Palm Springs, CA

How to attend Modernism Week 2023 on a budget (or entirely for free)

By Niki Kottmann, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

Whether it's your annual tradition to attend or you're a newbie to the architecture scene, welcome to our low-cost guide to Modernism Week 2023, the Coachella Valley's annual architecture festival highlighting mid-century modern design and culture.

The festival runs Feb. 16-26 and includes more than 350 events ranging from concerts and cocktail parties to home visits and the famed double-decker bus tour. There's something for everyone amid the schedule — even those of us who are cutting back on expenses amid inflation.

Below are several low-cost events for those who want to attend, but would rather not break the bank.

$30-and-under events

Palm Springs Modernism Show When: Various hours Feb. 18-20 Where: Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs Cost: $30

This show, which will feature 120 dealers presenting the best of vintage 20 th century and compelling 21 st century designs, returns this year. Browse vintage furniture and decorative and fine arts reflecting all design movements of the 20th century, with a heavy emphasis on mid-century modern. Show hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday.

Stories Untold — Asian American Architects and Midcentury Modernism: Influential Design and Social Exclusion When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 20 Where: CAMP Theater, Hyatt Palm Springs, 285 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs Cost: $18

One often-forgotten fact: Modernism is deeply influenced by Japanese design and architecture. Head to this lecture to learn about the architects of Asian descent who helped shape mid-century Southern California, despite deep-rooted discrimination.

The Architecture of Suspense: The Built World in the Films of Alfred Hitchcock When: 1-2 p.m. Feb. 20 Where: Annenberg Theater, Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 N. Museum Drive, Palm Springs Cost: $15

Christine Madrid French’s cross-over exploration of film and architecture is the first to look at buildings as a character in Hitchcock’s most popular movies and the director as an architect himself.

Frank Lloyd Wright and the Emergence of Global Modernism When: 9-10 a.m. Feb. 23 Where: Annenberg Theater, Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 N. Museum Drive, Palm Springs Cost: $15

Stuart Graff and Dr. Jennifer Gray of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation examine FLW’s pivotal role in the development of modern architectural design in the 20th century and its relevance today.

2023 Modernism Week Vintage Trailer Show When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 25 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 26 Where: Vintage Trailer Spot, 575 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Cost: $25

Enjoy the thoughtfully curated collection of vintage trailers, campers, buses and motor homes that comprises one of the largest and most-attended vintage trailer shows in the United States.

“Don’t Worry Darling” - Palm Springs Retro Style When: 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 25 Where: Annenberg Theater, Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 N. Museum Drive, Palm Springs Cost: $20

The vast majority of Warner Brothers psychological thriller "Don’t Worry Darling" was filmed in Palm Springs. Head to this lecture to learn how the film’s Oscar and Emmy-nominated designers approached costume and set design amid America's ideal mid-century modern landscape.

Free events

Modernism Week’s CAMP When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 16-26 Where: CAMP, 285 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Modernism Week's “Community And Meeting Place," AKA CAMP, will provide a central hub for Modernism Week 2023. Head here for daily live and DJ entertainment, talks and films, an information desk, the Modernism Week store by Destination PSP, morning Koffi beverages, all day food, drinks, and specialty cocktails by Cheeky's, book signings, and Professional Color Consultations by Dunn-Edwards. There will be fun photography settings and special guest appearances throughout the week. In addition, there will be many interactive sponsor displays including Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, Brizo, JennAir, Dunn-Edwards, Toyota, FLOR, Minka, and Tommy Bahama.

CAMP Opening Day Ribbon Cutting and Celebration When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 Where: CAMP, 285 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Celebrate the grand opening of CAMP, Modernism Week's central meeting place, in the Hyatt Hotel. The festivities include an official ribbon cutting, entertainment curated by Jazzville and giveaways.

Festive Celebration of Permanent Nighttime Lighting of Palm Springs Visitor Center When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 Where: Palm Springs Visitors Center, 2901 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Join PS ModCom, Mayor Garner and Modernism Week to celebrate the new permanent nighttime lighting of Albert Frey’s modern sculptural masterpiece.

Modernism Week Vintage Car Show When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 20 Where: Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs

View more than 50 vintage cars from the 1950s, 60s, 70s, and 80s at this free event, which will take place outside the main entrance of the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Tom O’Donnell: Generous Spirit of Palm Springs When: 3-4 p.m. Feb. 22 Where: Camelot Theatres at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs

Local authors Steve Vaught, Steven Keylon, and Tracy Conrad join forces at this lecture to introduce Tom O’Donnell, one of the most extraordinary and transformative figures in Palm Springs history.

Revealed, Reviled & Reborn: 100 years of California's Spanish Colonial/Mediterranean Revival When: 9 a.m. Feb. 23 Where: Plaza Theatre, 128 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

The historic 1936 Plaza Theatre hosts this talk by noted architect Michael Burch on the history of the Spanish Colonial/Mediterranean Revival style in California, including examples of his own work.

Walk of Stars Dedication for William Charles Tanner When: 1-2 p.m. Feb. 24 Where: Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, 300 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Celebrate talented artist and architect William Charles Tanner as he receives a sar on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. Tanner gave Palm Springs its first architectural presence as a respected architect and artist when, before the city was incorporated in 1938, he established the Spanish Colonial Revival style of the city with The Desert Inn, The Thomas O'Donnell Residence, Invernada, the George Roberson Residence (Le Vallauris) as well as numerous private residences.

Home Movie Day, Palm Springs When: 1-4 p.m. Feb. 25 Where: Palm Springs Public Library, The Learning Center, 300 S. Sunrise Way, Palm Springs

Bring your home movies (8mm, Super 8, 16mm) and experts will inspect, repair, and screen them in a fun, participatory setting. Fun for the entire family and you don’t need to bring films to enjoy.

Boots on Arenas — The Ultimate Street Party Celebration honoring Nancy Sinatra When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 25 Where: Arenas Road west of South Calle Encilia.

Dance to "These Boots Were Made For Walkin'" in honor of Nancy Sinatra at this street party featuring plenty of music. Nancy's family will provide a special gift to the best-dressed guest of the night.

Modernism Yard Sale When: 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 26 Where: H3K Design parking lot, 501 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Hosted by H3K Home+Design, this annual vintage sale features a highly coveted mix of vintage mid-century decorative furnishings, fashion, and collectibles.

Although some events are sold out, many still have availability. To purchase tickets and see what's still on sale, visit modernismweek.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: How to attend Modernism Week 2023 on a budget (or entirely for free)

The Desert Sun

