Woman decapitates statue when storming away from home: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A warrant for criminal damaging was issued against a 22-year-old Beachwood woman Jan. 31 after she knocked over a statue when leaving the home of her child’s father. The head of the statue broke off from the body as a result. The incident was captured on home surveillance video.
Cleveland driver doesn’t fool anyone using Crown Royal bag to store her street-purchased stash: North Royalton Police Blotter
Drug abuse, State Road: On Jan. 13, police observed a 2019 Chevy Cruze with one headlight traveling on State Road. The officer talked to the Cleveland driver, who had two juveniles as backseat passengers. When told about the light being out, the woman said she was in the process of getting it fixed.
Cleveland police investigate double homicide in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities say they believe two men fatally shot each other after an argument Friday in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Clinton Davis, 65, and Shauntee McCoy, 43, both of Cleveland, shot each other in the chest about 5:45 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.
Akron store workers rescue woman, lock doors to protect her from man threatening her, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman reportedly being followed by a man who was threatening to shoot her found safety inside a small tobacco shop in the North Hill neighborhood when workers locked the doors to prevent the man from getting inside. According to police, officers were called to Bill’s...
FBI seizes 88 pounds of fentanyl, other drugs in Cleveland, Lake County
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An estimated 88 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs have been seized by a Cleveland FBI task force, enough to kill 20 million people, according to authorities. “The sheer volume of drugs recovered during this seizure is astounding,” FBI Cleveland special agent-in-charge Gregory Nelsen said...
Pregnant woman calls police; then wants them to leave: Strongsville Police Blotter
Disturbance, Stoughton Drive: On Jan. 23, police were dispatched to a Stoughton Drive address after a pregnant caller police about an incident. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said it was only a verbal argument and the only reason she called the police was because things escalated.
Man found guilty of fatally shooting boy, 15, who was protecting pregnant sister
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury on Monday convicted a man of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy who was killed while trying to protect his pregnant sister, authorities say. D’Lawrence Scott, 20, was found guilty of two counts of murder, improper discharging a firearm at a habitation, and...
Garfield Heights man held on $1 million bond in slaying on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man has been arrested involving a slaying on the city’s West Side on Wednesday, police said. Mycah L. Smith, 23, was charged with aggravated murder in Cleveland Municipal Court. His bond was set at $1 million. Smith is accused of fatally shooting Anthony Castrero, 44, of Cleveland in the thigh on Wednesday, police said.
Man on probation found with handgun: Independence Police Blotter
Evicted tenants return to trailer: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a trailer park at 6:02 p.m. regarding two evicted former residents seen on the property. The couple was told they had 10 days to remove their belongings from the trailer or they would face trespassing charges. Drugs: Marks Road. A Valley City woman was cited for...
Teen, 14, robs male at gunpoint after arranging cellphone purchase on Facebook, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A 14-year-old male is in custody and several weapons were confiscated after police say the teen used Facebook to arrange the purchase of a cellphone, but then robbed the seller at gunpoint. Police say the robbery occurred just before noon Thursday on the 1200 block of...
Drunk woman nearly crashes into police cruiser: North Ridgeville Police Blotter
On Jan. 29, officers responded to an accident blocking the road. A woman attempted to drive on the curb to get around an officer’s cruiser and nearly hit it. She stopped and was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. OVI: U.S. 20. During...
Police seize cocaine on traffic stop for improper plates: Avon Police Blotter
Police stopped a driver Jan. 17 for having license plates on his car that belonged to a different vehicle. The 60-year-old Grafton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and suspected cocaine was seized. Failure to comply: Interstate 90. A driver led police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of...
2 arrested after 80-year-old woman to knocked ground during purse-snatching
AKRON, Ohio — Two men are facing criminal charges after an 80-year-old woman was knocked to the ground in a parking lot and her purse was stolen. Police say the incident occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of North Portage Path. The victim tells police a male approached her in the parking lot and pushed her down, then forcefully took her purse. The woman suffered a cut to her arm in what police call a “heartless” attack.
Customer fails to return rental equipment to store: Brunswick Police Blotter
A Home Depot employee called police Jan. 5 to report that a man who had rented a $19,916 excavator and trailer from the store and was to return it Dec. 12 had not done so. There was no further information at the time of the report. Drugs: Pearl Road. A...
Drug trafficking suspect arrested with suspected cocaine, weapons: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Drug trafficking: I-90 Officers at 1 p.m. on Jan. 24 stopped a vehicle on I-90 eastbound at the Rocky River line for equipment and license violations and discovered drugs and weapons inside. The officers noted signs of drug use in the vehicle, and the driver admitted...
OVI suspect blames faulty steering for his striking the curb: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. An officer at 10:56 p.m. on Jan. 20 spotted a westbound pickup truck with a dim rear license plate light strike the curb and then veer to the left and cross lane markings while westbound on Lorain Road near Barton Road. The...
Cleveland man shot to death on city’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made involving a slaying Thursday on the city’s East Side. Javon Davis, 29, of Cleveland was shot to death about 6:20 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Davis suffered from multiple gunshots to the head and body.
Drunken Cleveland driver crashes into Brooklyn business
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- More than a week after a drunken Cleveland woman crashed her 2017 Chrysler Pacifica into a Ridge Road building in Brooklyn, a business owner is picking up the pieces in hopes of rebuilding. The business, which was damaged Jan. 27, is Ortiz Art Drafts & Design LLC.
Officer interrupts car theft in progress: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Attempted grand theft: Plover Street. An officer at 12:24 a.m. on Jan. 22 pulled up on an attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle in progress on Plover Street, according to a police event report. The officer spotted a man dressed entirely in black and wearing a ski mask. The vehicle carrying the suspects took off once they spotted the officer. The officer gave chase, and the suspects drove eastbound on Madison Avenue. The officer broke off the pursuit as the suspects neared W. 117th Street. The vehicles’ speeds exceeded 50 mph in moderate traffic, according to the police event report. The suspects’ vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Cleveland. It was last seen headed southbound on W. 117th Street.
