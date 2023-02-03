Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Blue Jays pin Pacific during senior night
The Blue Jays celebrated their seniors with a home dual victory Wednesday. Washington defeated Pacific, 48-33, at Blue Jay Gym.
Lady ’Cats rally past Borgia
Do you think 70 seconds is a short amount of time?. For the Union basketball Lady ’Cats, that span made all the difference in the world Wednesday in the opening round of the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Tournament.
Lady Jays make 25 free throws to beat Summit
Washington’s basketball Lady Jays had plenty of chances to work on free throws Wednesday night. The Lady Jays hit 25 of 43 attempts (58 percent) in a 44-40 win over fourth-seeded Rockwood Summit in the opening round of the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Tournament.
Holt splits series with Blue Jays
Holt evened the score on their home floor. After losing to the Washington (9-11, 1-4) boys baskettball team at Blue Jay Gym by 14 points Jan. 6, Holt (9-11, 2-5) gained its revenge Tuesday, winning in Wentzville, 65-62.
Girls Basketball —Washington vs. Rockwood Summit, Borgia Tournament
Girls Basketball —Washington vs. Rockwood Summit, Borgia Tournament
Boys Wrestling — Pacific at Washington
Boys Wrestling — Pacific at Washington

The Blue Jays won at home on senior night Wednesday, Feb. 1, defeating Pacific, 48-33.
Our Lady of Lourdes students learn to make mats out of grocery sacks for homeless
Standing in the middle of several tables of fifth graders Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Washington, Ron Eckelkamp demonstrated the first steps of transforming plastic shopping bags into mats intended to give to people without homes. “They can put their blankets and bags on top and that...
Hail to the “Ex”
Congratulations to Washington firefighters Scott Wehlage and Don Hahne who were recognized at the Washington Fire Department’s Annual Banquet last week. Wehlage was named firefighter of the year and Hahne received a Life Member certificate. Both firefighters deserve plaudits for their service to the fire department and to the...
County told it can't 'stack' marijuana tax
A letter from a state agency is causing Franklin County commissioners concern two months before a vote on a 3-percent tax for recreational marijuana sales in the county. Commissioners and county legal Counselor Mark Piontek initially believed the county would be able to collect the tax in cities, even if the city instituted its own cannabis tax. But, according to a letter from the Missouri Department of Revenue to Franklin County and other political subdivisions, the county can only collect sales taxes on marijuana sold in unincorporated parts of the county.
