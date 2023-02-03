Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Lakers' Tuesday contest versus Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is active for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be available at home after the Lakers' big man was listed as probable. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 53.4 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 26.8 points,...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) active for Lakers on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James will suit up at home in a potential opportunity to break the all-time scoring record. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 55.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 31.3...
numberfire.com
OG Anunoby (wrist) to remain out Wednesday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will remain out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing with his left wrist sprain, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Wednesday will be Anunoby's sixth straight missed game. Precious Achiuwa is expected to continue to start until Anunoby returns.
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (ankle) starting on Tuesday, Vlatko Cancar to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon will make his 48th appearance in Denver's starting lineup after the 27-year old was sidelined on Sunday. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 29.8 FanDuel points. Gordon's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Jonas Valanciunas (quad) on Tuesday, Larry Nance Jr. to bench
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (quad) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Valanciunas will make his 55th appearance in New Orleans' starting lineup after he was inactive on Sunday with a wrist injury. In 25.1 expected minutes versus a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, our models project Valanciunas to score 30.3 FanDuel points.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Devin Booker (groin) in Tuesday's lineup, Torrey Craig to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (groin) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Booker will make his 30th start this season after the Suns' star was sidelined over one month with a groin strain. In 29.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 36.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (foot) active and starting on Tuesday for inactive DeMar DeRozan (hip)
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caruso will move into Chicago's starting lineup after DeMar DeRozan was held out with a hip ailment. In 24.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 7.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Brook Lopez (illness) probable on Thursday
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (illness) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Lopez is dealing with an illness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Lopez's Thursday projection includes 13.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (personal) ruled out on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (personal) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Russell will not be available after Minnesota's guard was ruled out for personal reasons. Expect Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell to see more playing time on Wednesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 401.0...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon will not make Spurs debut on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Dedmon has been listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors following his trade from Miami to the Spurs on Tuesday. His next chance to make his debut for San Antonio will come against the Houston Rockets on Friday.
numberfire.com
Blake Griffin starting for Boston on Wednesday in place of injured Al Horford (knee)
Boston Celtics forward/center Blake Griffin is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Griffin will get the start on Wednesday with both Al Horford (knee) and Robert Williams (ankle) sidelined. Our models expect Griffin to play 22.1 minutes against the 76ers. Griffin's Wednesday projection includes 7.7...
numberfire.com
New York's RJ Barrett (illness) active for Tuesday's matchup against Magic
New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Barrett will be available on Tuesday despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barrett to score 29.6 FanDuel points. Barrett's projection includes 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (hip) questionable on Thursday
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. DeRozan continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Thursday after sitting out on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.3 minutes against Brooklyn.
numberfire.com
Hawks starting Trae Young (illness) on Tuesday, AJ Griffin to bench
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. After missing one game with an illness, Young will start at point guard on Tuesday night. In an opportunity against a Hawks' team allowing 46.8 FanDuel points per game to point guards this season, our models project Young to score 43.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Devin Booker (injury management) ruled out on Thursday
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (injury management) will not play in Thursday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Booker will not be available for the first of their back-to-back situation for injury management purposes. Expect Torrey Craig to see more minutes on Thursday against a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly included in trade to Lakers on Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly acquired center Jarred Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Vanderbilt is reportedly part of a trade also sending Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (groin) ruled out on Wednesday, Caris LeVert to start
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell will sit out on Wednesday night after Cleveland's star shooting guard was ruled out with a groin injury. Expect Caris LeVert to play an increased role at the guard positions versus a Detroit team ranked 29th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (foot) active for Wednesday's game versus Hornets
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (foot) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After sitting out two games with a foot injury, Beal will return to the court on Wednesday night. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Beal to score 38.0 FanDuel points. Beal's Wednesday projection...
