KVAL

Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 2/6 – Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies “Suspicious Death” as 29-Year-Old Medford Woman

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty. Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday. Her attorney entered a ‘not...
MEDFORD, OR
kezi.com

Coos Bay man accused of violating restraining order arrested

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man who had allegedly violated a restraining order multiple times was arrested Thursday afternoon after shutting the door on deputies who showed up to his house, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the CCSO, deputies got a call from a female victim...
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

One man dead in suspected drunk driving car crash

UMPQUA, Ore. - A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after police said he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle. On Saturday, at 5:40 p.m., police said 911 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard Creek Road. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered 60-year-old Roseburg resident Russ Lee Vanderhoof, had been traveling in the 12000-block of Hubbard Creek Road in his 1997 Ford F350 pickup when he failed to turn a corner.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Garage fire in Coos Bay caused by accidental electrical issue, officials say

COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 5), the North Coos Dispatch Center received a call for a possible garage fire at 1631 Juniper Avenue. "Initial reports were from a third party that stated that there was possibly a fire in the garage and the occupant was not able to open the garage to investigate," the Coos Bay Fire Dept. said.
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

Trial date set for Coos County woman accused in baby's death

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A trial date is set for 27-year-old Hayley Steele, the Myrtle Point woman charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 10-month-old Coos County boy. At a Friday hearing, a judge scheduled Steele's trial to start February 5, 2024. Steele did not enter...
COOS COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

83-Year-Old Bandon Man Lost With Dementia And PTSD

A missing male has been the focus of the efforts of law enforcement in Coos County. A missing person notice has been issued for Clarence Edward Pitts, an 83-year-old man. Clarence supposedly left his Bandon, Oregon, home around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. He stands 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds,...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

The flower basket program is back for another year in Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. — Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last seven years, according to a release from Florence ACC.
FLORENCE, OR
KVAL

Coos County businesses urged to apply for no-cost lighting upgrades

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — No-cost lighting upgrades are available for small businesses and community organizations throughout Coos County as part of a collaborative effort between city governments and the Energy Trust of Oregon. The non-profit serves the customers of utilities like Pacific Power and Northwest Natural, with a goal...
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Coos County Animal Shelter says its shelters are full; puts out call for pet parents

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Animal Shelter says it's full, and there's a growing need for people willing to adopt a pet. "We are not allowed to close our doors to any of the Coos County residents, so yes, if strays come or owner surrenders come, we do have to admit them, but all the shelters are full," said Jaclyn Rosenburg, Coos County Animal Shelter operator.
COOS COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR

