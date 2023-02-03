Read full article on original website
Drew Barrymore's Dream Charlie's Angels 3 Co-Star Might Surprise You
Watch: Drew Barrymore Invites Savannah Guthrie to Join Charlie's Angels 3. It's been almost two decades since Drew Barrymore last kicked butt with Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz on the big screen. And while she's currently dominating the small screen with her synonymous daytime talk show and brand-new Netflix children's...
Ashton Kutcher Says There Would Be Affair Rumors If He Put His Arm Around Reese Witherspoon on Red Carpet
Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Ashton Kutcher is discussing his place on the red carpet next to co-star Reese Witherspoon. In case you missed it, the pair—who co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine—have recently posed together in red...
The Wild Story of Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen's Tragic Romance
Every Halloween, you can bet at least one celebrity couple is going to dress up like Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. In 2021, it was Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who, in case you didn't...
We're Totally Buggin' Over Alicia Silverstone's Thoughts on a Clueless Sequel
Alicia Silverstone botching the role of Cher Horowitz? As if. And, yet, the actress was filled with trepidation the first time she considered revisiting her iconic Clueless role. Launching her TikTok page in 2021 with a reenacted scene from the beloved 1995 flick, "I felt very shy about it," the 44-year-old admitted to E! News in an exclusive interview. "I know that's what everybody wants and it makes me really uncomfortable because it's scary! Like, what if I don't do it well? I was a little girl when I was doing that. And now I'm a woman. So it feels silly."
Ben Affleck Is Once Again a Meme After Looking Bored at the 2023 Grammys
Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Another day, another Ben Affleck meme. Whether at an event or making a frequent Dunkin' run, the Gone Girl star often ends up making the rounds on the internet for his totally relatable expressions. And following his trip to the 2023 Grammys there's a new clip making waves online.
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Interview Fake Out
Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine. In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam...
Why Maria Shriver Went to a Convent After Arnold Schwarzenegger Split
The hills are alive with words of enlightenment, according to Maria Shriver. The journalist reflected on her high-profile divorce from ex Arnold Schwarzenegger during the Feb. 6 episode of the...
Megan Fox Says Watching Machine Gun Kelly Become a "Better Man" Is More Satisfying Than a Grammy Win
Watch: Machine Gun Kelly Gets Extremely Vulnerable at Grammys. While Machine Gun Kelly didn't take home a Grammy, he's still a winner to Megan Fox. After the Feb. 5 ceremony, the Jennifer's Body actress congratulated the recording artist—who was nominated in the Best Rock Album category for Mainstream Sellout—on what he's achieved both professionally and personally so far.
Rita Ora Recalls Keeping Taika Waititi Marriage "Super Private"
Watch: Rita Ora Shows Off Her Emerald Wedding Ring From Taika Waititi. Rita Ora appears to still be on a first time high while discussing her relationship with Taika Waititi. More than a week after the singer confirmed that she and the Thor: Ragnarok director had tied the knot—which E! News confirmed in August 2022—she spoke about why she waited to talk about it publicly.
Why Matthew McConaughey Almost Lost How to Lose a Guy Role
Kate Hudson may have tried and failed to lose a guy in 10 days, but she succeeded in cementing her status as one of Hollywood's rom-com queens. No bulls--t, it really has been 20 years since How...
Pamela Anderson Addresses Tim Allen's Denial to Flashing Her on TV Set
Pamela Anderson is sticking by her words. In an excerpt of her memoir Love, Pamela obtained by Variety, the Baywatch star alleged Tim Allen flashed her while on the set of the '90s sitcom Home...
