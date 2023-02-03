ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
84-year-old man accused of fatally shooting wife in Skyline home

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating what led to an 84-year-old man allegedly fatally shooting his wife in their Skyline home Monday morning. San Diego police were called to the 200 block of Sienna Street in the Skyline area of San Diego around 7:45 a.m. with reports of a domestic violence disturbance, according to Jud Campbell, a lieutenant with San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit.
UC San Diego grad students report retaliation for striking

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of University of California students across the state reached a deal about six weeks ago with the UC system after striking over unfair working conditions. Some students said people are retaliating against them for going on strike. Students said they're being punished for striking and...
Man sentenced to over 15 years in prison for Gaslamp shooting of 2 women

SAN DIEGO — A man who opened fire in the Gaslamp Quarter last summer and shot two bystanders in the process was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years and six months in state prison. Prosecutors allege that, during an altercation, Johnza Watson, 26, opened fire on another man on June 24 and missed the intended target, but struck two women standing at a crosswalk near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and F Street.
On the Homefront | A unique look at life in the Navy

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has a huge military presence, but did you know that Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia is the largest naval complex in the world?. It’s home to over 46,000 active duty sailors and 21,000 civilians. The Navy invited CBS 8 on the base to better understand the daily life of a sailor, the situations they face, and the training they get to make sure they're prepared for the worst. It’s also giving us a unique look into the life of a sailor.
San Diego Police debut new Kevlar uniforms for motorcycle officers

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department's Motor Unit debuted a new look Tuesday morning. The unit just purchased about 30 Kevlar uniforms for their officers. "Our traditional motor uniform has been around for decades," said Officer Matthew Zaitz."Our uniform hasn’t really progressed at all as new fabrics come out, new motorcycle boots come out."
Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart. Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI. "It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me...
New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
Loving couples win free Valentine's Day weddings

RAMONA, Calif. — What could be better than getting married on Valentine's Day? How about a free wedding? In this Zevely Zone, we reveal the winners of a free wedding contest. The owners of Lavender and Olive San Diego made their announcements Monday morning. After reviewing the applicants, Lavender...
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announces run for State Senate seat

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Monday announced his candidacy for the state Senate District 39 seat, vowing to fight for working families. "From leading one of the most effective COVID responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I've never shied away from taking on the toughest fights," Fletcher said in a statement. "I'm running for state Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves."
City of San Diego starts construction on Park Boulevard Monday morning

SAN DIEGO — If you are driving in the area of Park Boulevard Monday morning, be prepared for road construction. The City of San Diego is beginning construction on the second segment of the Park Boulevard Resurfacing Project this week. This means street paving will take place Monday through Friday starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m.
