Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks Sr. Scholarship Program applications now open
Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr., has announced applications are now being accepted for the Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr. Scholarship Program. All eligible students in the City of Thibodaux/Ward 2 area are encouraged to apply. Two (2) $500 scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school students who...
Congratulations to the 2022 Lafourche Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet winners
At the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet on Thursday, February 2, 2023, the organization honored award recipients who make our community a better place to live, work, play and raise our children. “The Chamber looks forward to recognizing those individuals who stand out and go above and beyond the normal scope of business and day to day activities for their families, students, employees and community,” reads a statement from the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce.
Terrebonne Parish broke ground on the $2.9 million Bayou Country Sports Park expansion
Today, February 6, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish City Council and Parish President Gordon E. Dove broke ground on a new expansion of the Bayou Country Sports Park. The $2.9 million expansion project is set to include two new beach volleyball courts, professional sports lighting, a new parking lot, and two new soccer fields complete with irrigation and draining.
SLEC to host inaugural Bayou Business Summit
The South Louisiana Economic Council is excited to introduce the inaugural Bayou Business Summit sponsored by Entergy. This is a new event focused on bringing about true business and industry discussion from both public and private sectors on where we are headed as Louisiana’s Bayou Region. Attendees can anticipate to hear from elected officials, port directors, and those involved in cyber security and the emerging energy sectors.
Houma native returns to lead St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church is pleased to announce the Rev. Jim Morrison has accepted the call to serve as rector/priest. Rev. Morrison, a Houma native with longstanding ties to the community, has been rector at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in New Orleans for eight years. Following an 18-plus-month search, St. Matthew’s vestry (leadership) extended an offer to the Rev. Morrison in December 2022.
Family owned A-Bear’s Cafe celebrates 60 years in business!
A-Bear’s Cafe in Houma is celebrating its 60th anniversary of serving delicious, authentic food to the community in 2023!. A-Bear’s Cafe was opened in 1963 by Houma resident Albert “Curly” Hebert, born in 1933, and has an interesting story as to how it got started. “My dad was born with terrible eyesight, and by the 2nd grade he had to be removed from school because of it,” said founder’s daughter and only child, Ginger Hebert. “He was homeschooled by his mom, who was an outstanding cook. It was from her that my dad learned everything he knew about cooking.”
Ochsner Health opens super clinic Tuesday
Health care giant Ochsner will debut their newest clinic at the redeveloped Clearview Mall in Metairie on Tuesday. The event will be attended by Jefferson Parish officials and others for a ribbon cutting of the project.
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
Inaugural King Cake Festival attracts thousands to downtown Thibodaux
Lafourche Education Foundation hosted their inaugural King Cake Festival in Downtown Thibodaux on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Crowds numbering in the thousands showed up to taste test a variety of king cakes from local bakeries and stores and voted for their favorite one– but the festivities didn’t end there! The festival included live music from Nonc Nu & the Wild Matous and was preceded by a Children’s Parade.
Krewe of Houma’s to host Mardi Gras Extravaganza
Throw on your best Mardi Gras outfit and join the Krewe of Houmas for their Mardi Gras Extravaganza on February 21, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. following their parade at 12:30 p.m.!. “We are the only club to really host this type of event,” said Houmas member and Extravaganza captain John Casey. The Krewe of Houmas will ride on the Houma Westside route at 12:30 p.m. on February 21. Following their outdoor parade, the entire parade will ride again through the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center for participants to enjoy. The parade will culminate in a toast to the Krewe of Houmas 2023 King.
Kennedi Belton, slain 15 year old honored by family and school
"That tells me she wasn't just our angel. She was their angel as well."
St. Mary Parish men charged in connection with string of Terrebonne Parish burglaries
HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — Two men from St. Mary Parish were arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said. Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick and Gregory Payne Jr., 19 of Patterson, have been charged along with Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans in a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.
Bayou Pearls to host “Pearls and Popcorn” Movie Night
Join the Bayou Pearls and Nicholls State University Office of Title IX and Civil Rights Compliance for “Pearls and Popcorn” Movie Night, featuring a screening of the Twenty Pearls Documentary on February 23, 2023. The Pearls and Popcorn Movie Night will feature the documentary “Twenty Pearls,” which tells...
Thibodaux firefighter almost dies, but lives to create his own King Cakes
Thibodaux, La. (WGNO) – Louisiana meat lovers enter a life-long relationship with almost anything on the menu. Anything on the menu at Bourgeois Meat Market according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood. And it’s in the middle of the menu, in the middle of the meat market where you bump into […]
Nicholls to Host Book Signing for Grammy-Winning Artist
Grammy-winning blues artist Chris Thomas King is scheduled to present “Rhythm of Resistance” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Mary and Al Danos Theater in Nicholls State University’s Talbot Hall as part of the University’s Black History Month activities. King, a Baton Rouge native, has...
Louisiana bank teller sentenced for bank fraud
A former Louisiana bank teller was sentenced on Feb. 1 for bank fraud.
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
Houma native Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023
“I believe in God’s will, and in God’s timing. This year, I was ready,” said Sylvia Masters, Miss Louisiana USA 2023. The Houma native was crowned Miss Louisiana USA this past weekend at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. “My first pageant was at the age...
New Orleans newspaper sues to see who has signed Mayor Cantrell recall petition
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans newspaper is suing an organizer of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, demanding to be shown the names of those who have signed the petition. The lawsuit was filed last Thursday (Feb. 2) on behalf of Matt Sledge, a reporter with Capital...
