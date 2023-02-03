Football Sunday food ideas with Sam Choy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Game is fast approaching and if you are trying to grocery shop to make good half-time meals and snacks here are some dishes to consider.

Sam Choy, a Hawaiian celebrity Chef, makes delicious meals with Living 808 anchor John Veneri and shares his recipes with the community on Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen.

One recipe to consider for this next weekend is his Quick Ahi Sliders

Choy said this meal is a quick and fresh-tasting slider perfect for watching the upcoming game and light enough to try other foods.

Another all-time favorite finger food in Hawaii is dumplings. Sam Choy and John took a class with master Yannie Hodgman to go over how to make the perfect dumplings everyone will love.

Hodgman said it’s all about the prep work when making dumplings and it’s important to take your time and follow each step.

Lastly, if your job is to bring the side dish and you want to keep things healthy, Sam Choy has a tip for sautéing vegetables.

He believes vegetables should be sautéed at high temperatures in order for them to come out perfect.

