Purdue University professor arrested, suspected of dealing methamphetamine

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue professor was arrested Wednesday and faces three criminal allegations, including dealing methamphetamine and propositioning a person for sexual favors, according to Tippecanoe County Jail records.

Police received reports over the previous two months of a man approaching women in the Lafayette area. An investigation identified Sergey Macheret, 65, as the person of interest, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Lafayette police arrested Macheret in Lafayette on Wednesday, according to jail records and Lafayette police. He was jailed on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and making an unlawful proposition.

According to Indiana law, an unlawful proposition is offering money in exchange for sexual favors.

Macheret posted a $500 cash bond and a $5,000 surety bond and was released from jail Wednesday night, according to jail records.

Macheret is a professor of aeronautics and astronautics, according to Purdue's directory. The school placed Macheret on leave "pending further updates and legal proceedings and is barred from campus," university spokesman Tim Doty said in a statement.

"The School of Aeronautics and Astronautics is working to ensure that undergraduate and graduate student needs are met regarding lectures and labs," Doty added. "Purdue police will assist the Lafayette Police Department with the investigation as needed and cannot offer comment."

