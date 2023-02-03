ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Lakers' Tuesday contest versus Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is active for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be available at home after the Lakers' big man was listed as probable. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 53.4 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 26.8 points,...
LeBron James (ankle) active for Lakers on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James will suit up at home in a potential opportunity to break the all-time scoring record. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 55.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 31.3...
OG Anunoby (wrist) to remain out Wednesday for Raptors

Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will remain out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing with his left wrist sprain, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Wednesday will be Anunoby's sixth straight missed game. Precious Achiuwa is expected to continue to start until Anunoby returns.
Denver's Aaron Gordon (ankle) starting on Tuesday, Vlatko Cancar to bench

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon will make his 48th appearance in Denver's starting lineup after the 27-year old was sidelined on Sunday. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 29.8 FanDuel points. Gordon's current projection includes...
Pelicans starting Jonas Valanciunas (quad) on Tuesday, Larry Nance Jr. to bench

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (quad) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Valanciunas will make his 55th appearance in New Orleans' starting lineup after he was inactive on Sunday with a wrist injury. In 25.1 expected minutes versus a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, our models project Valanciunas to score 30.3 FanDuel points.
Suns starting Devin Booker (groin) in Tuesday's lineup, Torrey Craig to bench

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (groin) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Booker will make his 30th start this season after the Suns' star was sidelined over one month with a groin strain. In 29.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 36.1 FanDuel points.
Bucks' Brook Lopez (illness) probable on Thursday

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (illness) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Lopez is dealing with an illness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Lopez's Thursday projection includes 13.7 points,...
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (personal) ruled out on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (personal) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Russell will not be available after Minnesota's guard was ruled out for personal reasons. Expect Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell to see more playing time on Wednesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 401.0...
Dewayne Dedmon will not make Spurs debut on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Dedmon has been listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors following his trade from Miami to the Spurs on Tuesday. His next chance to make his debut for San Antonio will come against the Houston Rockets on Friday.
Blake Griffin starting for Boston on Wednesday in place of injured Al Horford (knee)

Boston Celtics forward/center Blake Griffin is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Griffin will get the start on Wednesday with both Al Horford (knee) and Robert Williams (ankle) sidelined. Our models expect Griffin to play 22.1 minutes against the 76ers. Griffin's Wednesday projection includes 7.7...
New York's RJ Barrett (illness) active for Tuesday's matchup against Magic

New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Barrett will be available on Tuesday despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barrett to score 29.6 FanDuel points. Barrett's projection includes 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (hip) questionable on Thursday

Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. DeRozan continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Thursday after sitting out on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.3 minutes against Brooklyn.
Hawks starting Trae Young (illness) on Tuesday, AJ Griffin to bench

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. After missing one game with an illness, Young will start at point guard on Tuesday night. In an opportunity against a Hawks' team allowing 46.8 FanDuel points per game to point guards this season, our models project Young to score 43.6 FanDuel points.
Phoenix's Devin Booker (injury management) ruled out on Thursday

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (injury management) will not play in Thursday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Booker will not be available for the first of their back-to-back situation for injury management purposes. Expect Torrey Craig to see more minutes on Thursday against a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating.
Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly included in trade to Lakers on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly acquired center Jarred Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Vanderbilt is reportedly part of a trade also sending Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (groin) ruled out on Wednesday, Caris LeVert to start

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell will sit out on Wednesday night after Cleveland's star shooting guard was ruled out with a groin injury. Expect Caris LeVert to play an increased role at the guard positions versus a Detroit team ranked 29th in defensive rating.
Washington's Bradley Beal (foot) active for Wednesday's game versus Hornets

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (foot) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After sitting out two games with a foot injury, Beal will return to the court on Wednesday night. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Beal to score 38.0 FanDuel points. Beal's Wednesday projection...
