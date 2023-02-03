Back on the house hunt? Jennifer Lopez lists her Bel-Air Mansion for $42.5M

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seemingly house hunting again. Following their fairy tale wedding , the couple was going to renovate a home JLo owns in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air, but she is now selling the property.



According to TMZ, ‘The Bronx Diva’ has put the mansion up for sale for $42,500,000. She bought the home in 2016 for $28 million, and JLo aims to make a profit of $14,500,000.



The couple was slated to move into this property with their blended family of five children after a massive renovation. While the home would be large enough for their family of seven, they must have better plans.

As for what they are giving up? It’s an eight-acre property and one of the largest in the area. The main house is 12,000 square feet with nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

On top of that, there’s an infinity pool, a 30-seat movie theater, a well-equipped gym, a guest house, and an outdoor space that seats 100 people.

Bennifer’s quest to find their dream home has been going on for over a year now, and they’ve looked at countless properties, but none of them passed the test.

TMZ reports that the couple currently lives with their children in a large Beverly Hills residence owned by billionaire businessman James Packer, valued at $60 million. The couple pays a rent of several thousand dollars a month.