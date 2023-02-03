Fight breaks out when delivery man asks package recipient for identification: University Heights Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
Woman decapitates statue when storming away from home: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A warrant for criminal damaging was issued against a 22-year-old Beachwood woman Jan. 31 after she knocked over a statue when leaving the home of her child’s father. The head of the statue broke off from the body as a result. The incident was captured on home surveillance video.
Police: Driver runs red light killing woman in crosswalk
A 21-year-old woman died after being hit crossing the road in Cleveland Heights Sunday evening, police said.
Pedestrian killed in Cleveland Heights road rage incident
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland Heights woman died Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle involved in a road rage incident, said Cleveland Heights police. 19 News learned that the victim, Sophia Villanueva, had recently moved to the area from Florida and started a job at...
Strongsville police search for suspects in jewelry theft at SouthPark Mall
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the thieves who stole jewelry from inside SouthPark Mall. The crime was noticed just before 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. According to Strongsville police, the thieves broke the security glass at Piercing Pagoda and stole an undetermined amount of jewelry. There...
Pregnant woman calls police; then wants them to leave: Strongsville Police Blotter
Disturbance, Stoughton Drive: On Jan. 23, police were dispatched to a Stoughton Drive address after a pregnant caller police about an incident. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said it was only a verbal argument and the only reason she called the police was because things escalated.
Nighttime visitor seeks resident’s help after running out of gas: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A woman reported at 10 p.m. Feb. 4 that an unknown man was ringing her doorbell. Responding officers discovered that the man was seeking help after his vehicle ran out of gas. They assisted him as needed. Harassing communication: Woodstock Road. A resident reported Jan. 29 that her sister, of...
Marc’s employee pistol-whipped in robbery
Euclid police detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Marc’s Supermarket on Lakeshore Blvd. this weekend.
Garfield Heights man held on $1 million bond in slaying on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man has been arrested involving a slaying on the city’s West Side on Wednesday, police said. Mycah L. Smith, 23, was charged with aggravated murder in Cleveland Municipal Court. His bond was set at $1 million. Smith is accused of fatally shooting Anthony Castrero, 44, of Cleveland in the thigh on Wednesday, police said.
Cleveland police investigate double homicide in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities say they believe two men fatally shot each other after an argument Friday in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Clinton Davis, 65, and Shauntee McCoy, 43, both of Cleveland, shot each other in the chest about 5:45 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.
Akron store workers rescue woman, lock doors to protect her from man threatening her, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman reportedly being followed by a man who was threatening to shoot her found safety inside a small tobacco shop in the North Hill neighborhood when workers locked the doors to prevent the man from getting inside. According to police, officers were called to Bill’s...
2 arrested after 80-year-old woman to knocked ground during purse-snatching
AKRON, Ohio — Two men are facing criminal charges after an 80-year-old woman was knocked to the ground in a parking lot and her purse was stolen. Police say the incident occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of North Portage Path. The victim tells police a male approached her in the parking lot and pushed her down, then forcefully took her purse. The woman suffered a cut to her arm in what police call a “heartless” attack.
Cleveland man shot to death on city’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made involving a slaying Thursday on the city’s East Side. Javon Davis, 29, of Cleveland was shot to death about 6:20 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Davis suffered from multiple gunshots to the head and body.
Cleveland driver doesn’t fool anyone using Crown Royal bag to store her street-purchased stash: North Royalton Police Blotter
Drug abuse, State Road: On Jan. 13, police observed a 2019 Chevy Cruze with one headlight traveling on State Road. The officer talked to the Cleveland driver, who had two juveniles as backseat passengers. When told about the light being out, the woman said she was in the process of getting it fixed.
Evicted tenants return to trailer: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a trailer park at 6:02 p.m. regarding two evicted former residents seen on the property. The couple was told they had 10 days to remove their belongings from the trailer or they would face trespassing charges. Drugs: Marks Road. A Valley City woman was cited for...
Customer fails to return rental equipment to store: Brunswick Police Blotter
A Home Depot employee called police Jan. 5 to report that a man who had rented a $19,916 excavator and trailer from the store and was to return it Dec. 12 had not done so. There was no further information at the time of the report. Drugs: Pearl Road. A...
Man arrested in deadly shooting on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 44-year-old man died from his injuries Friday after being shot on the city’s West Side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Antonio Castrero, of Cleveland. According to police, a 23-year-old man shot Castreto just before noon on...
5 shot, 3 killed over weekend in Cleveland; another woman dies in car crash
CLEVELAND — Police in Cleveland confirm they are investigating multiple shootings that left three people dead and two others hurt this past weekend. The bloodshed began late Friday afternoon, when two men — since identified as 42-year-old Shauntee McCoy and 65-year-old Clinton Davis — were found shot to death at the Crestview Estates in Old Brooklyn. Neighbors told authorities they heard the two arguing, and at this time officials believe the pair shot one another. However, the matter remains under investigation.
Drunk woman nearly crashes into police cruiser: North Ridgeville Police Blotter
On Jan. 29, officers responded to an accident blocking the road. A woman attempted to drive on the curb to get around an officer’s cruiser and nearly hit it. She stopped and was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. OVI: U.S. 20. During...
Man fatally shot during Warren burglary, suspect jailed
One man is dead, and one person is in jail after a deadly burglary at a Warren home. Police were called out 1 a.m. Sunday to a home on the 2100 block to investigate a reported burglary with shots fired. Inside the house they found the man who lived there,...
Police seize cocaine on traffic stop for improper plates: Avon Police Blotter
Police stopped a driver Jan. 17 for having license plates on his car that belonged to a different vehicle. The 60-year-old Grafton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and suspected cocaine was seized. Failure to comply: Interstate 90. A driver led police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of...
