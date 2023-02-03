Lompoc police, sheriff search for missing teen

Lompoc Police received a report of a missing teen on Jan. 27.

Police say the father of Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona reported him missing at 12:40 p.m. Corona's father said the last time he saw him was the day before at about 8:00 p.m.

Detectives learned that Corona was with two known subjects in the early morning hours of Jan. 28. They say the three were in a vehicle that became stuck in the mud and left abandoned on the far west end of town.

Police say while the three were walking back to the city, there was a disagreement on which way they should go, so Corona walked northbound, and the other teens walked eastbound and made it into town. Corona has not been seen since.

Lompoc Police Dept. Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona, 14

Detectives have been conducting numerous interviews and have been following up on potential leads but have yet to locate Corona.

On Wednesday, Lompoc Police and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s flew a helicopter over where Corona was last seen and he was not found. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team, three search dogs, and their helicopter once again thoroughly searched the area where he was last seen. They did not locate him, nor any crime scene and there are no signs of foul play located. The search for Cabrera Corona is ongoing

If anyone has any information about Corona, you are urged to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.