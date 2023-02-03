ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore's Dream Charlie's Angels 3 Co-Star Might Surprise You

Watch: Drew Barrymore Invites Savannah Guthrie to Join Charlie's Angels 3. It's been almost two decades since Drew Barrymore last kicked butt with Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz on the big screen. And while she's currently dominating the small screen with her synonymous daytime talk show and brand-new Netflix children's...
We're Totally Buggin' Over Alicia Silverstone's Thoughts on a Clueless Sequel

Alicia Silverstone botching the role of Cher Horowitz? As if. And, yet, the actress was filled with trepidation the first time she considered revisiting her iconic Clueless role. Launching her TikTok page in 2021 with a reenacted scene from the beloved 1995 flick, "I felt very shy about it," the 44-year-old admitted to E! News in an exclusive interview. "I know that's what everybody wants and it makes me really uncomfortable because it's scary! Like, what if I don't do it well? I was a little girl when I was doing that. And now I'm a woman. So it feels silly."
Ben Affleck Is Once Again a Meme After Looking Bored at the 2023 Grammys

Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Another day, another Ben Affleck meme. Whether at an event or making a frequent Dunkin' run, the Gone Girl star often ends up making the rounds on the internet for his totally relatable expressions. And following his trip to the 2023 Grammys there's a new clip making waves online.
Megan Fox Says Watching Machine Gun Kelly Become a "Better Man" Is More Satisfying Than a Grammy Win

Watch: Machine Gun Kelly Gets Extremely Vulnerable at Grammys. While Machine Gun Kelly didn't take home a Grammy, he's still a winner to Megan Fox. After the Feb. 5 ceremony, the Jennifer's Body actress congratulated the recording artist—who was nominated in the Best Rock Album category for Mainstream Sellout—on what he's achieved both professionally and personally so far.
Rita Ora Recalls Keeping Taika Waititi Marriage "Super Private"

Watch: Rita Ora Shows Off Her Emerald Wedding Ring From Taika Waititi. Rita Ora appears to still be on a first time high while discussing her relationship with Taika Waititi. More than a week after the singer confirmed that she and the Thor: Ragnarok director had tied the knot—which E! News confirmed in August 2022—she spoke about why she waited to talk about it publicly.
