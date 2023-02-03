ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

From festivals to family fun, here are the Valley's biggest events this February

By Nicole Gutierrez
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
Let's blitz into the month with some fun, here are five big events that are coming to the Valley this February!

JURASSIC QUEST

  • Travel back in time at this roaring event coming to Mesa. Jurassic Quest will bring life-sized dinosaurs and fun interactive activities for the kids!
  • When: February 24- 26
  • Where: Bell Bank Park, Fieldhouse C [1 Legacy Dr] in Mesa

ARIZONA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

  • Hear ye, hear ye! The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back for its 35th season!
  • When: February 4 - April 2
  • Where: 12601 E US Highway 60 in Gold Canyon

SCOTTSDALE ARABIAN HORSE SHOW

  • Trot on over to Westworld for the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show for its 68 th year!
  • “There’s over two thousand horses that compete at this show. This show is the largest horse show in the world; we represent about 45 states, 28 countries, and we have over 300,000 spectators that come to this show,” said Paul Glans, Arabian Horse Association, to ABC15 Arizona.
  • When: February 16-26
  • Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd]

THE ARIZONA FINE ART EXPO

  • “Patrons get to come through, talk to the artists, enjoy their time with seeing their work and how they do it because I mean all these artists are world-class,” said Judy Long, manager of the Arizona Fine Art Expo, to ABC15.
  • When: From now until March 26
  • Where: 26540 North Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale

INNINGS FESTIVAL

  • Tempe Beach Park will transform for the Innings Festival on the 25th and 26th, featuring baseball-related activities but also live music from bands and artists like Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer and more.
  • When: February 25 and 26
  • Where: 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe

CAN’T FORGET THIS

We have the big game and Waste Management Phoenix Open, here’s a list of related links to check out and be in the know of these major sporting events coming to the Valley!

