LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Attempted grand theft: Plover Street. An officer at 12:24 a.m. on Jan. 22 pulled up on an attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle in progress on Plover Street, according to a police event report. The officer spotted a man dressed entirely in black and wearing a ski mask. The vehicle carrying the suspects took off once they spotted the officer. The officer gave chase, and the suspects drove eastbound on Madison Avenue. The officer broke off the pursuit as the suspects neared W. 117th Street. The vehicles’ speeds exceeded 50 mph in moderate traffic, according to the police event report. The suspects’ vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Cleveland. It was last seen headed southbound on W. 117th Street.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO