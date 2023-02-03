(TriceEdneyWire)—Carter Godwin Woodson, The Father of Negro (Black) History, remains an invaluable source of historic information and critical thinking which prepares today’s young African Americans to confront and challenge the persistent racism that continues to plague the national psyche. Ninety years ago, when most sources of public information characterized African Americans as ignorant, non-contributing, sub-human vermin who had no legitimate place in American society, Carter G. Woodson was a vocal champion of African American contributions to the nation and the reconstruction of a new, positive mindset among African Americans. In my opinion, the 1933 publication of his “The Mis-Education of the Negro” is one of the most important literary works introduced to African Americans and this nation.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO