ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Garfield Heights man held on $1 million bond in slaying on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man has been arrested involving a slaying on the city’s West Side on Wednesday, police said. Mycah L. Smith, 23, was charged with aggravated murder in Cleveland Municipal Court. His bond was set at $1 million. Smith is accused of fatally shooting Anthony Castrero, 44, of Cleveland in the thigh on Wednesday, police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

2 arrested after 80-year-old woman to knocked ground during purse-snatching

AKRON, Ohio — Two men are facing criminal charges after an 80-year-old woman was knocked to the ground in a parking lot and her purse was stolen. Police say the incident occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of North Portage Path. The victim tells police a male approached her in the parking lot and pushed her down, then forcefully took her purse. The woman suffered a cut to her arm in what police call a “heartless” attack.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Officer interrupts car theft in progress: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Attempted grand theft: Plover Street. An officer at 12:24 a.m. on Jan. 22 pulled up on an attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle in progress on Plover Street, according to a police event report. The officer spotted a man dressed entirely in black and wearing a ski mask. The vehicle carrying the suspects took off once they spotted the officer. The officer gave chase, and the suspects drove eastbound on Madison Avenue. The officer broke off the pursuit as the suspects neared W. 117th Street. The vehicles’ speeds exceeded 50 mph in moderate traffic, according to the police event report. The suspects’ vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Cleveland. It was last seen headed southbound on W. 117th Street.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy