap by Weight Class 285         John Wargo (P) — Pin 1:12 Abdel Botros...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJSIAA Wrestling: Morristown Out After Heartbreaking Loss to North Bergen

PASSAIC, NJ -  The fourth-seeded Colonials (8-12) lost to fifth-seeded North Bergen, 37-36, in the North 1, Group 5 quarterfinals on Monday at Passaic Tech. North Bergen then fell No 1 Passaic Tech 48-33. Passaic Tech will face No. 2 Clifton in the final round on Wednesday February 8 at Passaic Tech.  No individual wrestling stats were submitted from each team. This article will be updated as scores are reported.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Sparta Girls Basektball Gets to Semis in H/W/S After Defeating Hunterdon Central

SPARTA, NJ – The girls basketball squad moved past Hunterdon Central in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex County tournament 41-32. Bailey Chapman put 19 points on the board with 13 successful foul shots and two from inside the paint. Mason Munier added 14 with five rebounds.  Malaya Dobbs, Mason Munier and Molly Chapman all contributed to the win. With their top scorer, Ally Sweeney temporarily sidelined due to injury the Spartan bench is showing their depth as they move to the semifinal round of the tri-county tournament. Sparta girls have a record of 14-6 and will travel to New Providence on Tuesday.  They host Pope John on Thursday at 7 p.m. and the H/W/S semis are scheduled for the Sparta home court against Voorhees at 12:45.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Girls Basketball: Union Advances Past Linden, 39-32, in County Tournament

LINDEN, NJ -- The Union girls basketball team advanced in the play-in round of the Union County Tournament with a 39-32 victory over Linden Monday afternoon. Dasia Edmond scored 16 points and came up with five steals for the Farmers (10-9), who opened a 14-6 lead after one quarter. Samantha Turner pulled down a team-high 15 rebounds to go with five points and two assists, and Brielle Hayford totaled eight points and six rebounds for Union. Union will play at top-seeded New Providence in the next round on Wednesday.  
UNION, NJ
Ridgewood Cheerleading: Wins Freedom Division Crown at Playoffs

WASHINGTON, NJ - High-flying stunts and precisely performed choreography graced the Westwood Regional High School gymnasium Monday evening for the first round of the Big North Conference cheerleading playoffs. While Ridgewood didn't qualify for the next round, the team won the Freedom Division crown for its performance. Of the 14 schools competing, Ridgewood was unable to finish in the top eight schools and advance to the semifinal round next Friday. The Maroons earned the co-champions moniker along with Ramapo High School after all 14 schools had performed. Head Coach Erica Centrelli was proud of the way her team competed all year,...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Madison Boys Basketball Rallies From Behind: Beats Roxbury 36-34

MADISON, NJ – The Madison High School boys basketball team rallied from behind and defeated Roxbury, 36-34, Monday night.The Dodgers (15-6) used a 19-8 fourth quarter to come away with the two-point result, clinching their third straight win. Tommy Bland scored nine points and Jared Barnes added eight. Roxbury’s Matt Collins put in 16 points to go with seven rebounds. Madison has now won 10 of its last 11, including a 30-point victory over top-seeded West Morris in the Morris County Tournament quarterfinals this past Saturday.    
MADISON, NJ
NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Morristown Girls Swimming Receive No. 4 Seed

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The Morristown Girls Swim team received the No. 4 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 1 Group A Tournament.  Montclair received the top spot.  The Colonials received a bye in the first round and will face the winner of No. 5 Livingston vs No 8 Pascack Valley in the Quarterfinals on Friday February 10. The remaining seeds are: No. 2 Ridgewood No 3 Passaic Tech No 4 Morristown No 5 Livingston No 6 River Dell No 7 Sparta No 8 Pascack Valley The finals will take place at Passaic Tech on Thursday February 16.  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Swept on Senior Day

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights bowled well, but it was not enough to overcome North Arlington, who swept the Aviators on Senior Day in a NJIC Meadowland bowling match Monday afternoon in North Arlington. Before the matches the Aviators honored the following seniors for their contribution to the Hasbrouck Heights bowling program: Nick Corbisiero, Jake Rozsa, Michael Quimbayo, Michael McGurran, Adrien Argana, Jared Stavash, Mark Totonjie, and Dereck Potes. The Vikings' Rolan Patel rolled a 247 to lead North Arlington to a 775-704 victory in the first game of the match.  Michael Quimbayo rolled a 198 to lead the Hasbrouck Heights offense.  In the second game William Munoz bowled a 202, and Quimbayo chipped in with a 193, but North Arlington edged the Aviators 734-710.  North Arlington finished out the sweep with a 738-665 victory, giving the Vikings a 7-0 sweep. The Aviators finish the season 10-10 in match play and will be bowling in the NJSIAA state tournament on Friday. North Arlington 7, Hasbrouck Heights 0 Hasbrouck Heights 1 2 3 Total Michael Quimbayo 198 193 157 548 Michael McGurran 166 154 186 506 Jake Rozsa 183 161 166 510 William Munoz 157 202 156 515 Totals 704 710 665 2079 North Arlington Total 775 734 738 2247
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Rolls Past Plainfield, 70-45

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- Brooke Motusesky scored 19 points to lead East Brunswick to a 70-45 girls basketball victory over Plainfield on Monday. Annie Nezaria scored 14 points for the Bears (12-10), who outscored Plainfield, 24-2, in the third quarter to take a 56-30 lead. Nicole Motusesky had nine points and Tamea El eight points for East Brunswick.  
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Randolph Boys Hockey Squeezes Out Victory Over Westfield on Senior Night

RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph boys hockey team celebrated their senior night game by taking a 3-2 victory over a tough team from Westfield on Friday, Feb 3.  Before the puck dropped, the Rams honored their four seniors, who were introduced one by one, where they joined their parents on the red carpet at center ice in the annual ritual. ( Game photos in link at end of story ) “The one thing that was going through my mind waiting to be called to the center of the ice for my senior night game, was how to carefully step onto the carpet,...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Madison Tennis Night! Registration is Open

The Madison High School girls’ and boys’ tennis team booster clubs are hosting the first annual Madison Tennis Night. Coach Carrera is keen on building a program from the bottom up. Coach Carrera mentions that it’s very important that a program has a solid foundation. "By offering this event, we can expose some potential future student-athletes to a sport that they have not tried out", said Coach Carrera. "We can also give the more experienced younger players an opportunity to get a feel for what the program could be like once they get to the high school”. The coach brought this idea over...
MADISON, NJ
RHS Wrestling Coach Inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame

RANDOLPH, NJ- Retired Randolph High School Coach and beloved Health and Physical Education teacher Mike Suk was inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Prior to beginning his career as a Coach, he had an illustrious personal career as both an elite high school and collegiate athlete. As a student at Somerville High School, he earned 8 varsity letters in Football, Wrestling, and Track; captaining all three teams. At Somerville he earned the Sam Yohn Award as the Outstanding Male Athlete his senior year. He then took his athletic talent and leadership skills to Glassboro State...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Boys Basketball Add Two More Wins Last Week, Sit in the Top Spot of Their Division and Head into the Union County Tournament

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball defeated Cranford 84-62 and Roselle Park 67-49 last week to add two more wins to their record, which now stands at 18-3. The Rams sit at the top of the Valley Division where they have only lost one game to a division opponent. Roselle heads into the preliminary round of Union County Conference tournament as the 11th seed and will take on 14th seed Cranford in their first game. The game will be played on Tuesday, February 7 at 5:00 pm at home. A win by the Rams will put them into the first round of the tournament against Union, a team they have yet to face this season. Cranford knocked the Rams out of the tournament last year so the boys will be looking to avenge that loss this coming week. Roselle comfortably defeated Cranford in their last game and will need to do so again to move on to the next round.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Combined Ski Team Warms Up the Slopes at Thunder Ridge

PATTERSON, N.Y. - On Tuesday, Jan. 31, John Jay/Somers/North Salem went to Thunder Ridge and were supposed to come out of the gates at 4:30p.m. The starting time passed, and almost on cue, the temperature seemed to drop. But North Salem’s Rosie Binette put a warm spin on the plummeting temperatures nonetheless. “I guess it makes you go faster, because the sooner you get down the mountain, the sooner you get your jacket on,” she joked, and the first-place finish (23.92) helped make the point. The cold had an advantage at her feet, though.   “The cold helps,” she said. “Last week we had...
NORTH SALEM, NY
Plainfield’s Samir Cherry Offered Full Scholarship, Signs Letter of Intent with Livingstone College

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield High School’s Samir Cherry, star offensive football player for the Cardinals, signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Blue Bear at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Cherry was offered a full scholarship to play football in the fall, according to Plainfield High School Football Coach James Williams. “Cherry was one of the best players on the team. He did everything we asked of him, he was never late, and most importantly, he was good in the classroom, and that is why he is here. He won’t have to pay a dime,” Coach Williams said....
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Nine Hilltopper Student-Athletes Declare Collegiate Destinations

SUMMIT, NJ - Nine Summit High School Class of 2023 student-athletes have declared their collegiate destinations, where each will continue their academic and sporting endeavors. The nine Hilltopper seniors include: Wes Hellings, Baseball - Roanoke College Jack Holmes, Lacrosse - Skidmore College Kealon Knight, Soccer - Houghton University Jake Lowry, Football - University of Chicago Tim McKeever, Football - Hobart College Isis Ovares, Soccer - Seton Hall University Jake Rainero, Lacrosse - Drew University Stephanie Sexton, Basketball - Franklin & Marshall College Devin Tapia, Swimming - University of Lynchburg
SUMMIT, NJ
Former Bengals Mia Lopez and Dan Carter Getting Ready for Another College Season; Bloomfield College Softball Team Heads to South Carolina to Open its Season on Feb. 17

The amazingly warm winter in the Northeast, so far, has a lot of sports fans looking forward to the start of spring sports, when the focus moves outdoors. High school sports will begin practice on March 13, and there's no doubt that baseball, softball and lacrosse players, along with other athletes, are starting to put in the time, whether it be in the weight room, batting cage, or working on conditioning by running. Spring sports in college are actually about to start playing their respective schedules, with a lot of those competitions being played outdoors, in the southern, or western part of...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
East Hanover Knights of Columbus to Host 'Wives Appreciation Night'

EAST HANOVER, NJ - On Saturday, February 11th, the East Hanover Knights of Columbus will be hosting a 'Wives Appreciation Night' at the Hanover Manor. The event will begin at 7pm and will include salad, buffet dinner and desert, along with beer and wine. Every lady in attendance will receive a rose. Music will be provided by Neil Dankman.   The cost of the event is $85.  You can get tickets by reaching out to Frank DeMaio at frankdemaio@optonline.net.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
