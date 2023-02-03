Boil order for Niangua in effect
NIANGUA, Mo. – The City of Niangua has issued a boil order.
City officials said there was a break in the water main and they are hoping to send in water samples Monday and have results back by Tuesday.
The boil order will be in effect until further notice.
