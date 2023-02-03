Read full article on original website
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier
Food vendor apologizes for serving ‘inexcusable’ Black History Month menu
A school food vendor has issued an apology after serving chicken and waffles and watermelon on the first day of Black History Month. According to NBC News, Aramark, a popular food vendor for schools across the U.S., apologized for the “unintentional insensitivity” of its Black History Month menu after receiving backlash from parents and students at Nyack Middle School in New York.
New Pittsburgh Courier
9-year-old Black prodigy has already begun college – but schools often fail to recognize highly talented Black students
Editor’s note: Amid numerous reports about how Black students lag behind others in educational achievement, occasionally you may hear about a young Black “prodigy” who got accepted into college at an early age. The latest example is David Balogun, a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy who recently became the...
New Pittsburgh Courier
E. Faye Williams: Carter G. Woodson’s wisdom
(TriceEdneyWire)—Carter Godwin Woodson, The Father of Negro (Black) History, remains an invaluable source of historic information and critical thinking which prepares today’s young African Americans to confront and challenge the persistent racism that continues to plague the national psyche. Ninety years ago, when most sources of public information characterized African Americans as ignorant, non-contributing, sub-human vermin who had no legitimate place in American society, Carter G. Woodson was a vocal champion of African American contributions to the nation and the reconstruction of a new, positive mindset among African Americans. In my opinion, the 1933 publication of his “The Mis-Education of the Negro” is one of the most important literary works introduced to African Americans and this nation.
Comments / 0