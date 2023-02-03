Read full article on original website
247Sports
Bruce Pearl 'very disappointed' with ending of Auburn's loss at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
Former Michigan Basketball National Champion Guard Dies At 53
Michigan men's basketball has confirmed the death of former Wolverines guard Demetrius Calip. Calip, who played for Michigan from 1987-91 and was a member of the program's 1989 national championship team, was 53. "Rest Easy Demetrius, rest easy," Michigan men's hoops said in a tweet. ...
247Sports
Long-standing Michigan LB commit Zach Ludwig goes public with pledge to Wolverines
Michigan landed a commitment from South Park (Pa.) High linebacker Zach Ludwig back on Nov. 29. However, in an era where most prospects announce their offers, visits and ultimately their commitment on several social media platforms, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound Ludwig doesn’t really utilize those avenues. "The only thing I...
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached
In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
College Basketball World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday
Another game, another loss for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is losing to Michigan on Sunday, as the Buckeyes will fall to 11-12 on the season. Where does Ohio State go from here? Many Buckeyes fans appear to be done with their head coach, who might or might not be on ...
atozsports.com
Report: Former Vols assistant/player could be joining Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had two coordinator hires to make this offseason. The Crimson Tide lost offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and they also lost defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss. Neither departure was a surprise. O’Brien was expected to return...
Alabama football’s 5-star QB reacts to new OC hire
There is perhaps no assistant coaching job that holds more significance than the offensive coordinator position at Alabama football. Nick Saban may get most of the glory as the head coach, but the Crimson Tide OC regularly draws eyes from other college football programs, NFL teams and potential recruits. Former...
Week 14 AP Poll Top 25 Released On Monday
The new AP Top 25 college basketball poll saw some major shakeup after another wild weekend of hoops. The Houston Cougars clawed their way back to No. 2 in the rankings and nearly retook the top spot with Purdue falling to No. 21 Indiana over the weekend. However, the Boilermakers were able to hold ...
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
Tuesday's Illini basketball game vs. Minnesota postponed
Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between Illinois and Minnesota has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the Minnesota program, Illinois announced on Monday. The programs and the Big Ten will look to reschedule the game at some point in the next month. Tickets for the...
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas surges in AP Top 25; Tennessee, Gonzaga slide
Welcome to chaos. Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll have to sort out a jumbled mess after 15 (!) ranked teams went down. But it's February and Selection Sunday is right around the corner, so chaos is not only welcomed but encouraged. Both No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Tennessee fell on the road in conference play to Indiana and Florida, respectively.
Upset Alert: No. 1 Purdue Goes Down Against Big Ten Rival
Down goes No. 1! The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers fell to Big Ten rival Indiana on Saturday, a game that saw the Hoosiers leading by 15 at halftime. Purdue showed its mettle by making it a one possession game in the game's final minute, but ultimately Indiana was able to hang on to score one of ...
3 College Basketball Programs Accused Of 'Buying' Teams
Three major college basketball programs have been accused of "buying" their teams this year. Of course, thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, it's essentially legal, but the accusations are still making headlines. Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim made the accusations. He said that ...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up. In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
Recruiting landscape for LSU basketball adding talent for 2023-24
LSU needs to add talent this offseason. Where does it start and why the transfer portal is where much of the heavy lifting will be involved.
Felder returning to team after leave of absence
Florida junior forward CJ Felder, who stepped away from the team earlier this season for personal reasons, is set to rejoin the team, head coach Todd Golden told media members on Tuesday afternoon. Felder has not yet returned to practices and is not expected to be available for Wednesday’s game...
2024 Recruiting Board Breakdown: Florida State has its QB of the future
Over the next few weeks, Noles247 will be providing in-depth breakdowns on Florida State's recruiting board at each position within the 2024 recruiting class. Today, we'll kick things off with the quarterback position -- a spot that FSU fans should feel pretty comfortable with already. Here's the full run-down:. Need:...
