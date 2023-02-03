ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Football Sunday food ideas with Sam Choy

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZGeJ_0karP4da00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Game is fast approaching and if you are trying to grocery shop to make good half-time meals and snacks here are some dishes to consider.

Sam Choy, a Hawaiian celebrity Chef, makes delicious meals with Living 808 anchor John Veneri and shares his recipes with the community on Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

One recipe to consider for this next weekend is his Quick Ahi Sliders

Choy said this meal is a quick and fresh-tasting slider perfect for watching the upcoming game and light enough to try other foods.

Another all-time favorite finger food in Hawaii is dumplings. Sam Choy and John took a class with master Yannie Hodgman to go over how to make the perfect dumplings everyone will love.

Hodgman said it’s all about the prep work when making dumplings and it’s important to take your time and follow each step.

Lastly, if your job is to bring the side dish and you want to keep things healthy, Sam Choy has a tip for sautéing vegetables.

He believes vegetables should be sautéed at high temperatures in order for them to come out perfect.

For more dinner ideas from Sam Choy click right here.

Comments / 1

Related
KHON2

Maui rescue pup, Elua, goes to Puppy Bowl XIX

Rescue dogs are overcrowding the Humane Societies of Maui and O'ahu. Whether it is because of apartments that are not pet-friendly or because a family is moving and unable to bring a part of their family with them, the shelters are in crisis.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Zippy's Hawaii Kai closes dine-in section of restaurant

Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The popular...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Catching up with Maui Grammy winner Jason Baum

Maui born Jason Baum has been a presence in the music and film industry as a producer for more than a decade, with his work registering more than 4.5 billion views on YouTube. He has been nominated for four Grammys in his career thus far, along with an Emmy for the Spike Jones directed documentary “Beastie Boys Story.” His first Grammy nomination was in 2015 with Arcade Fire and in 2018 he won with the music video “HUMBLE” for Pulitzer Prize songwriter and hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar.
KITV.com

The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Holoholona

On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council will discuss proposed bill 22 that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. In light of the news, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is “holoholona,” which means animal. It’s generally applied to domestic “four-footed beasts.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023

Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

An SOS call from the Maui Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society is sending out a Save our Shelter (SOS) call as its shelters exceed kennel capacity. The humane society said it currently has 105 dogs in their care looking for homes while only having a kennel capacity for 40 dogs. In order to make additional space, dogs have been […]
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Ho‘olaule‘a

With thousands of people expected to attend Saturday’s Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival in Waimea on the Big Island, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is ho‘olaule‘a. It means celebration or festival. A hoʻolauleʻa may consist of authentic hula dancing and music, foods, vendors...
WAIMEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii represents at the Grammys!

State crews will reopen Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay Sunday evening following a rockslide. Protestors meet with Space Force general in ‘good first step’ to addressing fuel spill. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A protest by Native Hawaiian activists on Haleakala turned into a meeting Sunday with a...
HAWAII STATE
tourcounsel.com

Pearlridge Center | Shopping center in Waimalu, Hawaii

Pearlridge Center is the second largest shopping center in Hawaiʻi, after Ala Moana, and is Hawaiʻi's largest enclosed shopping center, located in ʻAiea. Opened in 1972 and expanded in 1976, the enclosed mall is split into three "phases" (Uptown, Downtown, and Phase Three) and overlooks historic Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial. The property includes the only monorail in Hawaiʻi, the only emergency clinic located on mall property (Pali Momi Medical Center), and an eight-story office complex (Pearlridge Office Center).
WAIMALU, HI
bigislandnow.com

5,000 seedlings to reforest 3 sites on Hawai‘i Island

Local nonprofit Hawai‘i Forest Institute has received a grant to plant 5,000 seedlings at three forest restoration sites in the Kona region on Hawai‘i Island. The first site is Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, which provides service-learning opportunities for students and habitat and food for native birds. Birds cared for at the 40-acre location include the ‘alalā (extinct in the wild), palila, ‘akeke‘e and ‘akikiki.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaiʻi looks to fix misspelled license plates

Where it says Hawaiʻi on our license plates, it's currently against state law to put an 'okina between the two i's. That's according to the City and County of Honolulu's Department of Consumer Services, which is now pushing for a bill in the legislature to get that changed.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy