Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man sentenced to 13 years for DUI crash that killed bicyclist in Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO — A man who was driving under the influence of drugs when he fatally struck a bicyclist in Balboa Park was sentenced today to 13 years behind bars. Adam David Milavetz, 39, pleaded guilty last month to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges for the July 20, 2021, death.
84-year-old man accused of fatally shooting wife in Skyline home
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating what led to an 84-year-old man allegedly fatally shooting his wife in their Skyline home Monday morning. San Diego police were called to the 200 block of Sienna Street in the Skyline area of San Diego around 7:45 a.m. with reports of a domestic violence disturbance, according to Jud Campbell, a lieutenant with San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit.
'Trapped' | Broken elevator leaves Lemon Grove seniors stuck in apartments
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of San Diego seniors have been trapped in their apartment buildings for more than a week. Residents in the building told CBS 8 the elevator has been out of service since Jan. 28, and many use wheelchairs and walkers and can’t navigate the stairs.
Police: Officer shoots knife-wielding transient in Chula Vista after negotiations failed
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police officers shot a knife-wielding transient holding another man at knifepoint to his neck Saturday night. Chula Vista police were called around 7:45 p.m. from several apartment complex residents in the 500 block of Moss Street who reported a disturbance, according to Lieutenant Rusty Rea with Chula Vista Police Department.
Police: Speeding, drunk driver kills passenger in Downtown area crash
SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old woman was killed in the Downtown area early Monday morning after being ejected through the windshield of a speeding car driven by an allegedly drunk woman. First responders were called to 1st Avenue and B Street around 3 a.m. in the Downtown San Diego...
San Diego Sheriff's deputy arrested for bringing cocaine on jail property
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday after suspected cocaine was located inside his vehicle on jail property. Deputy Allen Wereski, 48, was arrested around 5:47 p.m. Friday after his colleagues discovered "suspected cocaine" inside his car on jail property, San Diego Sheriff's shared in a press release.
UC San Diego grad students report retaliation for striking
SAN DIEGO — Thousands of University of California students across the state reached a deal about six weeks ago with the UC system after striking over unfair working conditions. Some students said people are retaliating against them for going on strike. Students said they're being punished for striking and...
San Diego City Attorney issues 18 gun violence restraining orders in January
SAN DIEGO — Nationwide, there were more mass shootings in January than actual days of the month, including in California. Locally, the San Diego City Attorney's office is working hard to prevent a tragedy from happening here. New numbers show officials issued 18 gun violence restraining orders last month,...
"I kill [Black people] for a living." A look at SDPD's newly released police misconduct files
Newly released investigations reveal a number of accusations of racial discrimination against SDPD officers. Law enforcement agencies throughout California continue to release police officer misconduct investigations as part of a 2022 law aimed at improving transparency in law enforcement agencies. For the San Diego Police Department, many of the newly...
Man sentenced to over 15 years in prison for Gaslamp shooting of 2 women
SAN DIEGO — A man who opened fire in the Gaslamp Quarter last summer and shot two bystanders in the process was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years and six months in state prison. Prosecutors allege that, during an altercation, Johnza Watson, 26, opened fire on another man on June 24 and missed the intended target, but struck two women standing at a crosswalk near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and F Street.
On the Homefront | A unique look at life in the Navy
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has a huge military presence, but did you know that Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia is the largest naval complex in the world?. It’s home to over 46,000 active duty sailors and 21,000 civilians. The Navy invited CBS 8 on the base to better understand the daily life of a sailor, the situations they face, and the training they get to make sure they're prepared for the worst. It’s also giving us a unique look into the life of a sailor.
Viral National City taco man raised $25K thanks to Tiktok star and community support
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — It’s been over a week since Jesus Morales’ TikTok of a National City taco man went viral with 6.6 million views. Morales paid $600 for other customers’ tacos with an additional $1,000 tip. Blue Fire Bliss taco stand owner Teodoro Jimenez and...
San Diego Police debut new Kevlar uniforms for motorcycle officers
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department's Motor Unit debuted a new look Tuesday morning. The unit just purchased about 30 Kevlar uniforms for their officers. "Our traditional motor uniform has been around for decades," said Officer Matthew Zaitz."Our uniform hasn’t really progressed at all as new fabrics come out, new motorcycle boots come out."
Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI
SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart. Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI. "It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me...
Man assaults couple waiting for the trolley on their way to an SDSU basketball game
SAN DIEGO — A 74-year-old man is recovering tonight after a man attacked him at a Mission Valley trolley station while he and his wife were on their way to an Aztec basketball game Saturday night. CBS 8’s Anna Laurel sat down with the man and his wife who...
'Remember him for how he lived, not how he died' | Skateboarding community gathers in Encinitas to honor Tyre Nichols
SAN DIEGO — Instead of replaying the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police, a local non-profit and skateboard brand united together so that the 29-year-old can be remembered for something he loved: skateboarding. Encinitas4Equality, a non-profit focused on racial justice, and Elenex, a skateboarding brand, hosted...
New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
Loving couples win free Valentine's Day weddings
RAMONA, Calif. — What could be better than getting married on Valentine's Day? How about a free wedding? In this Zevely Zone, we reveal the winners of a free wedding contest. The owners of Lavender and Olive San Diego made their announcements Monday morning. After reviewing the applicants, Lavender...
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announces run for State Senate seat
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Monday announced his candidacy for the state Senate District 39 seat, vowing to fight for working families. "From leading one of the most effective COVID responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I've never shied away from taking on the toughest fights," Fletcher said in a statement. "I'm running for state Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves."
City of San Diego starts construction on Park Boulevard Monday morning
SAN DIEGO — If you are driving in the area of Park Boulevard Monday morning, be prepared for road construction. The City of San Diego is beginning construction on the second segment of the Park Boulevard Resurfacing Project this week. This means street paving will take place Monday through Friday starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0